U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,673.25
    +11.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,996.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,665.50
    +57.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,172.60
    +4.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.23
    +1.00 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    +8.70 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.19 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.38
    +0.62 (+3.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5700
    +0.3620 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,858.70
    +894.30 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.92
    -55.30 (-5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.06
    +46.81 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Grove Continues Expansion with Purchase of New Florida Distribution and Sales Center

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grove, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HENDERSON, NV, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) ("Grove" or the "Company"), a global innovator in hemp, health, and wellness, today announced it has completed the purchase and has begun construction on its new Florida Distribution and Sales Center.

The new Distribution and Sales Center, located in Clearwater, Florida, is expected to be approximately 30,000 square feet, significantly expanding Grove’s capacity for new products. The Florida location will become a hub for the eastern US distribution of Grove Brands, reducing the potential risk of relying on any single production and distribution facility. Grove will also look to build a new sales and marketing team to focus on the eastern United States from the Florida location.

Grove’s strong cash flow allowed for a quick all-cash purchase, significantly shorten the process of securing this location in an otherwise tight commercial real estate market.

Grove CEO, Allan Marshall, weighed in on the expansion and opportunities, “We’ve seen exponential growth in our business over the past two years and we are working to continue this trajectory. With this new facility we have added capacity, sales, distribution, and additional services for our clients. As many companies have experienced, we are operating in an extremely tight labor market with scarce inventory of Class A commercial space. We believe this new, modern facility will help us attract even more employees while providing the needed capacity for future growth.”

About Grove, Inc.

Grove, Inc. is a global innovator in hemp, health and wellness. The company has an array of in-house brands and operates in multiple verticals including SaaS programmatic ad technology, and a wholly owned division dedicated to acquiring high growth e-commerce brands. The company sells to numerous consumer markets including the botanical, beauty, pet care, and functional foods sectors. It seeks to take advantage of an emerging worldwide trend in consumer health products selling through Amazon and E-commerce channels.

Company Contact

Andrew Norstrud
Email: investorinfo@cbd.io
Phone: (702) 332-5591

Investor Relations Contact

TraDigital IR
John McNamara
Email: john@tradigitalir.com
Phone: (917) 658-2602

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Recommended Stories

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Will Bank of America Stock Hit $100 in 2022?

    Bank of America's (NYSE: BAC) business transformation since the depths of the financial crisis has been simply remarkable under Brian Moynihan's leadership. Over the past 10 years, Bank of America has delivered a staggering 820% total return, and investors who bought during the worst points of the financial crisis have done even better. With several catalysts that could drive profits higher in 2022 and beyond, could Bank of America, which currently trades for about $49, reach $100 within the next year?

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Undaunted by heavy losses, the internet's favorite stock picker still expects a bright future for all three of these companies.

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is

  • This Unstoppable 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has the Fuel to Keep Heading Higher

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been an unstoppable dividend stock over the years. With a dividend yield currently around 8% and a rock-solid payout that should keep heading higher, Enterprise is an attractive option for income investors to consider in today's low-yield environment. Enterprise Products Partners recently increased its distribution again, pushing its fourth-quarter dividend payment up to $0.465 per share ($1.86 per share annualized), a 3.3% increase compared with the prior-year period.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • 7 Reasons I'm Hanging On to Teladoc Stock in 2022

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are trading at their 52-week lows. The stock is down 48% in just six months while the S&P 500 has risen 7%. From afar, it looks like this may be a problematic investment and one that investors should be dumping.

  • Nokia Lifts Guidance. The Stock Is Up.

    The better-than-expected performance came from its venture fund investments, with its underlying business performing as expected last year.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.

  • Albertsons beats expectations, raises guidance

    Albertsons Cos. Inc. shares jumped 5.6% in Tuesday premarket trading after the grocer reported fiscal third-quarter results that beat the Street and raised its full-year outlook. Net income totaled $424.5 million, or 74 cents per share, up from $123.7 million, or 20 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 79 cents blew past the FactSet consensus for 61 cents. Revenue of $16.728 billion was up from $15.409 billion last year also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $16.378 billion. Identical sa

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • 10 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 bank dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of bank dividend stocks and go directly to the 5 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022. The Covid pandemic in 2020 was especially cruel to the banking sector of US […]

  • TSMC quarterly revenue soars 21% amid chip boom

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the consistent success behind Taiwan Semiconductor's sixth straight quarter of sales growth.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.