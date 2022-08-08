Groupon cuts over 500 staff, plans to focus 'only on mission-critical activities' from now on

Chicago-based Groupon today laid off more than 500 of its employees -- 15% of its 3,416-person headcount -- according to posts from former employees on social media. The reduction impacted workers in teams including merchant development, sales, recruiting, engineering, product and marketing.

Groupon confirmed the layoffs to TechCrunch after the publication of the story, although it is unclear what percentage of the entire staff was impacted.

"Our overall business performance is not at the levels we anticipated and we are taking decisive actions to improve our trajectory," CEO Kedar Deshpande said in a statement provided to TechCrunch. The chief executive says that the layoffs, as well as a reinvestment in marketing and initiatives that drive customer purchase frequency, will set the company up to generate positive cash flow by the end of 2022.

In a letter to staff, Deshpande said that Groupon is reducing its North America sales teams to focus on "self-service merchant acquisition capabilities." It is also re-organizing the company to focus "only on mission-critical activities and leaning on more external support." "In addition, we are proposing to reduce cloud infrastructure and support functions as we wrap up cloud migrations." Groupon is also closing its Australia Goods business, more than a decade after launching there in the first place. Finally, Groupon said that it will "rationalize" its real estate footprint to be more in line with hybrid work.

Coupon-finding Groupon has grown to have steep e-commerce competition since its founding in 2011. Rakuten and Honey, which sit on consumers' browsers to scour the internet to show related deals, have grown into massive companies. All the platforms make money from affiliate fees and revenue-share partnerships, meaning the more competitors, the bigger the fight for customer acquisition. A spokesperson from Groupon said that it does not view Rakuten and Honey as competitors because the companies are more focused on physical products, while Groupon is focused on experiences and services.

Still, e-commerce tailwinds have changed as consumer spending changes in reaction to the market downturn. It’s a hard time to be a growth-stage startup.

Over the past few years, the number of Groupon shoppers has fallen sharply. According to Statista, 22.2 million visitors to the company’s site purchased at least one offer in Q1 2022, down from nearly 54 million in Q4 2014.

The layoffs, while substantial, aren’t as large as the cuts Groupon made to its workforce in 2020. In April of that year, Groupon said it would lay off or furlough 2,800 employees as business “deteriorated” from the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the restructuring, Groupon phased down its goods category as it shifted to a third-party marketplace model, which had merchants assume responsibility for fulfillment and returns.

According to its jobs page, Groupon has openings for 67 roles in teams across account management, engineering, software development and more. The company is trading at $13.89 at time of publication, down 67% from its 52-week high of $41.66.

It's likely no coincidence that the layoffs arrived ahead of the release of Groupon's Q2 2022 financial results this afternoon. Revenue was $153.2 million in the second quarter 2022, down 42% compared with the prior year, on just 21.1 million customers making one or more purchases within the last 12 months. The company blamed the transition of its goods business to a marketplace model as well as a "decline in engagement" on the platform.

