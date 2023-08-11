GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

Market forces rained on the parade of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from six analysts covering GrowGeneration is for revenues of US$224m in 2023, implying a not inconsiderable 9.2% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 23% to US$0.43. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$255m and US$0.32 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$5.08, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 17% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 39% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.9% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - GrowGeneration is expected to lag the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that GrowGeneration's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on GrowGeneration after the downgrade.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple GrowGeneration analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

