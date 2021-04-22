GROUPE RENAULT: QUARTERLY INFORMATION AT MARCH 31, 2021
PRESS RELEASE
First quarter revenues supported by price discipline in a still disturbed environment due to the pandemic
Group revenues reached €10 billion (-1.1%) in the first quarter of 2021. At constant exchange rates1, revenues would have been up 4.4%.
Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues were stable at €8.6 billion. The highlight of the quarter was the price effect, positive by more than 6 points thanks to the new commercial policy of the strategic plan “Renaulution”.
Group global sales were up 1.1% at 665,038 vehicles in the quarter.
Renault brand sold 42,951 electric and hybrid vehicles in the first quarter 2021. From the second quarter, Renault will propose three new E-TECH hybrid and plug-in hybrid offers.
Dacia has performed well with its new models. The launch of New Sandero is a success with a portfolio representing more than 3 months of sales. New Dacia Spring, the brand's first electric vehicle, has already registered nearly 10,000 pre-orders.
Boulogne-Billancourt, 04/22/2021
COMMERCIAL RESULTS: FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
In a context still disturbed by the pandemic, Groupe Renault sold 665,038 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, up 1.1% compared to the first quarter of 2020. This start of the year has confirmed the positive impact of the Group's profitability-oriented commercial policy, with a price effect of over 6 points. Besides, the Group is progressing on the most profitable sales channels.
Renault Brand
Renault brand sold 433,662 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, up 1.3% compared to the first quarter of 2020.
In Europe, the market was up 3.9% supported by the strong momentum of the light commercial vehicle market. In this context, the Renault brand sold 250,163 vehicles up 2.7%.
In the European passenger car market, the electric and electrified versions of the Renault brand represented 23% of its registrations.
After the launch of Twingo E-TECH Electric, Renault brand continues to expand its line-up with the arrival of New Arkana E-TECH hybrid, New Captur E-TECH hybrid et New Mégane hatchback E-TECH plug-in hybrid in the second quarter.
In regions outside Europe, Renault is focusing on the most profitable segments : in India, the brand has successfully launched New Kiger in the fast-growing compact SUV segment; and in Russia, New Duster, on sale since March, is off to a strong start with a high version mix.
Dacia and Lada brands
Dacia brand sold 121,231 vehicles (+10.2%) thanks to the success of the launch of New Sandero and the good performance of the sales of Duster. New Dacia Spring 100% electric promises to be a success, given the pre-orders already registered.
Lada brand sold 90,472 vehicles with a good performance in the Russian domestic market (+5.4%), supported by Granta, Vesta and the successful launch of NIVA Travel.
FIRST QUARTER REVENUES BY OPERATING SECTOR
In the first quarter of 2021, Group revenues amounted to €10,015 million (-1.1%). At constant exchange rates and perimeter2, Group revenues would have increased by 4.4%.
Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues amounted to €8,566 million, down -0.3%.
In addition to the change in inventories, which explains most of the negative impact of the volume (-6.5 points), revenues were adversely affected by a negative currency effect of -4.3 points.
The price effect was a strong positive (+6.3 points) illustrating the new commercial policy implemented as part of the strategic plan “Renaulution”.
The sales of Zoe, Twingo E-TECH Electric and the momentum of demand for commercial vehicles contributed to the positive product mix effect of +2.4 points.
AVTOVAZ’s contribution to Group revenues amounted to €685 million in the quarter, down -2.3%. At constant exchange rates and perimeter31, it would have increased by 20.9%.
Mobility Services posted revenues of €5 million compared to €6 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Sales Financing (RCI Bank & Services) revenues amounted to €759 million in the first quarter, down -8.2% compared to 2020, mainly due to the decline in the dealership activity and a negative exchange rate effect of -€24 million. The number of new financing contracts fell by -10.9%. Average performing assets amounted to €45.9 billion at the end of March 2021 down -6.9% compared to the first quarter of 2020.
At March 31, 2021, total inventories (including the independent network) represented
487,000 units compared to 661,000 at end March 2020, a decrease of -26%.
GROUPE RENAULT CONSOLIDATED REVENUES
(€ million)
2020
2021
Change
Q1
Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ
8,591
8,566
-0.3%
AVTOVAZ
701
685
-2.3%
Mobility Services
6
5
-16.7%
Sales Financing
827
759
-8.2%
Total
10,125
10,015
-1.1%
TOTAL GROUP’S SALES PC+LCV BY BRAND
Q1
2020
2021
% change
RENAULT
PC
353,821
337,391
-4.6
LCV
74,341
96,271
+29.5
PC+LCV
428,162
433,662
+1.3
RENAULT SAMSUNG MOTORS
PC
19,535
12,227
-37.4
DACIA
PC
101,793
110,220
+8.3
LCV
8,248
11,011
+33.5
PC+LCV
110,041
121,231
+10.2
LADA
PC
87,908
88,068
+0.2
LCV
2,634
2,404
-8.7
PC+LCV
90,542
90,472
-0.1
AVTOVAZ
PC
4,280
115
-97.3
ALPINE
PC
367
423
+15.3
JINBEI&HUASONG*
PC
852
22
-97.4
LCV
3,890
6,407
+64.7
PC+LCV
4,742
6,429
+35.6
EVEASY
PC
-
479
+++
TOTAL GROUPE RENAULT
PC
568,556
548,945
-3.4
LCV
89,113
116,093
+30.3
PC+LCV
657,669
665,038
+1.1
* Excluding Shineray
GROUPE RENAULT’S TOP 15 MARKETS YEAR-TO-DATE MARCH 2021
Year-to-date 03-2021
Volumes (1)
PC+LCV market
1
FRANCE
135,957
24.21
2
RUSSIA
114,272
29.68
3
ITALY
41,969
8.54
4
GERMANY
40,230
5.55
5
BRAZIL
33,186
6.69
6
INDIA
31,608
2.97
7
TURKEY
28,857
14.53
8
SPAIN + CANARY ISLANDS
26,674
11.77
9
MOROCCO
17,657
39.98
10
UNITED KINGDOM
16,638
3.17
11
BELGIUM + LUXEMBOURG
14,616
9.32
12
SOUTH KOREA
13,129
3.11
13
COLOMBIA
11,774
22.31
14
POLAND
11,256
8.30
15
ARGENTINA
11,240
10.14
(1) Sales excluding Twizy
About Groupe Renault
Groupe Renault is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself.
Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Groupe Renault comprises 5 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, it currently employs more than 180,000 people and has sold 2,95 million vehicles in 2020.
Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Groupe Renault is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centered on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2050.
For further information, please contact:
Rie Yamane
rie.yamane@renault.com
Press Officer
+33 6 03 16 35 20
1 In order to analyze the change in consolidated revenues at constant perimeter and exchange rates, Groupe Renault recalculates revenues for the current year by applying the average annual exchange rates of the previous year and excluding significant changes in perimeter that occurred during the year.
