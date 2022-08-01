Growing Consumer Demand for Convenience and Processed Food Will Drive the Hydrocolloids Market Size to USD 16,120 Million by 2030 Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

U.S. markets closed

Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Hydrocolloids Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, July 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hydrocolloids Market Size accounted for USD 9,745 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach the market value of USD 16,120 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing use of hydrocolloids in foods and beverages is propelling the hydrocolloid market forward. Hydrocolloids are frequently utilized as food additives in a wide range of food formulations to enhance quality and shelf life. Hydrocolloids are commonly used in foods and beverages as rheology modifiers to alter texture and viscosity, hence affecting sensory attributes. Furthermore, hydrocolloids are often used in a range of food products as stabilizers, emulsifiers, water retention agents, and gelling agents, as well as to avoid the development of ice and sugar crystals in frozen food with controlled flavor release.

Hydrocolloids are substances that can be found both naturally and synthetically and have the capacity to adhere, suspend, stabilize foam, and create films. Hydrocolloids are also known as jellies, and hydrocolloid polymers are largely derived from animal, microbial, synthetic, and vegetable sources. It increases the viscosity and texture of food and beverages. Hydrocolloids are found in a variety of seaweed and plant exudates. A few of the most prevalent hydrocolloids are xanthan gum, locust bean gum, guar gum, gum Arabic, alginates, carrageenan, AGAR, pectin, gelatin, and carboxymethyl cellulose. Its principal application is as a thickening and gelling agent. They are being used to thicken soups, sauces, gravies, salad dressings, and garnishes, as well as jam, jelly, gel marmalade, restructured meals, and low sugar/calorie gels.

Report Coverage:

Market

Hydrocolloids Market

Market Size 2021

USD 9,745 Million

Market Forecast 2030

USD 16,120 Million

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

5.9%

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, By Function, By Source, By Application, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

BASF, Kerry Group, Ingredion, Palsgaard A/S, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill Inc., DowDuPont, Darling Ingredients, CP Kelco, and Ashland Inc.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Hydrocolloids Market Growth Aspects

The rise in nutritionally aware customers is likely to boost the growth of the hydrocolloid market during the forecast timeframe. Nutrition is essential for several reasons, including optimal psychological well-being, lung ventilation, muscle strength, tissue regeneration, infection prevention, and cardiovascular function. Hydrocolloids are nutritional and functional ingredients that would provide numerous nutritional and health benefits. They enable dietary benefit tailoring and may provide potential health benefits by attempting to control stomach secretion and ascending colon braking processes, glycemic control response plasma high blood cholesterol, and carbohydrate bacterial development in the intestinal tract. For instance, as per the Kerry Group, an Irish food manufacturer, 65% of consumers want health and nutrition benefits in their foods and drinks in 2019. As a result, the rise in nutritionally health-conscious consumers drives the expansion of the hydrocolloid market.

Numerous Applications of Hydrocolloids in the Food and Beverage Industries Contribute To Market Growth

The adaptability of hydrocolloids is gaining traction in the food industry, where seaweed-derived hydrocolloids have had a considerable influence. The market for seaweed hydrocolloids is being driven by factors such as its abundant availability, low price, nutritional benefit, and ability to impart no perceptible taste when used in tiny concentrations of 2-5% in food products. In modern food processing industries, hydrocolloids are extremely useful in complex food processing operations such as sugar and fat mimetic processing. Furthermore, the excellent nutritional benefits of hydrocolloids have raised their demand in the convenience food and prepared meal industries. Furthermore, hydrocolloids are widely employed in the cosmetic, paper, textile, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries, in addition to the food and beverage industries. Thus, the adaptability of hydrocolloids drives their utilization in food processing sectors, aiding the growth of the hydrocolloid market.

Hydrocolloids Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global hydrocolloids market. The North American region is predicted to lead the hydrocolloid market during the forecast period. The substantial market in the United States and Canada for bakery, convenience food, confectionery, and packaged food goods has raised the demand for hydrocolloids. The growing need for convenience and beneficial food components is expected to enhance hydrocolloid demand. The function of hydrocolloids as stabilizers in the baking industry is predicted to boost demand for food hydrocolloids during the forecast period. Rising consumer knowledge of healthy food and eating habits in the United States drove demand for low-fat and low-calorie foods, supporting the region's hydrocolloid market growth.

Hydrocolloids Market Segmentation

The global hydrocolloids market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, function, source, and application. Based on the product, the market is divided into gelatin, gum arabic, xanthan gum, alginates, carrageen an, guar gum, agar, locust bean gum, pectin, and carboxy methyl cellulose. Based on function, the market split into thickener, stabilizers, gelling agents, and others. Based on source, the market is categorized into botanical, microbial, seaweed, animal, and synthetic. Based on application, the market is segmented into food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care products, and pharmaceuticals.

Hydrocolloids Market Players

Some key players covered global in the hydrocolloids industry are BASF, Kerry Group, Ingredion, Palsgaard A/S, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill Inc., DowDuPont, Darling Ingredients, CP Kelco, and Ashland Inc.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

