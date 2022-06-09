Grow My Security Company Launches Public Relations Department

Anthony J. Rumore strategically added Publicity to his fast-growing company.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow My Security Company, the premier digital marketing company for security companies, is excited to launch its Public Relations Department. With a dedication and passion to assist clients in growing and scaling their security companies, Anthony J. Rumore, Founder and CEO of Grow My Security Company, noticed an opportunity for clients' expertise to be highlighted in trending media stories.

"So many security companies have executives with great experience and insight into the ongoing challenges our nation experiences," Anthony J. Rumore states. He continues, "We wanted to ensure these experts have opportunities to share their knowledge. Simultaneously, media involvement can greatly impact security business growth."

The custom digital marketing services at Grow My Security Company provide security companies with innovative methods to secure new clients and adding Security PR was a natural addition. With an emphasis on SEO, Social Media Marketing, Content Management, Blogging, and Website Management, the digital methodology at Grow My Security Company is a practical and tailored approach.

Grow My Security Company PR Department has secured great media coverage for clients thus far, including working with media organizations including NBC Universal, CBS News New York, Telemundo NBC, and Cheddar News.

With advanced experience and insight into the daily pain points and challenges that security companies face; our company can better understand each security firm while attracting inbound leads and increasing online recognition.

More About Grow My Security Company

The key to finding new customers lies in their ability to find you! As a leader in the security industry, Anthony J. Rumore created Grow My Security Company to help security firms thrive. After spending nearly 20 years climbing the security corporate ladder, Anthony J. Rumore noticed a heightened need for strategic company growth within the security industry. In fact, to grow & scale your security company, it is critical to be visible online. Anthony's professional experience intertwined with his military background offers an authentic and no-nonsense approach to security digital marketing. With an emphasis on SEO, Social Media Marketing, Content Management, Public Relations, Blogging, and Website Management, the digital methodology at Grow My Security Company is a practical and tailored approach.

