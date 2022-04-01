U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4900
    +0.8020 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,943.99
    +1,354.73 (+2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

GrowDigitalStorefronts.com Offers a Robust Training Program on Creating a Successful Digital Storefronts Business

Digital Storefronts
·3 min read
Digital Storefronts
Digital Storefronts

An Online Business Model that Guarantees Financial Independence with Lots of Time to Build Relationships and Serve the Community

Sherman, TX , April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowDigitalStorefronts.com is pleased to share that they are taking advantage of the Digital Real Estate boom, which allows many faith-based entrepreneurs to spend time for themselves, their families, and the community. Many pastors, preachers, missionaries, ministers, lay workers, servant minded individuals and non-profit founders are already in the online digital real estate business. They are looking for more time to serve and bless their communities, churches, and families. The Digital Storefront Blessed to be a Blessing training is an ongoing program where all the students in the training program are encouraged to find ministries and non-profits who need help and blessing through online digital marketing skills.

Once they are identified, the students help the ministries and non-profits with website building, SEO, GBP and social media optimization, online marketing consulting, event marketing, 360 images and more. The students who offer these services are already owners of digital storefront businesses and have been a part of Cory Long’s training programs. With some free time on their hands, they can now serve the community without worrying about a paycheck. Anyone with the Digital Storefronts training can now create their own digital real estate, which is more than just a website featuring information regarding the products and services.

GrowDigitalStoreFronts.com is a platform where one can learn how to build a profitable and ethical online business.
GrowDigitalStoreFronts.com is a platform where one can learn how to build a profitable and ethical online business.


Cory Long - Digital Storefronts

With this digital storefronts training program designed by Cory Long, entrepreneurs can create a clever online business model that gives them total independence with time and money. They will also learn to rent out their storefronts starting from $500 to $1500 per month. The Digital Storefront Reviews provided by other entrepreneurs speak volumes about the success they have witnessed because of the program. The DSF program is a more straightforward and faster route to success. The Digital Storefronts Coaching and Mentoring Program allows students to get an extensive list of big-ticket niches to start their digital real estate empire.

Students will also acquire the skills to create branded websites, rank and rent sites, learn strategies to improve their search engine rankings through SEO, make use of Facebook Ads effectively, get more attention from prospective clients, and last but not least, learn to set up equity, per lead and flat-fee deals. The best thing about Cory Long’s programs is that they get frequent updates. Participants will get to know the latest techniques and strategies, which are up-to-date, unlike other programs which have outdated training that doesn’t keep up with the constant Google updates. By the end of the DSF program, students can discover the low-hanging niches that can be dominated, create a professional digital storefront in just a few hours, learn how to rank the store in the perfect market, attract high-paying tenants and so much more.

To learn more visit https://growdigitalstorefronts.com/cory-long-of-digital-storefronts-how-to-make-passive-income/

About Digital Storefronts

GrowDigitalStoreFronts.com is a platform where one can learn how to build a profitable and ethical online business. The training also offers strategies that allow business owners to rent their digital storefronts and generate passive income on an ongoing basis. All the training programs are designed and offered by Cory Long, an internet entrepreneur, businessman and minister with over 7 years of digital marketing experience. Having worked with small family businesses to large corporations, Cory is now a full-time online entrepreneur traveling and serving at churches, camps, and non-profits across the US.

###

Contact

Digital Storefronts

Website: https://growdigitalstorefronts.com/

Contact: 1-817-799-6979

newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com


Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s Oil-Relief Plan Seen Backfiring as Drillers Dig In Heels

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of

  • Toyota settles lawsuit with hybrid vehicle owners

    Toyota and a proposed class of hybrid-vehicle owners have settled a class-action lawsuit in the Eastern District of Texas. The case had originally been set for trial this July before the court-ordered mediation for the parties.

