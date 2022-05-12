U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,930.08
    -5.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,730.30
    -103.81 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,370.96
    +6.73 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.38
    +21.24 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.81
    +0.68 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.30
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    -0.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0382
    -0.0137 (-1.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2201
    -0.0049 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5210
    -1.4270 (-1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,396.54
    -323.19 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.58
    +10.48 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Growing Competition for Talent Requires a More Diverse Definition of the Ideal Candidate, McLean & Company Reports

·4 min read

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The newest research blueprint from McLean & Company, the trusted partner of HR and leadership professionals around the world, is now available. Drawing on industry research, survey insights, and data collected from 2019 to 2022, Elevate Talent Sourcing provides a framework to help HR leaders optimize the recruitment process at the sourcing stage to expand candidate pipelines amid current high levels of turnover and increased competition for top talent.

The latest research from McLean &amp; Company shows that recruiting has remained the number one priority for organizations since 2020, though HR departments&#x002019; effectiveness at enabling recruiting has decreased by 8% despite HR spending 25% more of their time on talent acquisition compared to 2021. (CNW Group/McLean &amp; Company)
The latest research from McLean & Company shows that recruiting has remained the number one priority for organizations since 2020, though HR departments’ effectiveness at enabling recruiting has decreased by 8% despite HR spending 25% more of their time on talent acquisition compared to 2021. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

Talent shortages driven by external environmental changes, tightening labor markets, and rising candidate expectations have made sourcing talent increasingly challenging. According to McLean & Company, combating these obstacles requires rethinking traditional sourcing activities.

"Redefining what makes a 'quality' candidate is crucial to finding stronger, more diverse talent pools," says Laura Ribadeneira, Director, HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "It's important to prioritize the transferrable skills and experiences candidates bring, rather than relying on historic job requirements. This means talent acquisition specialists must have the skills, tools, and organizational support to influence a shift in hiring practices and decisions."

The latest research from McLean & Company shows that recruiting has remained the number one priority for organizations since 2020, though HR departments' effectiveness at enabling recruiting has decreased by 8% despite HR spending 25% more of their time on talent acquisition compared to 2021. Sourcing talent for onsite roles is proving particularly challenging, with organizations unable to provide remote or hybrid work options being 1.5 times more likely to experience candidate ghosting and 1.3 times more likely to experience decreased job applications.

Relying on methods that worked in the past is no longer enough as the world of work continues to change. In order to attract and retain top talent, McLean & Company recommends HR leaders challenge historical perceptions of qualified candidates to ensure inclusivity and remove barriers for potential applicants to expand candidate pipelines further.

To assist HR teams in diversifying their talent pools, McLean & Company's newly released blueprint outlines four steps to improve sourcing activities and channels:

  1. Assess the current state of sourcing – Collect stakeholder feedback on sourcing effectiveness, complete a sourcing analysis and uncover pain points, identify challenges requiring solutions beyond sourcing, and then set goals and metrics.

  2. Optimize key sourcing activities – Consider specific sourcing activities to improve and elevate some or all of the following sourcing activities:

  • Holding intake meetings

  • Creating success profiles

  • Designing sourcing plans

  • Developing job ads

  • Nurturing talent pipelines

Identify specific sourcing channels to improve – Determine which channels meet current and future needs, explore other sourcing channels to integrate, and decide whether to elevate, maintain, remove, or build key sourcing channels, such as:

  • Internal talent mobility

  • High-potential program

  • Employee referral program

  • Campus recruitment

  • Organizational alumni program

  • Social media

Implement changes to sourcing activities and channels – Create a roadmap of planned changes to sourcing activities and channels and communicate planned changes to stakeholders. Partner with other functions to leverage existing knowledge and build skills, and then evaluate success and continually monitor effectiveness.

To support HR leaders in their efforts to elevate talent sourcing and expand candidate pipelines, McLean & Company provides various levels of support and practical resources in addition to comprehensive research such as Elevate Talent Sourcing. From DIY toolkits to guided implementations, workshops, and consulting, McLean & Company offers tools that are best suited to the unique needs of organizations, allowing leaders to shape a workplace where everyone thrives.

To learn more about McLean & Company or to download all the latest research, visit hr.mcleanco.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media professionals are encouraged to register for McLean & Company's Media Insiders program for more research and insights. This program provides unrestricted, on-demand access to HR, IT, and software industry content, as well as subject matter experts from a group of over 200 research analysts. To apply for access, contact pr@mcleanco.com.

