Growing at a CAGR of 5.83% over 2022-2028, the Global Fertilizer Market will provide impetus to specialized nutrition to support sustainable yield improvements in developing markets, predicts Mordor Intelligence.

Hyderabad, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing yield and sustainable delivery of nutrients to the root zone of crops has been the growing focus for all stakeholders in the fertilizer value chain including farmers, fertilizer companies, and governments. With increased natural gas prices and due to international supply chain constraints, an increase in input costs has led fertilizer companies to focus extensively on the specialty fertilizers segment to boost revenue growth. This trend is expected to continue over the course of the next six years, delivering a robust CAGR of 5.83% to the Global Fertilizer Market.



In 2021, Asia-Pacific was the largest market and accounted for 43% of the global fertilizer market. China, India, United States, Brazil, Russia, Canada, and Russia constitute the largest fertilizer markets. However, with the potential for increased usage of specialty fertilizers in many emerging pockets of the world such as Southeast Asia and Africa are expected to forge their way ahead of more established markets over the upcoming six years, says Avinash Desamangalam, Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

“We are seeing a dual-engine growth in the fertilizer market. On the one hand we observe that conventional, bulk fertilizers would benefit from increased awareness about balanced application of nutrients, with increased governmental and company-level push for optimum nutrition to crops. This can hugely benefit the non-Nitrogen segments, especially micronutrients. On the other hand, an increased investments into better farming methods such as adoption of micro-irrigation, protected cultivation of vegetables, and precision farming, in general, would provide a huge impetus to specialty fertilizer segments. We also observe that the industry is keen on being a flag-bearer for sustainability initiatives by pushing for balanced nutrition, which in turn boosts its business interests.”

Avinash says that there are several challenges for the industry to surmount. Fixing supply chains and managing costs would keep industry leaders occupied in the short term, while governmental impetus in terms of favorable policies and subsidy regimes would help drive adoption of balanced crop nutrition in the long term. According to The Fertilizer Institute (TFI), only 65 countries in the world have fertilizer manufacturing capabilities and thus, expanding manufacturing footprint, while taking into account sustainable manufacturing practices such as farming the CO2 generated due to ammonia manufacturing could be both a challenge, as well as an opportunity.

Product development in the fertilizer industry has been skewed towards the specialty fertilizer segment over the last five years. Currently, the specialty fertilizer segment occupies 48% of the global fertilizer market in terms of value, while being significantly lower on volume share. The segment is expected to be driven by increased adoptions in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa with both the regions having a combined share of over 50% in the global specialty fertilizer market.

Challenges related to global trade notwithstanding, product development in the water soluble, micronutrient, controlled release, foliar, and liquid fertilizer segments present opportunities for specialty fertilizer players to grow their market shares.

In February 2022, ICL Group introduced lawn care fertilizers containing either urea coated with sulfur and a biodegradable polymer membrane (Poly-S) or resin-coated nitrogen combined with phosphorus and potash (PACE). This avoids uncontrolled shock growth, which means less mowing effort. The fertilizers are considered to be particularly easy and safe to use and are suitable for robotic lawnmowers.





