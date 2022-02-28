U.S. markets open in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,304.00
    -76.00 (-1.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,530.00
    -464.00 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,960.25
    -220.25 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.90
    -42.10 (-2.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.85
    +4.26 (+4.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.00
    +14.40 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.34 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1172
    -0.0099 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.50
    +2.18 (+7.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3354
    -0.0056 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6140
    +0.0540 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,316.30
    -500.92 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.35
    +4.24 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,399.91
    -89.55 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Growatt's new C&I inverter is now available on global markets

·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, the global top 5 commercial inverter supplier has announced the availability of its MAX 100-125KTL3-X LV inverter on global markets. Since its debut last year, the inverter has attracted significant attention in the industry with its outstanding features.

Growatt&#x002019;s new C&amp;I inverter is now available on global markets
Growatt’s new C&I inverter is now available on global markets

"Designed especially for C&I solar applications, the new MAX model is set with a maximum output power of 125kW, which is the highest power for string inverter with multiple MPPTs at 400Vac level," said Lisa Zhang, Growatt Marketing Director. With maximum DC input current reaching 32A for each MPPT and 16A for each string, this new MAX inverter combines well with high power and bi-facial modules. Its 10 MPP trackers support the connection of a maximum of 20 strings, which significantly reduces energy loss caused by shadow effect and module mismatch.

Besides, the MAX supports up to 150% DC/AC ratio to achieve lower LCOE for PV plants. With its wide MPPT working range from 180V to 1000V, the inverter can start working earlier in the morning and switch off later in the afternoon, achieving longer operation time to harvest more solar energy. Growatt enhances operational safety with Type II SPD on DC&AC sides, fuse-free design, integrated DC switch, IP66 protection as well as optional active arcing protection (AFCI) and built-in PID recovery to provide all-round protection for the inverter and even the whole PV system.

"Managing a large number of inverters can be a little tricky, so to make system management smarter and easier, we supplement various monitoring and smart energy management solutions for C&I solar projects," Lisa Zhang added. Growatt simplifies the management of multiple inverters with its Smart Energy Manager, which can also realize export limitation and PF control of the system. The company has developed ShinePhone and ShineServer for end-users to monitor system operation anytime, and an OSS (Online Smart Service) system for installers and distributors to easily access online service, such as online smart IV scan and diagnosis, remote configuration and firmware upgrade, enabling 60% of issues to be solved without site visits, reducing O&M costs.

"Since its recent launch on the market, the new MAX inverter has quickly accumulated over 500MW in shipments. Now we are ready to bring this outstanding C&I solution to more countries worldwide," Lisa Zhang concluded.

SOURCE Growatt

Recommended Stories

  • Equity Markets, Ruble Fall as West Isolates Russia: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities slid Monday, sovereign bonds rallied and commodities including oil surged amid heightened uncertainty after Western nations escalated sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban C

  • Plug Power Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is a leading company in the promising hydrogen fuel cell space. With strong revenue growth in recent years, can the company finally turn profitable? Neha Chamaria: The hydrogen fuel cell industry is nascent, and companies operating in it are still trying to establish the financial viability of the fuel-cell technology.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • BP to Exit Rosneft Stake and May Take a $25 Billion Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc moved to dump its shares in oil giant Rosneft PJSC, taking a financial hit of as much as $25 billion by joining the campaign to isolate Russia’s economy. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Cre

  • Norway's sovereign wealth fund to vote against Apple management's pay plan

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote against ratification of tech giant Apple Inc's management remuneration plan after an advisory firm urged investors to act, the fund's manager said on Sunday. The Norwegian fund owns 1.03% of Apple's shares, making it the company's eighth largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data. Chief Executive Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average Apple employee, a company filing on Jan. 7 showed, fuelled by stock awards that helped him earn a total of $98.7 million.