About McLean & Company

Through data-driven insights and proven best-practice methodologies, McLean & Company offers comprehensive resources and full-service assessments, action plans, and training to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

McLean &amp; Company is the trusted partner of HR and leadership professionals around the world. (CNW Group/McLean &amp; Company)
McLean & Company is the trusted partner of HR and leadership professionals around the world. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growing-competition-for-talent-requires-a-more-diverse-definition-of-the-ideal-candidate-mclean--company-reports-301546634.html

SOURCE McLean & Company

Recommended Stories

  • Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • Boeing 737 Max production rate slowed by supply chain trouble

    It’s a reflection of the ongoing supply chain turmoil that a single component hindered efforts by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to reach full production of the 737 Max in April, the jet maker's chief financial officer said Wednesday. Boeing did not hit its target rate of 31 jets per month due to a shortfall of one wiring connector that slowed production, CFO Brian West said during an investor presentation. Boeing hasn't released specifics on the 737 Max production for April, but the jet maker delivered just 29 Max jets last month with around 340 remaining parked in inventory.

  • Why don’t retirees like annuities?

    Could a defined-contribution retirement savings plan launched in 1918 provide insights into one of the most vexing questions in personal finance with 401(k)s? The retirement savings plan is TIAA, which draws participants from colleges, universities, and other nonprofit organizations. The difficult personal finance question involves how employees with 401(k) accounts can turn their accumulated savings into an income they can rely on in retirement.

  • Russia Curbs Gas Supplies to Germany in Warning for Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said Russia is using energy as a “weapon” after Moscow reduced natural gas supplies in retaliation for Europe’s penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesA

  • Biden Cancels Alaskan Oil & Gas Lease – What Does This Mean for Prices at the Pump?

    The national average gas price for regular unleaded at nearly $4.42 per gallon today -- well over $1 more than this time last year, according to gasprices.aaa.com. This week alone, since Monday, May...

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Five Things for Thursday, including billionaire Oregonians and falling Dutch Bros

    Good morning. Time for Thursday's Five Things. Don't call it a mandate. They're just asking. Multnomah County health officials ask that people wear masks indoors again as Covid cases creep up. According to the Oregonian, the county has been averaging about 350 new cases a day, up from less than 100 last month.

  • Results: Matterport, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Just Beat EPS By 144%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. ( NASDAQ:GFS ) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was...

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • China Is Spoilt for Choice of Oil as Many Avoid Russian Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese oil buyers are spoilt for choice right now even as lockdowns hurt demand as they can opt for everything from discounted Russian crude and sanctioned Iranian oil to regularly-taken Middle Eastern barrels.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine

  • Alibaba CEO reassures employees amid economic and regulatory challenges

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is an important contributor to society and continues to develop in a "regulated" manner despite major challenges, according to its chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba is embedded in Chinese society and the economy and is developing in a regulated manner along with the rest of China's internet industry, Zhang said on Tuesday during the annual gathering of employees and family members at its Hangzhou campus, according to a press release citing

  • Moscow lawyers target more cases against Western firms that leave Russia

    A lot of mainly Western companies have said they will pause or halt operations in Russia since President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Netflix stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia in March and suspended its streaming service.

  • Southwest Airlines More Influential in Early 737 MAX Training Than Previously Known, Legal Filing Shows

    Documents cited in a court filing show the carrier worked with Boeing on issues including whether pilots should be trained on a new flight-control system; the airline disputes the claims.

  • GM and Ford Get Double Downgrades to Sell. Wells Fargo Sours on EVs.

    Analyst Colin Langan believes the recent raw material spike has delayed cost parity between EVs and gasoline powered cars by "at least a decade."

  • Ford Stock Falls, GM Slides To One-Year Low After Wells Fargo Double-Downgrade, Price Target Cuts

    Rising input costs and supply chain snarls will impact the EV transition for both Ford and GM, cautions Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan.

  • Zero big oil and gas projects expected to get FIDs in offshore Gulf of Mexico in 2022

    “What we see in the Gulf at the moment is not necessarily the last swan song, but a lot of the big oil and gas discoveries are either already producing or are currently under development,” one offshore analyst said.

  • Greenlane Renewables Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

    Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane'' or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with IFRS.