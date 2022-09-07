U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,937.80
    +29.61 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,336.77
    +191.47 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,642.88
    +97.97 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,803.15
    +10.83 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.51
    -4.37 (-5.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.90
    +9.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    18.17
    +0.26 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    +0.0049 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2810
    -0.0590 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1489
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3200
    +1.5630 (+1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,890.88
    -846.82 (-4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.62
    +6.91 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Groupe Touchette completes its acquisition of National Tire Distributors (NTD)

·3 min read

MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Groupe Touchette Inc. ("Groupe Touchette") today  announced that, after meeting the requirements of customary closing conditions including Canadian  regulatory clearance, it has completed its acquisition of National Tire Distributors ("NTD"), the Canadian  subsidiary of American Tire Distributors ("ATD"). With the addition of NTD, Groupe Touchette is moving  forward as a stronger company that offers more choice and best-in-class service to meet the needs of  customers and consumers across Canada.

Groupe Touchette - logo (CNW Group/Groupe Touchette Inc.) (CNW Group/Group Touchette)
Groupe Touchette - logo (CNW Group/Groupe Touchette Inc.) (CNW Group/Group Touchette)

"This is a historic day for Groupe Touchette as we officially welcome NTD into our growing company. Together, we will provide customers from coast to coast with top-of-the-line products and services, as well  as develop new innovations that will drive the Canadian tire industry forward," said Nicolas Touchette,  Co-owner and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Touchette. "At Groupe Touchette, we are developing  today's solutions to meet tomorrow's challenges, with a focus on creating greener and more innovative  practices that will benefit our employees, customers and partners."

Together with the integrated NTD assets and network, Groupe Touchette plans on enhancing its current  service offering and will:

  • Have close to 1,600 employees across Canada;

  • Operate a coast-to-coast distribution network of tire-centric one-stop shops;

  • Provide a unique platform offering customers the right products at the right place, time and price;

  • Develop technological integration to increase efficiency and sustainability

  • Diversify the breadth of available product categories.

Following the transaction, Groupe Touchette will also grow its Canadian retail banner options to offer a  complete platform that can support a strong network of owner-operators. The addition of NTD's retail  network will fuel Groupe Touchette's ability to meet and surpass end-consumers expectations, through its  900+ Canadian retail locations operating under provincial and national brands namely Tirecraft, Tireland/Ici Pneu, Integra Tire and Pneu Select.

"We are grateful for the hard work and commitment our amazing Groupe Touchette team displays  every day and know that our new colleagues from NTD will only make us even stronger," said Frédéric  Bouthillier, Co-owner and Chief Operating Officer of Groupe Touchette. "We are confident that, together, our team's outstanding dedication to serving customers and the broader Canadian industry will continue to drive success for all of our stakeholders and Groupe Touchette."

As part of the agreement, the companies have entered into a commercial relationship under which ATD  will supply the combined Canadian company with its proprietary Hercules and Ironman brand tires and  make its advanced analytics software and productivity-enabling tools available to Groupe Touchette's network. The combined expertise of Groupe Touchette and NTD, along with this commercial relationship with ATD, will create benefits for employees, manufacturers and customers, including retailers and  consumers of replacement tires across Canada.

The combined business will continue to be headquartered in Montreal and will maintain a national support centre in Burlington, Ontario, as well as regional offices across Canada.

Advisors 

Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Groupe Touchette, Dentons Canada LLP and  Prévost Fortin D'Aoust LLP served as its legal counsel for the transaction while Ernst and Young and  Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP for the financing.

About Groupe Touchette Inc.

Founded by André Touchette in 1979, Groupe Touchette Inc., one of the largest Canadian-owned tire  distributors, has been recognized for over 40 years for its expertise and superior level of service to manufacturers, car dealers and independent customers. Today, led by Nicolas Touchette and Frédéric  Bouthillier, the company headquartered in Montréal specializes in value-added tire distribution services.  Groupe Touchette has close to 1,600 employees and is present across Canada with more than 50 distribution centres. Through its TireLink and DT Tire Banners, Groupe Touchette is servicing car  manufacturers, car dealerships and independent tire retailers. The company also serves Canadian  consumers under the retail banners Tirecraft, Integra Tire, Signature Tire, Tireland/Ici Pneu, Tire  Partners/Pneu Solutions, Pneu Select, MécaniPneu, Pneus Chartrand Mécanique, Pneus Express Mécanique and Touchette Motorsport.

https://www.grtouchette.com 

SOURCE Group Touchette

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/07/c1441.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Worth Betting on Now?

    Novavax (NVAX) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best cheap stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. With rising interest rates and fears of recession, the stock market has been volatile in 2022. Additionally, the […]

  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Not Doing Enough For Some Investors As Its Shares Slump 25%

    Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ( NASDAQ:SBLK ) share price has dived 25% in the last...

  • Tesla stock receives upgrade to Outperform from Wolfe Research

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss an analyst rating on Tesla stock.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale

    Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

  • Chinese Stocks Slump on New Lockdowns. A Comeback Prediction for Alibaba.

    Citi thinks Alibaba is an attractive play to take advantage of an economic rebound in China, which makes stimulus measures look good for the stock.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are falling 5.3% at 11:02 a.m. ET on Tuesday as the meme stock rally over the past month or so continues to fizzle out. Ever since AMC's preferred stock unit, AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE: APE), began trading on the market, the common shares have lost more than a quarter of their value. Confidence in the movie theater operator is waning because it's clear more dilution is coming.

  • 10 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 cheap stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the history and investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and his fund Fisher Asset Management, and go directly to 5 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. We […]

  • Verizon (VZ) Hikes Dividend on Solid Balance Sheet Strength

    A steady dividend payout with periodic increase is part of Verizon's (VZ) long-term strategy to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) delivered its second-quarter results Wednesday morning, and though its losses increased, investors appeared to focus more on the report's positives: The stock spiked by as much as 7.4% in morning trading after an initial drop. As of 11:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares remained 3.3% above Tuesday's closing price. For Q2, Nio reported sales of more than $1.5 billion, an increase of 21.8% over the prior-year period.

  • If You Had Invested $1,000 in Citigroup in 2001, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Citigroup (NYSE: C) is one of the largest banks in the world and currently the third-largest bank by assets in the U.S. It's a lot different from some of its peers in that it runs an extremely global operation and it also runs a much smaller traditional deposit and lending operation, especially in the U.S. Citigroup was built by Wall Street legends Sandy Weill and Jamie Dimon, the latter of whom is now the CEO of JPMorgan Chase. Citigroup was one of the first megabanks to pop up on Wall Street.

  • 12 Best AI Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best AI stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go directly to 5 Best AI Stocks To Buy Now. In 2021, the global artificial intelligence market was valued at $328.34 billion. The market is expected to grow from $387.45 billion in 2022 […]

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

    Right now, there are at least two ultra-high-yield dividend stocks that could double your principal by the end of 2028. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) currently offer investors dividend yields of 12.2% and 13.8%, respectively. Are these stocks worth the risk?

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Piling Into These 2 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't give you the full picture regarding Buffett's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Rising Interest Rates Are Good News for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium last month, markets have been slipping – and largely in response to his comments. The central bank head made it clear in his comments that he’ll continue pushing interest rates up in an effort to combat inflation, which is currently running at 8.5% annually. It appears that investors are in the process of pricing in that stance, and expectations are that the Fed will institute another 0.75% rate hike later this mont

  • Pinterest stock jumps on analyst upgrade

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down why Pinterest stock is up on Tuesday.