U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,794.00
    -5.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,626.00
    -46.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,728.75
    -8.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,707.20
    -4.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.25
    +0.98 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    -0.0880 (-2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    29.05
    +0.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0460
    +0.1130 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,992.04
    +610.98 (+3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.74
    +18.52 (+4.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,305.95
    +134.70 (+0.51%)
     

Growing at CAGR 8.7% during 2022 to 2030, Zero Waste Packaging Market Size Will Reach USD 3,591 Mn by 2030 Exclusive Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Zero Waste Packaging Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Zero Waste Packaging Market size accounted for USD 1,722 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 3,591 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The rapid shift towards sustainable packaging solutions is a significant zero waste packaging market trend that is boosting the demand all around the world. Since the e-commerce boom, consumers have become increasingly aware of the brands they support and their environmental impact. According to the World Economic Forum Organization, only 9% of the over 300 million tonnes of plastic waste produced has been recycled to date. Plastic packaging accounts for half of all plastic waste produced worldwide, with only about 16% – less than a fifth – being reprocessed and recycled. The same organization states that packaging is as important as the product itself, with over 78 percent of consumers in the United States preferring to buy a product that is clearly labeled "environmentally friendly." Sustainable packaging uses less material, produces less waste, and has a lower environmental impact. As a result, considering all these aspects, a rapid demand is witnessed for sustainable and zero waste packaging solutions.

Request for a free sample report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2969

Report Coverage:

Market

Zero Waste Packaging Market

Market Size 2021

USD 1,722 Mn

Market Forecast 2030

USD 3,591 Mn

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

8.7%

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-User, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Aarohana Ecosocial Development, Avani Eco, Biome, GO Box, Lifepack, Loliware, Loop Industries Inc., Package Free, PulpWorks Inc., and World Centric.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Zero Waste Packaging Industry

COVID-19 has had an unprecedented and staggering global impact, with zero waste packaging market revenue declining across all regions as a result of the pandemic. Lockdowns have had a significant impact on long-standing industrial transformation processes. The impact on supply and reduced investment in the global zero waste packaging market has caused major disruptions in supply chains and trading strategies. However, the impact of pandemic on the food and beverage industry was other way round. Following the Covid-19 outbreak, many food and beverage establishments have increased their use of zero waste packaging materials. During and after the lockdown, a large number of people turned to online grocery shopping, which increased the demand for zero-waste packaging. Because eco-friendly packaging development is a global goal aimed at addressing the social and cultural challenges of climate change action, the environment, and raw materials, the zero waste packaging market share is expected to grow in the years following COVID-19.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/zero-waste-packaging-market

Global Zero Waste Packaging Industry Dynamics

Growing government efforts to ban single-use plastic is expected to fuel the market demand. Single-use plastics have been banned in many countries around the world. This is a major concern for the food and beverage industries. According to major beverage industry players, alternatives to single-use plastics are not yet commercially viable. The critical demand for new solutions to an age-old crisis is expected to create significant innovation opportunities for players in the zero waste packaging market.

Plastic use has quadrupled in the last 30 years, owing to rising demand in developing markets. Between 2000 and 2019, global plastics production more than doubled to 460 million tonnes. Plastics are responsible for 3.4% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions. Global plastic waste generation more than massively increased to 353 million tonnes between 2000 and 2019. Plastics with lifetimes of less than five years account for nearly two-thirds of all plastic waste, with packaging accounting for 40%, consumer goods accounting for 12%, and clothing& textiles accounting for 11%.

Plastic waste is recycled in only 9% of cases. Another 50% is buried, 19% is burned, and 22% escapes waste management systems and ends up in open pits, uncontrolled dumpsites, or aquatic or terrestrial environments, particularly in emerging countries.As a result, drastic changes in packaging solutions will occur quickly in order to save the environment and animals.

Global Zero Waste Packaging Market Scope

The zero waste packaging market is divided into four categories: type, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. The type segment is further categorized into re-usable goods, compostable goods, and edible goods. Among them, the compostable goods segment generated considerable zero waste packaging market revenue in 2021.

By end-user, the market is segregated into food & beverages, personal care, healthcare, and others (industrial, etc.). Out of these, the food & beverage segment held the major zero waste packaging market shares in 2021.

Based on distribution channels, the industry is split into specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online channels, and others. Based on our analysis, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment gathered a significant amount of share in 2021. Meanwhile, the online channel segment has witnessed a substantial growth rate throughout the forecast period driven by factors such as the surging e-commerce industry, and rising demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zero Waste Packaging Market Regional Stance

By region, the zero waste packaging market segmentation is made up of North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market with the highest market share. The growing demand for sustainable solutions, as well as environmentally progressive initiatives such as the ban on plastics, is expected to drive significant growth in the market. Furthermore, the region is seeing the widespread implementation of technologies such as 3D printing, which is intended to reduce expenses and enhance quality for industry players in the coming future. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific zero waste packaging industry is projected to expand at the fastest rate due to many initiatives launched by governments in recent years to promote sustainable packaging.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2969

Zero Waste Packaging Market Rivalry

The leading zero waste packaging companies presented in the report include Aarohana Ecosocial Development, Avani Eco, Biome, GO Box, Lifepack, Loliware, Loop Industries Inc., Package Free, PulpWorks Inc., and World Centric.

