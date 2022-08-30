U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

Growcentia appoints co-founder Dr. Richard Conant as new chairman and member of board of directors

Growcentia
·3 min read
Growcentia
Growcentia

Utilizing his years of experience researching soil health, Dr. Conant will provide strategic leadership and technical direction as Growcentia drives agricultural biotech innovation

LOVELAND, Colo., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growcentia®, a Colorado-based biological agtech company producing microbial and natural soil and plant health solutions, announced today that its co-founder and department head of the Ecosystem Science and Sustainability department at Colorado State University, Dr. Richard Conant, was elected as chairman of the board of directors at the company’s second quarter board meeting.

“As chairman of Growcentia, I will guide and apply our innovative research into how specific combinations of microbes work symbiotically with soil nutrients to produce healthier plants, benefiting horticulturalists and agriculturalists worldwide,” said Conant. “I am privileged and honored to take on this role during a critical time for our planet. Growers need to improve plant health and yields while minimizing the environmental impacts of agriculture — and our solutions ultimately support healthy, vigorous plant growth.”

Conant, who has an undergraduate degree in environmental biology and a doctorate in botany, has worked at CSU for nearly 25 years. Having spent his career researching the relationship between human activities and ecosystem biogeochemistry, Conant is known worldwide for his knowledge of soil health and has published over 100 scientific contributions, which have been cited more than 16,000 times. He has since leveraged his experience in fostering the development and production of higher-quality and more sustainable food for more people worldwide to co-found Growcentia.

Founded by three Ph.D. soil microbiologists from CSU, Growcentia applies advanced science to deliver biological soil health solutions for growers of all types. The company’s Mammoth® and Mammoth Garden® product lines elevate the quality of agricultural production by harnessing nature’s power to reduce or eliminate dependencies on conventional fertilizers, chemicals and synthetics.

Growcentia recently opened its new headquarters in Loveland, Colorado. The 30,000-square-foot facility features a research and development laboratory, two microbiological fermentation manufacturing bays, a blending manufacturing bay, an indoor plant trial and experimentation station, and office space to serve its national and international customers and partners.

“Richard has been an integral part of the establishment and continued growth of Growcentia over the past seven years, leading our efforts to reduce synthetics and chemicals from the plant growth process and harness the power of natural solutions,” said Scott Wiley, CEO of Growcentia. “He has successfully led research to enhance our technology, which helps growers cultivate healthier crops and produce more nutritious food while regenerating soil health. At Growcentia, we change the way the world grows by reducing the reliance upon conventional fertilizers and minimizing the environmental and ecological impacts of farming. I am confident that Richard will continue to push the organization’s science- and tech-based innovation.”

Conant is replacing another Growcentia co-founder, Dr. Matthew Wallenstein, as chairman. Wallenstein has stepped down from his role at Growcentia and is now the chief soil scientist at Syngenta Group.

For more information about Growcentia, please visit www.growcentia.com.

About Growcentia®                                                                                              

Growcentia is a Colorado-based biological agtech company known for producing plant and soil health solutions that use advanced science and technology to unleash the power of nature. Founded by three Ph.D. soil microbiologists from Colorado State University who share a passion for enhancing soil and crop health and promoting sustainable agriculture, Growcentia is a leading provider of biological alternatives aimed at helping cultivators enrich plant health. The company’s family of products includes organic nutrient enhancers and natural pesticides that are changing the way the world grows. For more information about how Growcentia empowers growers to harness the power of nature, visit growcentia.com.

###

CONTACT: Kerri McCoy kmccoy@comprise.agency 404.909.7439


  • NASA’s Artemis Launch Postponed Due to Engine Problem on Moon Rocket

    The agency cited a problem linked to one of the engines on the powerful rocket, a setback for the agency as it looks to reignite its lunar ambitions. The next potential launch window is on Sept. 2.

  • Chinese scientists successfully create world’s first mammal with fully reprogrammed genes

    Chinese scientists have successfully recombined a mouse’s chromosomes to create the world’s first mammal with fully reprogrammed genes. Using the gene-editing tool CRISPR, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Beijing broke down the chromosomes into different segments and rearranged them in different combinations to create a new package of genes, resulting in the mouse called “Xiao Zhu” (Little Bamboo). The paper, published in the academic journal Science on Thursday, revealed that the research team accomplished the first-ever modification of genes in mammals on a scale big as chromosomes.

  • Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil... and babies

    Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has fathered 10 children, said on Monday the world needs to "make more babies" -- and keep digging for oil.

