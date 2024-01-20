Grow owners will open a new restaurant in Saugatuck in 2024

SAUGATUCK — Some familiar faces appeared before Saugatuck’s Planning Commission on Thursday, Jan. 18, to discuss plans for a new eatery at 650 Water St.

Alec and Lindsay Payleitner, who recently put their restaurant, Grow Café and Bistro, up for sale for $150,000, will open a new restaurant called Payleitner in the former home of River Market Deli.

“The concept is a fast casual, family-friendly, budget conscious eatery that features Tex-Mex inspired food, soft serve ice cream concoctions and a fun array of both non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages,” Lindsay said.

Tentative plans show the business will likely operate from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, April-October. The hope is for an indoor dining area to accommodate up to 49 seats, while outdoor dining will accommodate up to 30.

As part of the process, the Payleitners plan to transfer their existing liquor license to offer beer, wine and cocktails for on-premise consumption and social district takeaway.

The couple said they plan to use all compostable eat-ware and drink-ware to eliminate the need for a dumpster and will operate with the gratuity-free mission they used at Grow.

“We are incredibly excited to bring this dining option to locals and visitors,” Alec said. “We think a chef-driven, fast casual restaurant with a fun environment, consistent take-out availability and the option to make use of Saugatuck’s social district will add to the hospitality scene and not replace any of our great existing establishments.”

The couple owned and operated Grow for eight years, but in August announced the turn-key restaurant was available.

The couple addressed their previous eatery Thursday, saying restaurant had simply run its course.

“It was a great run,” Alec said. “We ended ... at the top of our game and are grateful to be part of the culinary expansion of our town over the last eight years. All restaurants have a lifespan and, at this time, we are hoping to bring our experience and our love for this town quite frankly to a new project.”

Planning commissioners spoke highly of the new idea and voted to approve the site plan and special land use permit with conditions. The duo hopes to open this spring.

