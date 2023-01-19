Growing at a CAGR of 1.57% over 2022-2028, the Global Edible Meat Market will drive the push for self-sufficiency in traditionally import-dependent markets, predicts Mordor Intelligence.

Source- Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics. Get a glance at our market intelligence on the Global Edible Meat Market or ask for a more customised report.

Hyderabad, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While increase in disposable incomes in developing markets will drive the push towards diversified diets, the increasing impetus on self-sufficiency in high growth, but import-dependent markets across the Middle Eastern region is expected to drive robust growth in meat consumption at a global level. International trade in meat is expected to flourish as a result of regional demand from the region. This trend is expected deliver a CAGR of 1.57% to the Global Edible Meat Market.



Over the forecast period of 2022-2028, Middle East & Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing market, growing at an estimated CAGR of 4.04%. Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and South Africa constitute the fastest growing edible meat markets. Increased tourist arrivals, immigration and the presence of a robust retail and foodservice ecosystem are the key drivers of growth in these markets, says Avinash Desamangalam, Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

“It is important for market participants to identify and nurture pockets of growth within the global edible meat market, and the Middle East region ticks all boxes with respect to being perfectly placed to act as a high-growth region. Investments into storage and processing infrastructure are already established and it is a matter of finding the right product-market fit for these markets. The region presents a great opportunity for global vertically integrated players to tap into.”

Avinash says that the key enabling factor for driving growth in the region would be the establishment of cold chain infrastructure. Taste preferences and demographic profile in the region points towards a more Westernized palate. Added to this, the buying channel preferences in the region is consistently showing a shift towards online purchases in food categories. A report published by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry pegs the online food and beverage sales growth at 225% over the period 2022-2025.

Online channel is also projected to be the fastest-growing distribution channel in the edible meat market across regions, with an estimated CAGR of 10.3% over the period 2022-2028. The channel caught on during and post-COVID-19, leading to an inorganic push. However, the growth is expected to continue even after COVID-19 with the number of orders for meat categories continuously on the rise.

To keep up with the demand, global players are focusing on capacity expansions, either through own investments or through partnerships and collaborations with peers. Such partnerships focus on backward and forward integrations with supply-side players tapping on the processing or retail expertise of processors and retailers.

Most initiatives in the edible meat market are aimed at fulfilling consumer demand in terms of quantity, availability and taste preferences. Global companies who have traditionally operated out of mature markets are looking at opportunities in growth markets tweaking their offerings to newer and more diverse tastes.

In July 2022, Tyson Foods, a global edible meat industry giant and Tanmiah Food Company, one of the largest edible meat players in the Middle East, entered into a partnership to expand poultry production capacity in the region. Primarily aimed at improving the production and operational processes of Tyson Foods in the region, the partnership aims at doubling Tanmiah’s production capacity in value-added products in the region.





