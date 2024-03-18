Advertisement
Groupe Minoteries Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: CHF19.49 (vs CHF22.19 in FY 2022)

Groupe Minoteries (VTX:GMI) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CHF148.2m (up 2.2% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: CHF6.43m (down 12% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 4.3% (down from 5.0% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: CHF19.49 (down from CHF22.19 in FY 2022).

SWX:GMI Earnings and Revenue History March 18th 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Groupe Minoteries' share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Groupe Minoteries' balance sheet health.

