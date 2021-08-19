U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,417.35
    +17.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,958.03
    -2.66 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,607.29
    +81.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,138.06
    -20.72 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.30
    -2.16 (-3.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.80
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1695
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2400
    -0.0330 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3670
    -0.0077 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7700
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,891.02
    +159.27 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,150.20
    +45.15 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

In growing battle with TikTok, Facebook to test 'Facebook Reels' in the U.S.

Sarah Perez
·6 min read

Reels are coming to Facebook in the U.S. The company this morning announced it will begin testing a new feature, Facebook Reels, which will give Facebook users the ability to create and share short-form video content directly within the News Feed or within Facebook Groups. The addition is an expansion of tests launched earlier this year in India, Mexico and Canada, which had focused on bringing short-form videos to Facebook users, including by sharing existing Instagram Reels to Facebook, as had been reported.

In addition, Facebook today says it will also test a new feature that will give Instagram creators in the U.S. the option to have their Instagram Reels shown as recommended content on Facebook. If the creators opt in, their videos will appear in the "Reels" section in users' News Feed, alongside other Reels created on Facebook.

There will be many places where users can create Reels from Facebook, as the new feature launches.

Initially, you'll be able to tap a "Create" button from the Reels' section that appears as you scroll the News Feed, while you're watching Reels, or by tapping on "Reels" at the top of your News Feed. From here, users will gain access to a standard set of creation tools, including those for video capture, music selection, camera roll import, timed text, and more -- much like you would have access to on Instagram.

For audio, you can either choose a song from Facebook's music library, record your own original audio, or even use someone else's audio, if their Reels are set to "public." There are also a variety of effects and editing tools to choose from, including a timer for recording Reels hands-free, tools to speed up or slow down a part of the video or your original audio, and a number of augmented reality effects created either by Facebook or third-party developers.

Facebook told us that, for the time being, "most" of Instagram Reels' features will also be available on Facebook Reels. But other features -- like Remix (its take on TikTok's side-by-side videos called Duets) -- will be added over time as the test scales to more people. The user interface for Reels may also evolve over time to look somewhat different from Reels on Instagram, depending on user feedback.

After a Reel has been created, you can choose who to share it with -- such as "Friends," a specific audience like "Friends except...", or the general public. The latter is the default setting.

The feature will be made available within Facebook Groups, where Reels can be created then shared with members of the community who have similar interests.

Users can also choose to tap into "My Reels," to view past creations. And you can browse Reels created by others in the News Feed, and in select Groups and Pages -- where you can like, comment or share them, just as you could with any other type of post. Reels will now be surfaced in Search results, too, Facebook told us.

Like much of what appears on Facebook, Reels will be recommended to users based on what people are interested in, what they engage with, and what's broadly popular. This will apply to both the shared Instagram Reels and the Facebook Reels.

Image Credits: Facebook (Reels in Groups)

The company explained the decision to replicate the Reels product inside Facebook is a result of consumers' growing interest in video, and particularly short-form video. Today, video accounts for almost half of all time spent on Facebook, in fact. On Facebook's latest earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg remarked that Reels was "already the largest contributor to engagement growth on Instagram," given the popularity of short-form video.

"We're very focused on making it easy for anyone to create video, and then for those videos to be viewed across all of our different services, starting with Facebook and Instagram first," he had told investors.

But Facebook also understands that people have different communities and audiences on Instagram and Facebook, so simply offering a cross-posting option may not have sufficed.

However, for existing Reels creators who do want to tap into Facebook's large audience, a new option will allow them to opt-in to have their Reels shared to Facebook. This could be useful for those producing more general-interest Reels content.

These shared Reels will display the creator's Instagram username, as well, which could help them to build a following. Creators' Reels can also be remixed, with the creator's permission, and their original audio can be re-used in other people's Reels -- again, much like on TikTok.

This feature will also be first introduced as a "test," Facebook said.

While Instagram is already beginning to monetize Reels through ads, Facebook told us that Reels on Facebook don't currently include ads. But: "we plan to roll out ads in the future," a Facebook spokesperson added.

