Grove City's Beulah Park development heads to the finish line with nearly 1,000 homes

Developers are heading to the finish line of the 220-acre Beulah Park development in Grove City.

The development, on the former site of the Beulah Park racetrack, is adding two mixed-use buildings on the southwest corner that will serve as the entrance to the project from downtown Grove City. The buildings, called Beulah Crossing, are one of the last major phases of the development, with an estimated value so far at $550 million to $600 million.

The three-story Beulah Crossing will include 40 apartments above ground-floor commercial space targeted for two restaurants, said Pat Kelley, president of Beulah Park Living’s developer, Falco, Smith & Kelley.

"Everything we've done has led to Beulah Crossing," said Kelly. "It's our last phase and right at the entrance. We're really excited about it. It's just going to be such a neat feel to have those buildings right there as you enter."

Kelly and his partners acquired the Beulah Park site in 2016 and and started construction three years later. During the COVID housing boom, construction took off in the development and hasn't let up.

Beulah Park is well on track to include nearly 1,000 homes and apartments, in addition to commercial space, all anchored by a 32-acre park.

Contractors are pounding away on several final phases of the development, immediately west of downtown Grove City.

In addition to Beulah Crossing, Beulah Park includes:

The Grove at Beulah Park by Pulte Homes: 138 single-family homes, last phase just begun.

The Paddock at Beulah Park: 84 custom home lots overlooking the park. Kelly said after a sluggish start, lot sales have "taken off like gangbusters" this year.

Beulah Place: 384 apartments with a clubhouse and pool. The final phase of 120 units is close to completion.

The Strand at Beulah: 66 rental townhomes with garages. With a month left in construction, about 70% are pre-leased, said Kelly.

The Courtyards at Beulah Park by Epcon: 112 patio home condominiums, all sold out, said Kelly

Grove City Senior Living: 92 apartments in a single building and 30 rental villas still under construction but pre-leased, said Kelly.

The Shoppes at Beulah Place: a retail center along Southwest Boulevard, on the north side of Beulah Park. The building will include KKP Bakery, Liberty Tavern, Clean Eatz, a hair salon and a med spa. Kelly said he anticipates larger users, such as a fitness center and more restaurants in addition to neighborhood service retailers also along the strip.

Kelly said a few smaller spots will be filled with a few more townhomes as the project wraps up.

A shelter has just been completed in the park, along with pickleball courts, and the city plans an amphitheater on the site.

"We've been real fortunate that we've moved along as much as we have," Kelly said.