  • Traders Caught in Shanghai Lockdown Skip Showers, Lose Sleep

    (Bloomberg) -- Henry, a fund manager, is currently sharing a single bathroom in his office in Shanghai’s financial district with more than 20 people, none of whom have access to a shower. He doesn’t know how much longer he’ll have to do this for.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Vis

  • Bank of America exec on its five-day return-to-office plan: ‘We’re a work-from-work company’

    Many companies are on a collision course with employees over return-to-office plans, as workers demand more flexibility and remote-work options.

  • Restarting Keystone XL construction ‘wouldn’t actually increase supply’ of oil: top Biden adviser

    The Biden administration isn't rethinking its decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline in response to rising oil prices, says the White House's top economic advisor.

  • Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou named as deputy chairwoman

    Meng is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei. This impeded Huawei's ability to design its own chips and to source components from outside vendors, crippling its smartphone businesses. Meng was allowed to return to China in September after an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end a bank fraud case.

  • Copper Tightness ‘Is Far Beyond a Price Issue,’ Freeport CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share a bullish outlook for copper. They appear to diverge, however, on how much of an impact higher prices would have on supply growth.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release

  • Applied Materials starts Chapter 313 incentives process as it eyes $2B R&D facility in Hutto

    The Hutto Independent School District board of trustees on March 31 unanimously voted to accept an application for Chapter 313 tax incentives for a possible Applied Materials research and development facility in the fast-growing suburb northwest of Austin. Chapter 313 is a controversial state incentives program used for new manufacturing and energy projects.

  • Ukraine’s Friends Refuse to Pay Russia Rubles for Gas. What Could Come Next.

    Russia’s Vladimir Putin said “unfriendly states” would have to pay for their gas in rubles, not euros or dollars. His follow-through was ambiguous.

  • A cash-strapped Venezuela leans on scrap exports to raise hard currency

    On the outskirts of the eastern Venezuelan port town of Guanta, hundreds of trucks line up everyday to unload tons of scrap metal, part of the government's attempt to turn waste into a source of foreign currency. The gathering and sale of scrap has been booming due to the financial needs of President Nicolas Maduro's administration, crippled by low oil production as a result of years of under-investment in the industry and obstacles to selling its most lucrative export due to U.S. sanctions. "Venezuela is going to get lighter, because they're removing all the scrap," said Douglas Lugo, a truck driver on the outskirts of Guanta who used to work in the oil industry before he started to transport scrap material.

  • Energy Transfer acquires Houston company's underground storage, sources say

    Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) purchased the Coastal Caverns business, multiple people with knowledge of the deal told the Houston Business Journal.

  • Visa Changes Rules for Gas Stations to Avoid $125 Pump Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. are planning a raft of changes to rules for gas stations to allow larger transactions after a surge in fuel prices across the U.S. made it hard for some drivers to fill up using credit cards.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Sending $300 Million in Military EquipmentPu

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Explainer-Nervous Europe sees Putin's gas-cut threat as bluster

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's vow to cut customers off from its gas unless they start paying in roubles is more of a 'bluff' to ward off further sanctions than a genuine threat to stop supplying energy, according to European officials and analysts. Gas was flowing to Europe normally on Friday, and some experts reckon the new arrangement may be broadly the same as the old process of paying, with only a slight boost for the embattled Russian currency. Below is an outline of why, for now at least, Putin's gas ultimatum is considered bluster.

  • China Weighs Giving U.S. Full Access to Audits of Most Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year, making a rare concession to prevent a further decoupling between the world’s two largest economies. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Say

  • Roth IRA Gains Will Someday Equal Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth IRA account determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it's important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions in order to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you'll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle you want.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q2 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s Pay Package Was $212 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy received compensation valued at about $212 million in 2021, the company said, a sum that reflects the big stock award he received after taking over the company.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Updat

  • Biden says latest Strategic Petroleum Reserve release could cut gas prices 10 to 35 cents per gallon — but some experts worry about long-term costs

    The largest-ever release of oil from the country's strategic reserve comes as average gas prices have topped $4 per gallon nationally

  • Microsoft Loses Executive to Crypto as Talent War Heats Up

    Tech giants and firms from the crypto, metaverse and web3 galaxy are in extreme competition to attract the best talent.