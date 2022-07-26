U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.25
    +29.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,828.00
    +96.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,277.75
    +165.25 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.60
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.63
    +0.65 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.60
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0143
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0330 (-1.17%)
     

  • Vix

    24.69
    +1.33 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0390
    +0.1320 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,217.12
    +142.64 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.57
    +2.47 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.28
    -0.02 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,614.15
    -41.06 (-0.15%)
     

Growing Consumption of Ammonia Caramel Owing to Unmatched Consistency & Versatility, Finds Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The Market Growth in Asia Pacific Is Being Driven By the Wide Availability of Labor and Raw Materials at Cheaper Prices As Well As Growing Consumer Awareness of the Benefits of Fresh/Natural Label Flavors and Colors

Seoul, South Korea, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, asserts that the global ammonia caramel market would be valued at US$ 48.5 Million in 2022 and go for a CAGR of 8.7% between 2022 and 2032. Usage of ammonia caramel in the form of colorant has been rampant since the last few years, so as to provide an aesthetic appeal to the food products.

The makers of beverages are into keeping the prices of beverages low, providing enhancement to looks, imparting higher intensity to colors, rendering explicit stability to colors, and encouraging overall consistency.

For Critical Insights on Ammonia Caramel Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1071

The above-mentioned qualities could be procured only on usage of ammonia caramel as colorant. It is also used as one of the food decorative ingredients. Apart from beverages, the other applications of ammonia caramel include soft drinks, bakery products, and confectionery.

The use of ammonia caramel as a coloring agent and also an antioxidant is increasing at a notable rate, owing to its unmatched consistency and versatility. Producers of ammonia caramel are vying to establish the conformity of their products to the FSSAI and ISO standards to communicate the safety and quality standards their products embrace.

Some of the key applications of ammonia caramel include beverages, soft drinks, confectionery, and bakery products.

What is a Key Factor Propelling Ammonia Caramel Usage?

“Increasing Usage of Ammonia Caramel as Colouring Agent in Food Additives”

Sugars or carbs are heated to create caramel, a sweet treat. Caramelization involves gradually heating sugar to 170 °C. After the sugar is cooked, the carbs disintegrate to create the caramel, a new liquid component with unique flavor and color. For its flavor, caramel is used in a wide range of sweets, pastries, and confections.

Ammonia caramel is a common food coloring applied to caramel to improve its color. There are many different varieties of caramel food colorings available.

Ammonia or ammonium compounds are heated along with sugar molecules to create ammonia caramel. The characteristics of baker's caramel, beer caramel, and confectioner's caramel are shared by ammonia caramel. There are many applications for ammonia caramel colorant in the food and beverage sector, and it is anticipated to increase strongly over the coming years.

To learn more about Ammonia Caramel Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1071

Key Segments Covered in Ammonia Caramel Industry Survey

  • Ammonia Caramel Market by Grade :

    • Food Grade Ammonia Caramel

    • Pharmaceutical Grade Ammonia Caramel

  • Ammonia Caramel Market by Application :

    • Colorants

    • Emulsifiers

    • Flavor Enhancers

  • Ammonia Caramel Market by End Use :

    • Food & Beverages

    • Pharmaceuticals

  • Ammonia Caramel Market by Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The new market entrants are introducing variants with respect to ammonia caramel.

  • Casju (a Denmark-based start-up) is creating vegan caramel that too, cashew waste. In other words, the initial offering from Casju constitutes dark chocolate-covered plant-based Casju caramel.

  • Sensient Technologies, by coming up with 2 colors – orange and yellow, has expanded food colorings offered by it with the objective of market expansion.

Get Customization on Ammonia Caramel Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1071

Key players in Ammonia Caramel Market

  • Sethness Roquette

  • Mascot Food Colors

  • Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

  • Sensient Technologies Corporation

  • Bakels

  • D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc.

  • Goteborgsfood Budapest Ltd.

  • Metarom A.s.

  • Nigay SAS

Key Takeaways from Ammonia Caramel Market Study

  • The global ammonia caramel market is slated to reach US$ 112.2 Million by the year 2032.

  • North America holds 23.3% of the overall market.

  • Europe holds 21.3% of the entire market.

  • The upcoming period is expected to witness application of ammonia caramel as a flavouring agent in confections and pastries, and sweets.

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Food & Beverages

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Food & Beverages team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.
With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Food & Beverages division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain-

Lactoferrin Market- The global Lactoferrin Market was estimated to be worth US$ 253.36 Million in the year 2022 and is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, 2022- 2032. By the end of 2032, the market is predicted to reach a global valuation of US$ 546.77 Million.

CBD Gummies Market- Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- expects the global CBD gummies market to surge exponentially at a prolific 28% CAGR throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Whiskey Market- A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that whiskey revenues will nearly double between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$ 108 Billion in 2031 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.

Marine Oil Market- The global marine oil market is estimated at USD 1,933.9 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 2,802.3 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Meat Substitute Market- Demand for meat substitutes was valued at US$ 10 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 13 Billion by the end of 2022, reflecting an annual increase worth 30%. Throughout the 2022-2032 assessment period, meat substitute sales are expected to surge astoundingly at a CAGR of 33.6% to reach US$ 235 Bn.

Rice Syrup Market- Global demand for rice syrup (volume) enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.9% in 2021 to reach 307.6 kilo tons. Overall, sales of rice syrup are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach a market valuation of US$ 1.09 Billion by the end of 2032.

Dietary Supplements Market- The global dietary supplements market is anticipated to secure a market value of US$D 163 Billion in 2022 and reach US$ 351 Billion by 2032. The projected growth rate is 8% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be credited to increasing health awareness, the adoption of a healthy diet, and the increasing geriatric population.

Seed Coating Materials Market- Expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%, the global seed coating materials market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 1.74 billion in 2021 to US$ 3.41 billion by the end of 2032.

Gelatin Market- The gelatin market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period covering 2022 to 2032. The gelatin market share is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 5.9 Billion by 2032, expanding from US$ 3.1 Billion in 2021.

Coffee Roaster Market- The coffee roaster market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by garnering a market value of US$ 701.24 Billion in 2032 from US$ 430.5 Billion in 2022. The market is significantly driven by the growing consumer inclination towards coffee consumption across the world.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


