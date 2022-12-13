GROUPE PARTOUCHE

Strong growth in 2022 annual turnover: € 388.8 M

Sustained dynamics with the normalization of the operations

Growth of +2.0% vs 2019 at a constant scope

Paris, 13th December 2022, 06:00 p.m. – Groupe Partouche, a European leader in gaming, publishes today its consolidated turnover for the 4th quarter 2022 (August – October 2022) together with the entire fiscal year (November 2021 – October 2022).

Very good dynamics during the 4th quarter

In the 4th quarter of 2022, Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) rises by +20.3% to € 178.8 M, compared to € 148.7 M a year earlier. At constant scope (€ 178.0 M), it increases by +21.7% compared to the 4th quarter of 2021 and by +8.3% compared to the 4th quarter of 2019.

In France, 4th quarter 2022 GGR increases by +21.3% over one year to € 162.3 M, driven by all forms of games: +18.1% for slot machines, +44.4% for non-electronic table games and +28.1% for electronic games.

Abroad, GGR is up +11.4% compared to the 4th quarter of 2021, at € 16.5 M, with the growth of Swiss online games (+89.2%) mitigating the scope effects (see below). On a like-for-like basis, GGR abroad increases by +14.9% compared to 2019.

In total, Net Gaming Revenue after levies, increases by +5.5% to € 77.1 M in the 4th quarter 2022. Turnover for the 4th quarter 2022 amounts to € 100.7 M, up +6.7% year-on-year, after taking into account turnover from other activities.

Return to pre-crisis level of activity (+2.0% vs 2019 at a constant scope)



Since the lifting of all health restrictions relating to Covid-19 in all geographical areas, and more particularly in France in mid-March 2022, the Group's activities have recorded sustained and regular growth.

Gross Gaming Revenue amounts to € 636.7 M in fiscal year 2022, up +81.8% year-on-year. The growth of the GGR is mainly explained by the resumption of the operations of all the establishments (the previous financial year having been marked by almost no operation in its first half).

The GGR also takes into account the following scope effects:

in Belgium, the cessation of the operation of online games and bets and the management of the Ostend casino since 29 th July 2021 (GGR of € 72.6 M in 2021 and € 46.4 M in 2019 – note, however, particularly high charges which will also be extinguished) and the entry into the Group of the Middelkerke casino from 1 st July 2022, for an opening on 8 th July 2022 after some renovation works (GGR of € 1.0 M in 2022);

in Switzerland, the disposal of the stake held in the Crans-Montana casino on 31st January 2022 (GGR of € 5.3 M in 2021 and € 13.0 M in 2019).

Thus, Net Gaming Revenue amounts to € 305.5 M, up +41.5% vs. 2021 after taking into consideration the increase in levies taking into account the progressive scale.

Non-gaming revenue rises sharply by +109.2% to € 86.1 M, driven by restaurants and hotels due to the good momentum of the casinos. A good progression of the Aquabella hotel in Aix-en-Provence (+82.5%) should be noted in particular.

In total, annual turnover for 2022 amounts to € 388.8 M, up +52.0% compared to 2021. At constant scope, it increases by +108.2% compared to 2021 and by +2.0% compared to 2019, the last pre-Covid financial year.

Upcoming event:

Income of fiscal year at 31st October 2022: Tuesday 24th January, following stock market closure.

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 41 casinos and employs nearly 3,900 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment . ISIN : FR0012612646 - Reuters PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP



ANNEX

1- Consolidated turnover

In €M 2022 2021 Variation 2022/2021 2019 1st quarter (November N-1 to January N) 98.1 23.5 +317.0% 116.6 2nd quarter (February to April) 89.1 23.6 +276.8% 105.3 3rd quarter (May to July) 100.9 114.2 -11.6% 104.9 4th quarter (August to October) 100.7 94.3 +6.7% 106.7 Total consolidated turnover 388.8 255.7 +52.0% 433.5

2- Construction of the consolidated turnover

2.1 – 4th quarter

In €M 2022 2021 Variation 2022/2021 2019 Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 178.8 148.7 +20.3% 178.7 Levies -101.7 -75.5 +34.6% -97.4 Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 77.1 73.1 +5.5% 81.2 Turnover excluding NGR 24.0 21.9 +9.2% 26.4 Fidelity Programme -0.4 -0.7 -39.3% -0.9 Total consolidated turnover 100.7 94.3 +6.7% 106.7

2.2 – Aggregate 12 months

In €M 2022 2021 Variation 2022/2021 2019 Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 636.7 350.2 +81.8% 672.7 Levies -331.1 -134.2 +146.7% -334.6 Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 305.5 215.9 +41.5% 338.1 Turnover excluding NGR 86.1 41.1 +109.2% 98.8 Fidelity Programme -2.8 -1.4 +107.3% -3.4 Total consolidated turnover 388.8 255.7 +52.0% 433.5

3- Breakdown of turnover by activity

3.1 – 4th quarter

In €M 2022 2021 Variation 2022/2021 2019 Casinos 90.1 85.9 +4.9% 95.6 Hotels 7.6 3.1 +144.6% 2.7 Other 2.9 5.3 -45.3% 8.4 Total consolidated turnover 100.7 94.3 +6.7% 106.7

3.2 – Cumul 12 mois

In €M 2022 2021 Variation 2022/2021 2019 Casinos 351.4 206.9 +69.8% 394.1 Hotels 24.9 6.2 +301.7% 8.5 Other 12.5 42.6 -70.7% 30.8 Total consolidated turnover 388.8 255.7 +52.0% 433.5

4- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

