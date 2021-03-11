GROUPE RENAULT: SALE OF ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN DAIMLER BY RENAULT

Not for ditribution, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or Japan

SALE OF ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN DAIMLER BY RENAULT

PARIS, March 11, 2021 – Renault S.A (“Renault”) announces today that it intends to sell its entire stake in Daimler A.G (“Daimler”) (i.e. 16,448,378 shares, representing 1.54% of the share capital of Daimler) through a placement to qualified investors, as defined in Article 2 point (e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as amended, by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process (the “Offering”).

The proceeds of this sale will allow the Renault Group to accelerate the financial deleveraging of its Automotive activity. The industrial partnership between the Renault Group and Daimler remains unchanged and is not impacted by this financial transaction1.

The Offering will start immediately following this announcement. Renault will announce the results of the Offering at the end of the bookbuilding process.

Settlement for the Offering should take place on March 16, 2021 at the latest.

Daimler's shares are listed on the regulated markets of Stuttgart and Frankfurt (ISIN code: DE0007100000).

1 Except for the waiver (to ensure reciprocity among the two companies) of the obligation for Daimler to propose first to Renault to acquire its shares in case of a sale through a capital markets transaction.

DISCLAIMER

This press release is for information purposes only and does not, and shall not, constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe any securities nor a solicitation to offer to purchase or to subscribe securities in any jurisdiction and does not constitute a public offer other than the offering to qualified investors in any jurisdiction, including France and Germany.

The sale of Daimler's shares does not constitute a public offer and the shares are only being offered to qualified investors, including in France and in Germany.

No communication and no information in respect of the sale by Renault of Daimler's shares may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a registration or approval is required. No steps have been or will be taken in any jurisdiction where such steps would be required. The offer or sale of Daimler's shares on behalf of Renault may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Renault, its shareholders and its affiliates take no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person.

European Economic Area

This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”).

With respect to the member states of the European Economic Area (the “Member States”), other than France, no action has been or will be taken in order to permit a public offer of the securities which would require the publication of a prospectus in one of such Member States. In Member States, this press release and any offer if made subsequently are directed exclusively at persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation.

France

In France, the offer and sale of Daimler's shares will be carried out through an offer to the benefit of qualified investors, as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation and in accordance with applicable French laws and regulations.

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, this press release is not an invitation nor an inducement to engage in investment activity for the purpose of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (“FSMA”). This press release is directed in the United Kingdom only at persons who are “qualified investors” (as defined in the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) who are (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”), (ii) persons referred to in Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth entities, non-registered associations, etc.) and (iii) other persons to whom this document may be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all persons listed in (i), (ii)and (iii) above being referred to as “Relevant Persons”).

Daimler's shares described herein are available only to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such shares will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

This press release is not a prospectus which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other United Kingdom regulatory authority for the purposes of Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

United States

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or an exemption from registration thereunder. Daimler's shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and neither Renault, nor any of its shareholders or its affiliates intend to register any portion of the proposed offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

This press release may not be published, forwarded or distributed, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or Japan.

The distribution of this announcement into certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No action has been taken by Renault that would permit an offering of Daimler shares or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Any investment decision to buy Daimler's shares must be made solely on the basis of publicly available information regarding Daimler. Such information is not the responsibility of Renault and has not been independently verified by Renault.

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself.

Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Groupe Renault comprises 5 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, it currently employs more than 180,000 people and has sold 2,95 million vehicles in 2020.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Groupe Renault is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centered on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2050.