  • A New Kind of Liquid Biopsy

    Canada’s STREAM project uses genomics to advance watershed health monitoring

  • The Best-Case Scenario for Greenland’s Ice Sheet Is Still Pretty Awful

    Kerem Yucel/AFP via GettyI’m standing at the edge of the Greenland ice sheet, mesmerized by a mind-blowing scene of natural destruction. A mile-wide section of glacier front has fractured and is collapsing into the ocean, calving an immense iceberg.Seracs, giant columns of ice the height of three-story houses, are being tossed around like dice. And the previously submerged portion of this immense block of glacier ice just breached the ocean—a frothing maelstrom flinging ice cubes of several tons

  • NASA delays moon rocket launch due to fuel leaks

    A fuel leak and then an engine problem during final liftoff preparations led NASA to scrub the launch of its mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on a shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard. As precious minutes ticked away, NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket with nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold hydrogen and oxygen because of a leak of highly explosive hydrogen in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring. Then, NASA ran into new trouble when it was unable to properly chill one of the rocket’s four main engines, officials said.

  • What led NASA to postpone Artemis 1 launch?

    NASA scrubbed the highly anticipated launch of its Artemis 1 rocket Monday because of a fuel leak and problems with the engine. CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry has the latest on what went wrong, and astronomer Derrick Pitts discussed why the rocket's engine-cooling systems are so tricky to get right.

  • Elon Musk Reveals His Weight-Loss Secret

    Elon Musk is involved in at least four companies: Tesla , the manufacturer of electric vehicles, the space exploration and rocket company SpaceX, Neuralink which is developing a machine in which we will be able to transfer our memories and personalities, and The Boring Company which digs transportation tunnels to relieve traffic jams and facilitate travel in large cities. For many people, CEOs running two companies is almost unreal, especially since all four of Musk's companies play or aspire to play leading roles in their respective industries. In addition to his role as a charismatic leader and visionary - he is generally the one who develops the strategy and vision behind these companies - he is also the face and the voice of these firms whose merits and exploits he praises on his Twitter account, which has 104.3 million followers at last check, making Musk one of the most influential personalities in the world.

  • The Moon Will Have to Wait as NASA Scrubs Artemis Launch. Watch These Stocks.

    NASA was expected to launch its most powerful rocket ever on Monday but the launch has been delayed.

  • How the US seeks to catch up on hypersonic weapons

    China and Russia have developed cruise missiles that theoretically can travel at Mach 9 while at a low altitude.

  • Looking at water a few minutes a day reduces anxiety, research shows

    Simply being in nature may be one of the best — and most approachable — ways to boost your mental health. Here's why being around water can ease anxiety.

  • Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

    Spectators left Florida beaches disappointed on Aug. 29 after NASA scrubbed the launch of their Artemis 1 mission.

  • What’s going on with the Greenland ice sheet? It's losing ice faster than forecast and now irreversibly committed to at least 10 inches of sea level rise

    A turbulent melt-river pours a million tons of water a day into a moulin, where it flows through the subglacial environment to ultimately reach the ocean. Ted GiffordsI’m standing at the edge of the Greenland ice sheet, mesmerized by a mind-blowing scene of natural destruction. A milewide section of glacier front has fractured and is collapsing into the ocean, calving an immense iceberg. Seracs, giant columns of ice the height of three-story houses, are being tossed around like dice. And the pre

  • Dinosaurs might have been double tapped by not one but two asteroids

    The hypothesis that a large asteroid was responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs is almost universally accepted today, but it is the result of relatively recent scientific discovery. The asteroid hypothesis was only proposed in 1980 and wasn’t immediately accepted by the scientific community or the public. However, it pretty quickly gained in popularity — having since been supported by additional evidence — and we’ve had a sort of public fascination and low-lying fear of another impact e

  • Ruins of 1st century Roman fort surface amid Europe drought

    An ancient Roman military camp in what is now northwestern Spain was revealed in its entirety as reservoirs in Europe continue to shrink during August amid a record-breaking drought. Portions of columns, arches and the foundation are all that remain of Aquis Querquennis, a fort and military barracks for Roman legions that were likely stationed there to monitor the construction of roads. The fort was constructed along the Lima River in what is now known as Galicia, an autonomous region in northwe

  • Transcript: Astronaut Kate Rubins on "Face the Nation," Aug. 28, 2022

    The following is a transcript of an interview with astronaut and Artemis team member Kate Rubins that aired Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • Can You Trust That At-Home Covid Test Result? What Five Tests in 24 Hours Taught Me

    Testing discrepancies appear to be increasingly common with Omicron and its subvariants, leading to more confusion. Our columnist offers a guide.

  • NASA Artemis rocket launch delayed, next attempt could be Friday

    NASA on Monday delayed the launch of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., because one of the rocket’s engines failed to condition to the correct temperature. The next available time for the launch is on Friday. The highly anticipated launch, part of the ambitious Artemis program, will serve as…

  • Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman to visit Kennedy Space Center for Artemis I launch

    Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will arrive Monday morning

  • What to know about NASA’s Artemis rocket, set to launch Monday

    NASA’s unmanned Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will blast into space on Monday morning, sending the Orion exploration spacecraft soaring more than 40,000 miles past the moon on a six-week journey, if all goes to plan. The launch, part of the Artemis program, will lay the groundwork for the space agency to send astronauts back…