U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,849.50
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,228.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,044.00
    -10.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.40
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.19
    +0.70 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    +9.60 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.30 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    +1.90 (+9.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2061
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6940
    +0.3420 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,833.53
    +3.14 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.37
    +1.17 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.85
    +1.57 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

Groupe BPCE is positioned well above the prudential capital requirements applicable in 2023 as laid down by the European Central Bank

BPCE
·2 min read
BPCE
BPCE

Groupe BPCE is positioned well above the prudential capital requirements applicable in 2023 as laid down by the European Central Bank

Paris, December 23rd, 2022

Groupe BPCE has received notification from the European Central Bank concerning the results of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) conducted in 2022, stating the level of prudential capital requirements for 2023.

The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement applicable to Groupe BPCE on a consolidated basis has been set at 9.54% as of January 1st, 2023 (excluding “Pillar 2 guidance”1), including:

  • 1.5% with respect to the “Pillar 2 requirement” or P2R,

  • 2.5% with respect to the capital conservation buffer,

  • 1% with respect to the capital buffer for global systemically important banks (G-SIBs),

  • 0.04% with respect to the countercyclical buffers.

The Total Capital requirement has been set at 13.54% including 2% P2R (excluding “Pillar 2 guidance”1).

With ratios as of September 30th, 2022 of 15.1% for its CET1 ratio and 18.1% for its Total Capital ratio, Groupe BPCE is positioned well above the prudential capital requirements due to be applied as of January 1st, 2023.

The ECB also set Natixis' prudential capital requirements. Including 0.09% of countercyclical buffers on 1st January 2023, Natixis’ CET1 ratio requirement is set at 8.5% on the same date (Pillar 2 requirement of 2.5%).

With a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 11.0%2 as of June 30th, 2022, Natixis is well above these regulatory requirements.

About Groupe BPCE
Groupe BPCE is the second-largest banking group in France. Through its 100,000 staff, the group serves 36 million customers – individuals, professionals, companies, investors and local government bodies – around the world. It operates in the retail banking and insurance fields in France via its two major networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, along with Banque Palatine and Oney. It also pursues its activities worldwide with the asset & wealth management services provided by Natixis Investment Managers and the wholesale banking expertise of Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking. The Group's financial strength is recognized by four credit rating agencies with the following senior preferred LT ratings: Moody's (A1, stable outlook), Standard & Poor's (A, stable outlook), Fitch (AA-, negative outlook) and R&I (A+, stable outlook).

Groupe BPCE press contact

Christophe Gilbert: + 33 1 40 39 66 00

Email: christophe.gilbert@bpce.fr

 

 

Natixis GFS press contact

Sonia Dilouya : +33 1 58 32 01 03

Vanessa Stephan : +33 1 58 19 34 16

Email : press@communication.natixis.com

 

Groupe BPCE investor relations

Roland Charbonnel: + 33 1 58 40 69 30

François Courtois: + 33 1 58 40 46 69

Email: bpce-ir@bpce.fr

 

groupebpce.fr

1 The total CET1 ratio requirement set by the ECB, including the "Pillar 2 guidance" component, is not intended to be published.
2 Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, without phase-in. Figures as of 30 June 2022, including current financial year earnings and projected dividend for 2022.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley says the stock market could bottom out next year — but these 2 stocks are already in the ‘buy’ zone

    Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley chief equity strategist, has been among the most prominent of the bearish prognosticators this past year, and while he still sees rough times ahead, he also offers some hope for the long term. At base, Wilson says the S&P 500 is likely to sink another 20% before hitting a bottom near 3,100 during 1Q23. The index slipped into a bear market in June of this year, when the Federal Reserve began its aggressive anti-inflationary interest rate hikes, and has been on a vol

  • Scott Minerd, Guggenheim’s Investment Chief, Dies at 63

    (Bloomberg) -- Scott Minerd, the Guggenheim Partners chief investment officer who was regarded as one of the kings of the bond market during its four-decade bull run, has died. He was 63.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; D

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • Tesla Offers $7,500 Discount in Rare Move to Lift Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is offering US consumers $7,500 to take delivery of its two highest-volume models before year-end, adding to indications the carmaker is struggling with demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Do

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Comeback Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s 10 comeback stocks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Jim Cramer’s 5 Comeback Stocks. CNBC’s Jim Cramer mentioned beaten down tech stocks on November 22, which he believes can make a drastic comeback after the Federal Reserve stops its fiscal tightening. He […]

  • Why Did Nvidia, AMD, and Intel All Crash on Thursday?

    In this video, I will cover Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), go over some company-specific news, and try and make sense as to why they were down 9%, 7%, and 5%, respectively, on Thursday, Dec.

  • Tesla’s biggest bear says the company has demand problems and its stock could sink another 80%—but bulls argue he’s missing the growth story

    “They’re just a car company that has built too much capacity that they can’t sell," GLJ Research head Gordon Johnson said of Tesla this week.

  • Here are the 3 big bets Warren Buffett is taking into 2023 — if you're worried about the new year, it might be time to follow along

    Bonus: this trio provides diversification.

  • Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Try This Govt-Backed Asset

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla delivery numbers in early 2023 could be a letdown: analyst

    The bad news may continue for Tesla into 2023.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Trading Hours for Christmas.

    This holiday season hasn’t exactly been filled with cheer for investors: Companies have been battling inflation and market volatility—and a recession seems to be looming ahead. Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of Christmas. Investors who wish to make trades before Christmas Eve are in luck: The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market will be open on Friday.

  • Why Applied Materials Fell 9.4% on Thursday

    Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) fell as much as 9.4% in trading on Thursday as positive economic news and data out of China caused the market to fall. There were a number of factors impacting Applied Materials and semiconductor and industrial stocks more broadly. Data from China also indicated that imports of semiconductor equipment fell 40% in November from a year earlier due to U.S. export restrictions.

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Got $10,000? Here's How Much You Can Earn In Dividends -- Without Putting Your Portfolio at Risk

    A great way to boost your income is by investing in dividend stocks. Investing $10,000 in a stock yielding 10% would result in $1,000 in annual dividend income. For those reasons, it can sometimes be difficult to determine how much you should expect to earn in dividend income while keeping your portfolio safe.

  • 2 Stocks That Jumped on an Ugly Market Day

    Investors spent most of Thursday thinking easy come, easy go as major market benchmarks moved lower after sizable gains on Wednesday. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all finished well above their worst levels of the day, the volatility showed that levels of uncertainty about what 2023 will bring are extremely high. Both Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ: MLKN) made their shareholders happy with some positive news about their respective businesses.

  • Vanguard to Launch First New ETF in More Than 20 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset-management giant Vanguard Group Inc. unveiled plans Thursday to launch a new exchange-traded fund in a rare move for one of the industry’s largest players.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Rises

  • 12 Best Get Rich Quick Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best get rich quick stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Get Rich Quick Stocks To Buy. During times of high uncertainty, some experts recommend taking the short-term view instead of the long-term […]

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rallied on a Bad Day for the Markets

    Management said its prices for specialized automotive steel would rise next year, and its costs would be lower.

  • Musk Vows to Stop Selling Tesla Stock for Next Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said he isn’t planning to sell any more Tesla Inc. shares for two years, having offloaded almost $40 billion of stock this year, mostly to fund his purchase of Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days o

  • Why Shares of ChargePoint Are Tumbling Lower Today

    While a dangerous winter storm brings frigid temperatures to large swaths of the country today, investors are turning a cold shoulder to shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:34 a.m. ET, shares of ChargePoint are down 8.8%. Maintaining a neutral rating, Kashy Harrison, an analyst at Piper Sandler, reduced the price target on ChargePoint's stock to $13 from $16.