Browse More Research Topic on Packaging Industry:

The Global Alcohol Packaging Market size accounted for US$ 61,983 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 78,205 Mn by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.6% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 20.5 Bn by 2027.

The Global Plastic Packaging Market is anticipated to reach market size of around US$ 500 Bn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 – 2027.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cisco wins reversal of $2.75 billion damages award because judge's wife owned stock

    (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a more than $2.75 billion award against Cisco Systems Inc, saying the trial judge should have disqualified himself after learning that his wife owned Cisco stock. The 3-0 decision by the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals was also a defeat for Centripetal Networks Inc, a Virginia company that had sued Cisco for damages and royalties for allegedly copying five cybersecurity patents. The trial judge, U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan in Norfolk, Virginia, found Cisco liable for patent infringement in October 2020, two months after learning that his wife owned 100 Cisco shares worth $4,688.

  • Redfin shareholders approved executive bonuses and huge compensation packages on the same day the company announced major layoffs. How is that legal?

    Big executive payouts during times of financial distress is something corporate America is accustomed to.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR COMPLETE 2ND PHASE OF SEISMIC & PREPARE TO SPUD THE FIRST OF FOUR OIL TARGETS IN THE KAVANGO BASIN

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (FSE: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce completion of the second phase of seismic (761 km) and commencement of the first seismically defined, initial four well drilling program with the first well 1819/8-2 ("8-2") scheduled to spud on or before June 25, 2022.

  • Big oil executives to receive 'stern message' on gas prices from Biden administration

    As a part of a range of actions this week on gas prices, the Biden administration has summoned seven of the nations top oil refining companies to Washington for a meeting.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Allegheny Technologies moves headquarters, changes its name to ATI

    One of Pittsburgh’s biggest public companies is Pittsburgh-based no more. Allegheny Technologies Inc. on Wednesday said it is changing its name to ATI Inc., and that it is now headquartered at its executive office in Dallas, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said in the filing that the headquarters move provides “an independent, centralized headquarters location” expected to strengthen its strategic focus and support the independent functioning of its other operating hubs located throughout its corporate footprint.

  • These dividend stocks yield at least 5% and have plenty of room to raise payouts

    DEEP DIVE This year’s stock price declines make for an increasing number of stocks with high dividend yields of at least 5%. Below is a screen that highlights 29 that appear to be able to raise their payouts considerably.

  • Record numbers of Chinese graduates enter worst job market in decades

    Jenny Bai was among 10 high-performing computer science students from different Chinese universities selected by a Beijing-based internet firm for a job upon graduation, following four rounds of arduous interviews. China's COVID restrictions have battered an economy already slowing due to a property market downturn, geopolitical worries and regulatory crackdowns on tech, education, and other sectors. A cohort of graduates larger than the entire population of Portugal is about to enter one of China's worst job markets in decades at a time when youth unemployment is already more than three times China's overall joblessness rate, at a record 18.4%.

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Millennials Will See Major Cuts in Social Security. Here’s How Big.

    Millennials need to save more over their careers to make up for a projected 20% lifetime reduction in Social Security benefits, according to a report by HealthView Services.

  • Got a Cash Windfall? It Could Affect Your Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Oil prices rise on tight supply, inventory uncertainty

    Oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Friday as nations seek to address global crude oil and fuel supply tightness. Brent crude futures rose 39 cents, or 0.4%, to $110.44 a barrel at 0012 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $104.31 a barrel. OPEC and allied producing countries including Russia will likely stick to a plan for accelerated output increases in August in hopes of easing crude prices and inflation as U.S. President Joe Biden plans to visit Saudi Arabia, sources said.

  • Retirement accounts pummeled as a result of market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon details the decline in retirement accounts amid recent market volatility as people seeking to retire aim to minimize impacts on 401(k) returns, in addition to how millennials are approaching retirement and Social Security savings.

  • EV Sales are Surging, so Why Are Automakers Planning Layoffs?

    While electric vehicles are enjoying an unprecedented surge in popularity, ongoing supply chain problems, and growing recession fears are beginning to hit the automotive industry. EV sales rose 65% in Europe last year and doubled in the United States. The popularity of electric vehicles has increased during the past two years as more automakers have launched additional options for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks, but obstacles remain as the global economy slows down amid higher inflation and interest rates.

  • Cisco Wins Appeal of $1.9 Billion Patent-Infringement Judgment

    A U.S. appeals court said the judge in the original case should have disqualified himself after learning his wife owned stock in Cisco Systems.

  • How Can it Be 'Retirement' if You Have to Keep Working?

    One byproduct of that generational realignment is the willingness, or need, to keep working in retirement. Increasingly, more Americas closing in on retirement expect to work during their "Golden Years". According to Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America's 2022 Retirement Risk Readiness Study, 59% of near-retirees say they are planning to work past the current Social Security retirement age; yet only 11% of current retirees actually did so.

  • ‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

    Russia’s fiddling with gas flows to Europe could create an economic spillover effect, warns Germany’s top economy minister.

  • Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a Dubai subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets.