Groupama Assurances Mutuelles launches a tender offer to repurchase its Undated Senior Subordinated Notes issued in 2014

Groupama Assurances Mutuelles (Groupama) is today announcing the launch of a tender offer (the Tender Offer) to repurchase up to EUR 400,000,000 in nominal amount (subject to the right of Groupama in its sole and absolute discretion to increase or decrease such amount) of its EUR 1,100,000,000 Undated Senior Subordinated Notes issued in 2014 (ISIN: FR0011896513) (the Notes). The Notes are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The purpose of the Tender Offer for Groupama is, amongst other things, to proactively manage its capital structure. The Tender Offer also provides qualifying holders with the opportunity to sell their Notes.

The Tender Offer will be open during the period from 3 October 2022 to 16:00 hours (CET) on 7 October 2022, subject to changes as a result of any extension, withdrawal, termination or amendment of the Tender Offer. The results are expected to be announced on 10 October 2022.

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Tender Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Tenders of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will not be accepted from qualifying holders in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. Groupama does not make any recommendation as to whether or not qualifying holders should participate in the Tender Offer.

United States

The Tender Offer is not being made and will not be made directly or indirectly in or into, to owners of Notes who are located in the United States as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) or to U.S. Persons as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act (each a U.S. Person) and such Notes may not be tendered in the Tender Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility from or within the United States, by persons located or resident in the United States or by U.S. Persons. Accordingly, copies of this document are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise transmitted, distributed or forwarded in or into the United States or to any such person. Any purported offer to sell in response to the Tender Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid, and offers to sell made by a person located or resident in the United States or any agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal giving instructions from within the United States or any U.S. Person will not be accepted.

Investors & Analysts contact

Valérie Buffard – valerie.buffard@groupama.com – +33 (0)6 70 04 12 38

