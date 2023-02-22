Groves Capital, Founded by Chris Groves, Is Expanding and Creating New Product Lines To Stay On Top Regardless Of A Potential Recession

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Economists say there is a 7-in-10 likelihood that the US economy will sink into a recession this year, slashing demand forecasts and trimming inflation projections in the wake of massive interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

As a consequence, a large part of American companies are reducing their budget or their work teams, but this is definitely not the case of Groves Capital . The company is a residential and commercial business that is making the mortgage process easier for its clients. As a family-owned business, their clients and loan officers are their main focus. Also, as one of the fastest growing mortgage companies in the United States, Groves Capital focuses on providing the best for their clients.

They offer over 200 lenders and 1000 loan products. Groves Capital also has 630 loan officers and has expanded to 22 US states in a short period of time. In fact, the company , founded by Chris Groves , is one of the best solutions, if not the best, to guide people through the complex process of obtaining a loan!

"There is always money to be made in any economic environment. Some of the biggest wealth is built during downturns and changing markets. The key is change, the one constant to stay on top of any industry, is the ability to change and move quickly. Most companies are huge corporations with so many layers that pivoting is hard at a fast pace", Chris explains.

What's more, they have even created new product lines to enhance their abilities to lend into new spaces that are doing well in this economy. Groves Capital focuses on staying as virtual as possible and creating opportunities for their partners to make money for their families and help their customers with a five star focus with every transaction.

"Most companies that are laying off have a model that was very focused on the refinance market specifically. We have always focused on purchase relationships and have always been a purchase heavy company. We have focused on helping our partners focus on new products to help our clients save money and grow their portfolios", Chris adds.

Regardless of what economists think of an imminent recession, the truth is that Groves Capital is experiencing exponential growth and creating new divisions within the company. They developed new commercial platforms in all 50 states and, in addition, they have brought on private billion dollar funds in the commercial space that gives their clients lending opportunities that most big banks would turn down.

"We also have added lines of credit products, business loans, equipment loans and SBA loans as business owners should always have cash at hand to protect their business and/or double down and grow it. We are proud to say that we are confident we are able to help 98% of borrowers that most would decline.", Chris shares.

But that's not all! Recently they partnered with an amazing solar company called Solar-Vision, with which they were able to help clients save money on their monthly utilities bills, which undoubtedly represent a smart play with recession looming.

"The hot product now is the PPA which costs the client nothing out of their pockets, and they are able to cut their bill down and lock down their pricing of energy for 25 years!", Chris details.

The future of Groves Capital in 2023 is surely very promising, since they have also partnered with Glenn Stearns, owner of Kind Lending, who has made Groves Capital their first focus group. This will help them have new and unique product options with the sharpest pricing over their competitors.

"We have our eyes on the prize, focusing on new DSCR investor products and jumbo loans, a product that the broker/banker platforms have always fallen short of compared to the huge banks. We are confident that we not only have every product to help our clients, but the best pricing and our focus will remain on your clients experience, with a 5 star and 110% effort with every transaction", Chris concludes.

To find out more about Groves Capital, check out their website here . You can also follow Chris on Instagram here .

About Groves Capital:

Groves Capital is a family owned business that helps people find the right mortgage options for them. The business has the ability to broker or be the actual lender using 120 different lending platforms, which helps them assist customers with their goals when it comes to the best product and rates.

