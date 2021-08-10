U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.50
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,158.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,038.00
    -6.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.90
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    +0.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.90
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1725
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    +0.07 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6200
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,550.41
    -952.76 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,125.80
    +883.12 (+363.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

GrowGeneration to Participate in Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), ("GrowGen" or the "Company"), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers with 58 locations across 12 states, today announced that the company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Darren Lampert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Lasher, Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat starting at 2:30 pm ET. Company management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on that same day. For information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting contact your Canaccord representative.

GrowGeneration to Participate in Canaccord Genuity&#x002019;s 41st&#xa0;Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2021 (CNW Group/GrowGeneration)
GrowGeneration to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2021 (CNW Group/GrowGeneration)

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 58 stores, which include 21 locations in California, 8 locations in Colorado, 7 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 2 locations in Nevada, 2 locations in Washington, 4 locations in Oregon, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Rhode Island,1 location in Florida, and 1 location in Massachusetts. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com and B2B ERP platform, agron.io. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

Contacts:

Michael Salaman
michael@growgeneration.com

John Evans
Investor Relations
415-309-0230
john.evans@growgeneration.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growgeneration-to-participate-in-canaccord-genuitys-41st-annual-growth-conference-on-august-12-2021-301352775.html

SOURCE GrowGeneration

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • Coinbase reports Q2 financials, beats on revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Coinbase's Q2 financial report

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Why Nanox Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of medical-imaging company Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly referred to as Nanox, plunged on Tuesday following the release of financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Rather, the company also announced a shuffling with the management team which tends to make investors jumpy. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nanox stock was down 10% but it had been down almost 17% earlier in the session.

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Soared Today

    Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) soared 21% on Tuesday after the 3D printing company delivered strong second-quarter financial results. 3D Systems' revenue jumped 44% year over year to $162.6 million, fueled by robust growth in its healthcare segment and a rebound in its industrial business from its lows during the early stages of the pandemic. "We believe this performance is the result of our exclusive focus on additive manufacturing, bringing together our printers, materials, and software technologies to solve specific key customer applications that drive market adoption in both healthcare and specific industrial markets, such as semiconductors, space systems, and advanced transportation systems," CEO Jeffrey Graves said in a press release.

  • Qurate Retail CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of streaming

    Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.

  • Steel stocks hit records, Wall Street responds to COVID, Pfizer stock smashes 22-year record

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Carnival Is Rising Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) were running 2.7% higher in morning trading Tuesday on no news directly impacting its business. Carnival's premier Cunard brand announced its luxury cruise liner, the Queen Elizabeth, would be returning to the high seas on Friday after being dead in the water for 17 months.

  • Why Albertsons Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) jumped 17% on Tuesday after the grocer announced a key hiring.  So what Sharon McCollam will become Albertsons' president and chief financial officer on Sep.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were moving higher today even as there was no company-specific news on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, a disappointing report from fellow international e-commerce stock Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) seemed to highlight MercadoLibre's strengths as the two often draw comparisons with each other. During a quarter when e-commerce stocks largely faced difficult comparisons with the year-ago quarter, MercadoLibre stood out as one of the rare winners in the sector after surging on its earnings report a week ago, passing its second-quarter update with flying colors.

  • Why Nucor Stock Popped 10% to All-Time High

    Nucor is a cyclical and predictable stock, so a rally this big in one day's time is a pretty rare feat and can only be triggered by some really big news. Today, indeed, was one such day for Nucor as not one, but two massive developments sent the stock flying through the roof. As early as June, I picked Nucor as one of the best stocks to buy under President Joe Biden in anticipation of a bipartisan agreement on his ambitious infrastructure bill.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Why Livent Stock Soared 11% Today

    Shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM), which reported beats on both sales and earnings last week, are on the rise again Tuesday, up a solid 11% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. In a flurry of news developments, first Livent saw its stock upgraded from sell to hold by Vertical Research Partners yesterday. Then Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from $22 to $25, reports TheFly.com.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • Pfizer shares hit record high with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear

    Shares of Pfizer Inc hit a record high on Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years as shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers have surged amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States. Pfizer shares were last up 4.9% at $48.25, climbing as high as $48.57 during the session. The percentage gain was the stock's biggest one-day rise since Nov. 9, when Pfizer released positive data for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • Curaleaf Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • 10 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best blue chip dividend stocks hedge funds are buying. To skip our detailed analysis of blue chip stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying. Blue chip stocks are generally among some of […]