Image Credits: Facebook (sharing Instagram Reels to Facebook opt-in flow)

Reels, which is Facebook's answer to the growing threat of TikTok, first launched to global audiences a year ago. This launch alone was not enough to win Instagram the top spot as the world's most downloaded mobile app. In 2020, that win went to TikTok, after years where Facebook-owned apps dominated the top charts. And TikTok today continues to sit at the top of App Store charts in terms of both app installs and consumer spending, according to multiple third-party reports.

For Facebook, TikTok represents an existential threat to its business. If users' time and attention are being spent elsewhere, Facebook's advertisers could then follow, impacting Facebook's bottom line. So instead of competing with TikTok in just one app, Facebook is now using two. And it's leveraging its apps' interoperability to ensure the best content can easily flow to both places.

The company is also directly investing in the creator community in hopes of tipping the scales back in its direction.

In July, the company announced a plan to invest over $1 billion in creators across both Facebook and Instagram through 2022. This fund will reward more than just Reels' creators, to be clear, as it will also pay out bonuses for videos with in-stream ads enabled or for enabling IGTV ads, among other things. It will also bonus top creators who have invited fans to send them tips in the form of a virtual currency, "stars." But Instagram Reels, and now Facebook Reels, will be looped into that initiative.

Today, Facebook said it will announce additional bonus programs and seed funding in the months ahead that will pay out bonuses for Reels on Facebook. These will be funded from that $1 billion commitment. The company declined to share details on this front, but this news alone indicates Facebook Reels is far more than just "a test" in Facebook's eyes.

The new Facebook Reels features will begin to roll out starting today, Aug. 19, in the U.S. It will first be available to a "small percentage" of U.S. users on iOS and Android.

The feature will continue to operate in India, Mexico and Canada, as well.

Recommended Stories

  • Paladin publicly launches Knighthawk, a first response drone for cities

    Emergency response is a time-sensitive business. For fire and police departments, getting teams on site can be challenging, what with the vagaries of traffic and bad routing. Houston-headquartered Paladin is a startup building a custom drone hardware and software solution for cities to be able to respond to emergencies faster and with better data.

  • Cable TV Lost 1.1 Million Subscribers Last Quarter. They Went Here.

    U.S. consumers continue to cancel their conventional cable services. The nation's six biggest names in the business (which Leichtman Research says accounts for about 95% of the market) collectively lost a little over 1.1 million customers during the three-month stretch ending in June, slowing down Q1's cord-cutting pace of more than 1.5 million, but continuing the bigger-picture cord-cutting cadence that's been a problem for the industry since 2014. AT&T (NYSE: T) led the way with its loss of 443,000 subscribers as its flagship platform DirecTV undergoes the major disruption of changing ownership hands, although the satellite-based service was bleeding customers well before the sale of DirecTV was even considered.

  • Why Tencent Music Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) fell 12% on Tuesday after the online music platform reported its second-quarter financial results. Tencent Music's revenue rose 15.5% year over year to $1.2 billion. The gains were driven by a 40.6% surge in online music paying users, to 66.2 million, which fueled a 36.3% increase in revenue from music subscriptions, to $277 million.

  • Facebook reveals its future of meetings: cartoon colleagues talking to each other in virtual reality

    ‘Workrooms’ is a new feature for Oculus Quest devices that uses hand tracking and spatial audio to recreate meeting rooms

  • The Roblox Game Is Still Playing Out

    On "Mad Money" Tuesday night, Jim Cramer spoke with David Baszucki, founder and CEO of the online gaming company Roblox , which on Monday reported mixed results for the quarter. Baszucki explained that Roblox has come a long way over the past year. The world is reopening and Roblox is still seeing growth in its daily active users.

  • Larry David confronts Alan Dershowitz at Martha's Vineyard grocery store: 'You're disgusting!'

    Larry David confronts Alan Dershowitz at Martha's Vineyard grocery store: 'You're disgusting!'

  • Fabio talks dating at 62 and his hope to still marry: 'There is quantity, but I want quality'

    The model whose image has appeared on some 1,300 romance novel covers also talks about sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber to reverse "the aging process."

  • Ethereum inventor criticises Zuckerberg and Dorsey’s crypto plans and says blockchain will ‘run the metaverse’

    Mark Zuckerberg has said he wants Facebook to pivot into a metaverse company but Buterin said there was a ‘huge amount of mistrust’ around the social media company

  • Why Twitter Allows The Taliban To Maintain Accounts On Its Platform

    Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) has announced that that Taliban spokesmen will be able to maintain accounts on its social media platform as long as they abide by the terms of service and do not use their tweets to advocate violence. What Happened: Mediaite reported that Twitter gave the Taliban a green light to keep tweeting while noting the social media site would “continue to proactively enforce” its rules on the “glorification of violence, platform manipulation and spam.” “Twitter’s top priority is

  • Facebook Discloses Digital Wallet Plans

    Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) executive David Marcus announced the impending launch of Novi, the company's digital wallet, to tap into unbanked consumers and growing digitization due to the pandemic. Facebook will integrate the digital currency wallet into Facebook apps. The company aims to offer domestic and international payments free of cost with cheaper merchant payments to businesses. Marcus also defended stablecoins and their wallets, citing more efficient detection of illegal activities than

  • Facebook launches VR remote work app, calling it a step to the 'metaverse'

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc on Thursday launched a test of a new virtual-reality remote work app where users of the company's Oculus Quest 2 headsets can hold meetings as avatar versions of themselves. The beta test of Facebook's Horizon Workrooms app comes as many companies continue to work from home after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down physical workspaces and as a new variant is sweeping across the globe. Facebook sees its latest launch as an early step toward building the futuristic "metaverse" that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has touted in recent weeks.

  • Kim Kardashian Says She 'Never Wanted to Drink or Party Ever' After Visiting Kourtney at College

    "University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl," Kim Kardashian said

  • Texas Dancer Files Lawsuit Against Strip Clubs for Being Denied Work Because of Her Race

    A Houston, Texas stripper says she was told to go home when she would show up for her scheduled shift because "too many Black girls" were working.

  • It's Time for Facebook to Start Paying a Dividend

    With user growth slowing and its cash balance growing, it could be time for the social networking giant to start paying attention to yield signs.

  • Bob Ross Netflix Documentary Paints a Mysterious Picture of the Painter's Life in First Trailer

    "I've been wanting to get this story out for all these years," a disembodied voice says in the first trailer for the Netflix documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

  • Inside Kabul: Taliban Use Military Vehicles, Man Whips Pedestrians on Crowded Street

    Footage shot on August 17 and supplied to Storyful offers a glimpse into life in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul just days after the Taliban regained control of the war-torn Middle East country.In these videos, shot by Gulzar Khan and compiled by Storyful, pick-up trucks with mounted machine guns are seen on streets (00:34). Later, a man can be seen whipping people walking on a crowded street, causing pedestrians to run (04:09).An M1117 armoured vehicle, commonly used by Afghanistan’s military, can be seen parked on a street with an armed man standing nearby (06:34).The Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital city on August 15, causing many residents to desperately rush to the airport in attempts to leave the country. Credit: Gulzar Khan via Storyful

  • Paramount Plus in Nordics Will Be Phased Out and Merged With Comcast-ViacomCBS’s SkyShowtime

    ViacomCBS has decided to shut down the standalone version of Paramount Plus in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland — less than a year after launching the streamer in the Nordics — and will merge it with the new SkyShowtime service coming in 2022. On Wednesday, Comcast and ViacomCBS announced their formation of a joint venture […]

  • Facebook may not lift ban on Taliban even if U.S. softens its view

    (Reuters) -Facebook may not lift its ban on the Taliban even if the United States stops imposing sanctions on the group, which has rapidly taken control of Afghanistan, the social media company's policy chief said on Wednesday. The U.S. State Department does not list the Afghan Taliban as a Foreign Terrorist Organization like it does the Pakistani Taliban. "They will not be allowed while they are prescribed by the U.S. law and even if they were not prescribed by U.S. law, we would have to do a policy analysis on whether or not they nevertheless violate our dangerous organizations policy,” Facebook's vice president of content policy Monika Bickert said on a call with reporters about the company's latest community standards enforcement report.

  • The Mighty Company Dives Into Swimwear

    The Mighty Company has this month debuted swimwear with its signature optimistic, playful '90s West Coast-inspired spirit.

  • Jessica Alba Got Zac Efron to Dance In His 'First TikTok Ever' with Epic Results

    Warning: This video may inspire you to get up and move.