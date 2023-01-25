U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,021.00
    -11.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,774.00
    -52.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,843.00
    -66.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.40
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.21
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.90
    -5.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.20
    -0.61 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4470
    +0.2820 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,736.98
    -325.19 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.97
    -13.31 (-2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Growing at a CAGR of over 15% in 2023 – 2028, the North America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market will boost the region’s renewable energy sector, predicts Mordor Intelligence.

MORDOR INTELLIGENCE PRIVATE LIMITED
·3 min read

Source- Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for the Solar PV market is witnessing massive growth in North America primarily due to the rising demand across the private and public sectors for clean electricity, backed by strong government policies and regulations and the falling cost of electricity generated from solar energy. For example, to encourage solar adoption, the federal government in the United States introduced the federal solar tax credit for residential and commercial systems, which allows a deduction of 30% of the cost of installing a solar energy system from federal taxes until 2033. Further, the cost of solar PV installed has recorded a decline of more than 60% over the last decade, leading the industry to increase the adoption of solar and accelerate the transition to renewable energy. This trend will continue at a CAGR of more than 15% from 2022-2027.  

In 2021, the United States was the largest solar market in North America, with a cumulative installed capacity of nearly 120 GW, and accounted for more than 90% of the North America Solar PV market. The Utility and residential sector constitute the largest solar PV markets. However, the commercial and industrial segments are expected to emerge as ample opportunities, predicts Mordor Intelligence.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, in 2021, around 46% of all new electric capacity added to the U.S. grid came from solar, which is the largest record in the history of the country. Also, solar has ranked first in new electric capacity additions in the last nine years. The rising competitiveness of solar PV against other renewable power technologies has pushed it to rapidly increase its share of total U.S. power generation from just 0.1% in 2010 to over 4% in 2021.

Along with the growing trends of solar PV deployment in the electricity generation mix, major companies in North America are looking to expand their PV module production capabilities in the region. For example, in August 2022, First Solar announced investing up to USD 1.2 billion to scale up the production of US-made solar modules. The investments aim to expand the company’s ability to produce modules for the US solar market to more than 10 GW (DC) by 2025. Similarly, in May 2022, Solarever, a Mexican solar module manufacturer, announced plans to increase its production capacity from 500 MW to 1 GW at its factory in Tecomán, southwestern Mexico. This allows the company to strengthen its presence in the North American solar PV market.

About Mordor Intelligence -

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics. Get a glance at North America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Report or ask for a more customized report.


CONTACT: Company Name: Mordor Intelligence Private Limited Contact Person: Abhishek Email: info@mordorintelligence.com Phone: +1 617-765-2493 Address:5th Floor, Rajapushpa Summit, Nanakramguda Rd, Financial District, Gachibowli City: Hyderabad State: Telangana 500008 Country: India


Recommended Stories

  • What to anticipate in Tesla’s Q4 earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith highlight what investors should expect in Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Unloads Some of a Favorite

    Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, unloaded one of her favorite stocks Jan. 23, perhaps trying to take advantage of its recent rebound. Ark funds dumped 175,491 shares of Exact Sciences , a medical diagnostics company famous for its at-home colon cancer test. Exact Sciences is the biggest holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF .

  • Elon Musk Accuses Two Influential Firms of Controlling the Stock Market

    Elon Musk likes to attack circles of power. During the past few weeks, the Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , has lashed out at Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of America's response to the Covid-19 pandemic despite the risks that such an attack could backfire on him and more specifically on some of his companies like tesla whose the customer base is made up of progressives. The latter are often ardent defenders of Dr. Fauci.

  • Stocks moving after hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One, Fox

    Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One, Fox

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From the Billionaire Who Beat the Bear Market and Broke a Record Last Year

    2022 was a miserable one for investors, right? For most that’s probably true but most definitely not for Ken Griffin. The billionaire not only beat the market by a huge margin and outpaced his fellow billionaire colleagues, he did so at record-breaking levels. Per LCH investment data, Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel raked in profits of $16 billion - the most ever seen on Wall Street - whilst delivering for investors returns of 38% from its main hedge fund. Considering that performance, for investor

  • Tesla gets green light from Wall Street ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Wall Street's attitude toward Tesla stock going into the company's earnings.

  • Jeremy Grantham Warns of a 17% Plunge in the S&P 500 This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The popping of the bubble in US stocks is far from over and investors shouldn’t get too excited about a strong start to the year for the market, warns Jeremy Grantham, the co-founder and long-term investment strategist of GMO. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Weak Microsoft Guidance; Tesla Earnings On Tap

    Dow Jones futures fell early Wednesday, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, as Microsoft guidance overrode better-than-feared earnings late Tuesday ASML beat forecasts, with Boeing and Tesla also on tap today.

  • Microsoft gave Wall Street hope, but then the cloud forecast turned dark

    Microsoft Corp. sparked a relief rally for the cloud Tuesday, then rained on that parade after less than two hours of joy.

  • Boeing Expected to Generate Cash Again as It Reports Earnings

    The plane maker has produced positive free cash in only two quarters out of 14, but Wall Street forecasts $2.9 billion of it as Boeing reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Microsoft Erases Gains After Saying Azure Growth to Decelerate

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said revenue growth in its Azure cloud-computing business will decelerate in the current period and warned of a further slowdown in corporate software sales, fueling concern about a steeper decline in demand for the products that have driven its momentum in recent years.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are 3 reasons why Warren Buffett says crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • ASML reports forecast beating profit of $1.96 billion on higher sales

    The Dutch semiconductor-equipment maker NL:ASML ASMLsaid net profit for the period was 1.8 billion euros ($1.96 billion) compared with EUR1.77 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Energy stocks can be a great place in the market to find dividends that you can hold forever. Energy companies are often less speculative than growth stocks, and are built to generate consistent returns on investments over time. Here a look at why I love Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) and their 5.9% and 4.6% respective dividends -- and why Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) doesn't have a sustainable dividend to bet on.

  • 12 Cheap Bank Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 12 cheap bank stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of the banking sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Bank Stocks To Buy. Major banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), among […]

  • The Case for Selling Tesla

    It all depends on whether you're trading for the short term or the long term.

  • World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again

    “The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest,” Morgan Stanley’s CIO Mike Wilson wrote on Sunday. “We’re not biting on this recent rally.”

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price.

  • ‘Scared the Hell Out of Me’: NYSE’s Wild Start Rattles Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- A chaotic open for some stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange sent chills across Wall Street as dozens of the largest companies in the US seemed to erase billions of dollars in market value for no apparent reason, leaving some investors frustrated and others clamoring for an explanation.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Was

  • This dividend-stock ETF has a 12% yield and is beating the S&P 500 by a substantial amount

    Hamilton Reiner co-manages the $18.7 billion JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and explains his strategy