  • Rouble skids to all-time low, dollar surges as West bolsters Russia sanctions

    The rouble plunged to a record low on Monday and the dollar soared against most peers after Western nations announced fresh sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and President Vladimir Putin put its nuclear forces on high alert. The declines came despite Russia's central bank announcing a slew of steps on Sunday to support domestic markets, after Western allies ratcheted up sanctions including blocking certain banks from the SWIFT international payments system. Restrictive measures on the Bank of Russia were also imposed to prevent it from deploying its international reserves to undermine sanctions.

  • Asian markets mixed amid Ukraine war, Russia sanctions, energy worries

    Asian shares were mixed Monday as Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert.

  • Russian central bank lifts interest rates to 20% as ruble plunges over Western sanctions

    The Central Bank of Russia on Monday hiked interest rates to 20%, as the country faces increased global sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dollar Surges Versus Almost Everything on Ukraine Conflict Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar is rising against virtually every peer as fallout from the deepening conflict in Ukraine supercharges demand for the world’s reserve currency. Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated

  • Chinese Tesla Rival NIO Plans Secondary Listing in Hong Kong

    Electric-vehicle maker NIO plans to list shares in Hong Kong, joining other Chinese businesses pursuing an additional listing outside New York as companies from China face the threat of being forced off American exchanges. Founded in 2014, NIO is among those vying for the Chinese EV market alongside Tesla and China-based competitors such as XPeng and Li Auto both of which have listed shares in Hong Kong. The Shanghai-based company said Monday that it had received in-principle approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange to list its shares by introduction, meaning it won’t issue new shares or raise new funds.

  • Knowing How to Trade Is Easy, Actually Doing It Is Hard

    You are going to be undisciplined and break your trading rules quite often, but the problem is that you will be reluctant to admit it. Have very clear rules. Many traders avoid the problem of discipline by never establishing clear rules in the first place.

  • Fed’s Powell Looks to Balance Inflation, Ukraine Risks: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergTalks at Belarus Border; Russian Ruble Slumps: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Military Spending in Latest Historic ShiftFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell must strike a delicate bal

  • These money and investing tips can clear your head when the stock market is foggy

    MUTUAL FUNDS WEEKLY Don’t miss these top money and investing features: This market-timing model says you probably have too much money in stocks Energy stocks are the hottest trade today — which is why it’s time to pare gains Where are stocks headed? Company executives think they’re going up Stay in the know.

  • AB Foods sees first half 'strongly ahead' on improved Primark

    LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods on Monday forecast first-half sales and adjusted operating profit "strongly ahead" of the previous year and ahead of pre-COVID 19 levels, reflecting an improved performance from its Primark fashion business. Primark sales for the 24 weeks to March 5 were expected to be well over 60% ahead of last year at constant currency with an operating profit margin of 11%. The better outcome reflected all Primark stores remaining open and trading throughout the period except for short periods in Austria and The Netherlands.

  • U.S. banks' Russian investment banking fee income in doubt after Moscow sanctions

    Western sanctions on Moscow could throw the small but lucrative Russian investment banking business that several large U.S. banks have maintained into question, lawyers said, which could deal a hit to tens of millions of dollars in fees. Major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc, have continued to underwrite and advise on Russian deals, often alongside the investment banking arm of state-owned VTB. VTB Capital is the largest investment bank by fees in Russia.

  • Treasuries Rally on Haven Bid Even as Stagflation Angst Lingers

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rallied as the worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict sends investors into haven assets, with shallower declines on longer-dated yields underscoring concerns Western sanctions will fan inflation.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Rus

  • Financials skid in Europe after Russia sanctions, while defense contractors surge on German buying spree

    European stocks slumped on Monday, responding to a ratcheting up on sanctions against Russia as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued.

  • Penny Stocks to Watch in March 2022

    Taseko Mines (TGB), Denison Mines (DNN), ARC Document Solutions (ARC), and MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) are the penny stocks to watch in March 2022.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • Former Sears Landlord Seritage Is Said to Consider a Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustra