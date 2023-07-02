Groupe Minoteries SA (VTX:GMI) most popular amongst retail investors who own 52%, insiders hold 25%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Groupe Minoteries indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

48% of the business is held by the top 22 shareholders

Insider ownership in Groupe Minoteries is 25%

A look at the shareholders of Groupe Minoteries SA (VTX:GMI) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 25% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Groupe Minoteries.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Groupe Minoteries?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Groupe Minoteries. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Groupe Minoteries, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Groupe Minoteries. The company's largest shareholder is Ernst Sturzenegger, with ownership of 6.6%. With 6.4% and 5.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, AMG Fondsverwaltung AG and Gamma Stawag Ag are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 22 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Groupe Minoteries

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Groupe Minoteries SA. It has a market capitalization of just CHF97m, and insiders have CHF24m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 52% stake in Groupe Minoteries, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 9.6%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Groupe Minoteries better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Groupe Minoteries (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

