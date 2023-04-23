Groupthink at the Bank of England is the real driver of inflation

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England - REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

The recent burst of global inflation will undoubtedly be the subject of numerous academic theses and books in the future.

One book that will surely prove to be among the most insightful has just been published: We Need to Talk About Inflation by Stephen King. As with all the best economists, King’s views are grounded in an understanding of our historical experience.

One of his most striking judgments is his unusual assessment of central bankers.

This was made to seem all the more relevant by last week’s publication of the UK inflation figures for March, which fell marginally to 10.1pc, above where most analysts predicted and even further above the Bank of England’s forecasts.

Inflation is high internationally, too. In the US, CPI inflation has fallen from 6pc in February to 5pc in March and in the euro-zone it has fallen from 8.5pc to 6.9pc.

The differences in inflation experience are partly explained by energy prices. The jump in wholesale energy prices was bigger in the UK and Eurozone than it was in the US, because US energy supply is not dependent upon imported gas, whose price soared.

Moreover, some euro-zone governments capped retail energy prices sooner and by more than the UK did.

Yet core inflation, which excludes such factors, is also higher in the UK – 6.2pc in March, compared with 5.5pc in the US and 5.6pc in the Eurozone. A key reason is that wage growth in the UK has been higher – 6.6pc, compared with 5.1pc in the euro-zone and 4.2pc in the US.

As a result, the financial markets have now come round to my view that interest rates will need to rise a fair bit further to get on top of inflation. It has also intensified interest in the causes.

For all the UK’s poor relative performance, most of the recent spike in inflation has been shared across the world. So it is advisable to seek an international explanation.

The most obvious is the economic consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which pushed up the price of energy and some other key commodities sharply, affecting most countries.

Yet, as King makes clear, although the Russian invasion surely did cause inflation to reach higher levels than it otherwise would have, prices were rising well beforehand. Something else must have been at work.

There is another international explanation: Covid-19.

To varying degrees, the pandemic and associated lockdowns hit all countries badly. The result was falling output and disrupted supply chains pretty much everywhere.

This fallback in supply was a major contributor to the inflation spike.

But a key factor here is that the central banks were slow to realise the significance of this impact on supply. This has been a major influence here in the UK where, post-pandemic, the active workforce has fallen especially sharply.

This brings us on to another common international factor which offers a more fundamental

explanation. Just about all central banks had operated the same monetary policy, that is to say, ultra-low interest rates, which in some countries even dipped into negative territory, bolstered by Quantitative Easing (QE), which had the effect of increasing the money supply.

In major economic areas, money supply growth was running at rates which would have set the alarm bells ringing not many years earlier.

But somehow central banks thought that this did not matter.

They had persuaded themselves that their own credibility, built up over so long, would keep inflation low. Inflation expectations were the key and they would surely remain subdued.

This was a case of groupthink on a global scale. King believes it had earlier antecedents.

Many years before, the central banks had persuaded themselves that the long quiescence of inflation (which in my 1996 book I had provocatively dubbed The Death of Inflation) was due solely to their own finely judged and brilliantly presented monetary policy.

In fact, King argues, it owed a good deal to the effects of globalisation.

Yet, even before the pandemic, if not yet being sent into reverse, globalisation had pretty much stalled, with the result that conditions were going to be much less benign for the maintenance of low inflation.

What lessons are to be learned?

Surely one of the most important is that there has to be a rethink of the role of monetary factors in central bank decision-making.

As someone who lived through the monetary experiment of the 1980s and strongly opposed the crude “sado-monetarism” of those years, I would not want to go back to a regime of money supply targets.

But money growth should figure much more prominently in central bank deliberations.

At the very least, central banks should be made to ask themselves why an upsurge of monetary growth should not lead to an inflationary upsurge.

And those supervising the central banks – in this country, the Treasury Committee of the House of Commons – should hold them to account on this.

King is especially scathing about groupthink at the Bank of England. He points out that there was virtually no dissent on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) when it took such dramatic and fateful decisions on monetary policy.

He offers an interesting and powerful institutional explanation.

All four deputy governors of the Bank of England have worked previously at HM Treasury.

Moreover, the four external members of the MPC are appointed through an interview process run by the Treasury, with the same former “external member” on the selection panel on every occasion since 2011.

This is asking for trouble. It is often believed that unanimity on a committee is a good thing.

And sometimes it probably is.

But when people are discussing monetary policy in conditions of profound uncertainty, it definitely isn’t. In those conditions, unanimity is a clear indicator of groupthink.

There needs to be a fundamental reform of the MPC and in particular of how its members are appointed. We deserve better.