Grower's Ally Welcomes Chris Guagno as Vice President of Sales

·1 min read

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grower's Ally, a leading producer of safe and effective pesticides for cannabis and hemp, today announced the appointment of Chris Guagno as Vice President of Sales.

Grower's Ally is a leading producer of safe and effective pesticides for cannabis and hemp.
Grower's Ally is a leading producer of safe and effective pesticides for cannabis and hemp.

"We are excited to officially welcome Chris to our team," said Scott Allshouse, CEO and President of Grower's Ally. "Chris's leadership experience in hydroponic retail, focus on product education and extensive network positions Grower's Ally for long-term success in the cannabis industry."

As Vice President of Sales, Guagno brings over two decades of field experience, including roles at General Hydroponics and as an independent contractor representative, to facilitate partnerships with commercial cultivators and lead retail sales strategy.

"My lifelong passion for people and plants was paramount in accepting the position at Grower's Ally," said Guagno. "It is most important that the formulas are best-in-class for both the commercial operations and the end-user. Grower's Ally products are clear winners."

Availability
Grower's Ally formulas are available on growersally.com and in hydroponic stores nationwide.

Media Contacts
Grower's Ally
Danielle Gallagher: danielle@sarasotagg.com, 1-800-550-6259

About Grower's Ally

Trusted solutions for cultivators. At Grower's Ally, we're committed to protecting people, plants and profits with safe and effective pest control formulas. For more information, visit growersally.com.

Chris Guagno joins the Grower’s Ally team as Vice President of Sales.
Chris Guagno joins the Grower's Ally team as Vice President of Sales.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growers-ally-welcomes-chris-guagno-as-vice-president-of-sales-301674956.html

SOURCE Sarasota Green Group

