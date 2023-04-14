Growing Demand for Dietary Fiber Supplements Will Drive the Market Growth

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

SkyQuest's Dietary Fibers market report is an excellent analysis for individuals interested in gaining insight into the valuable data, trends, and opportunities in a rapidly growing industry. Additionally, the report is written clearly and concisely, making it accessible to various audiences, from industry experts to market readers. Finally, one can gain an in-depth understanding of the primary and secondary market drivers, providing them with a comprehensive outlook of the current market situation and future projections.

Westford, USA,, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Dietary Fibers market will attain a value of USD 14.50 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast (2022-2030). Dietary fiber is anticipated to have positive growth trends in the near future due to a number of factors, including growing consumer demand for natural food ingredients, increasing consumer awareness of the importance of sustaining health, and a host of others. The usage of dietary fiber in other industries and technical advancements in a variety of manufacturing-related businesses are both driving up demand for the market. The demand for dietary fiber in the food and beverage business is expected to rise as plant-based diets become more and more popular in countries like China, the U.K., Italy, the U.S. and others.

According to SkyQuest's, A primary driver of the market expansion is an increase in the demand for dietary supplements across all age groups and an increase in worldwide disposable income. People worldwide are paying close attention to the meals they eat and are getting more concerned with changes in their quality of life. The Dietary Fibers market revenue is projected to show lucrative growth potential as a consequence of increased demand for fortified foods from emerging regions.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/dietary-fibers-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dietary Fibers Market"

Pages - 242 Tables - 99 Figures – 77

Story continues

Research has been conducted over the past few decades on the effects of dietary fiber on cardiovascular health, including its capacity to reduce blood pressure and prevent cardiovascular disease. According to a review of studies, those who consume high fiber diets have decreased risk of cardiovascular disease and lower mortality from these disorders. By reducing total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol, sometimes referred to as "bad cholesterol," which is a significant risk factor for developing heart diseases, fiber may have heart-healthy effects.

Prominent Players in Dietary Fibers Market

Emsland Group

Kerry Inc.

The Green Labs LLC

Nexira

Tate & Lyle

Farbest Brands

Taiyo International

AGT Food and Ingredients

Lonza

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Batory Foods

PURIS

Kerry Inc.

J. RETTENMAIER & SOHNE GmbH + Co KG

Royal DSM

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

FutureCeuticals, Inc.

Sensus B.V.

Herbafood Ingredients GmbH

Tereos S.A.

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Soluble Fiber Segment Grow at the Fastest Rate Due to Large Population Base

In 2021, the soluble fiber segment held the largest market share. Foods like fruits, nuts, vegetables, cereals, whole grains and seeds are suitable sources of soluble kind. Animals and humans can both eat these foods. Pectin, which is present in fruits like pears and apples, aids in the treatment of acid reflux and enhances gut health. Whereas fibers like inulin and fructooligosaccharide (FOS) found in vegetables help to regulate bowel function. Soluble dietary fiber is frequently used as a flavor-enhancing ingredient in a variety of foods and beverages, including baked goods, frozen dairy desserts, and confectionery items. They are commonly used in a range of food applications as a fat and sugar replacement.

North America accounted for a significant share and is expected to maintain this trend going forward due to the quick development of technology, rising investments from major players, favorable government regulations, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the need for cost-effective disease management.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/dietary-fibers-market

Insoluble Fiber Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Rise in Consumption of Functional Foods

The insoluble fiber segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. This is carried out by expanding consumer health consciousness, increased consumption of functional foods and changing consumer dietary habits. Consuming foods like corn, rice, oats, wheat, potatoes, peas, and legumes that are high in insoluble dietary fiber can also help you stay healthy by preventing conditions like constipation, high cholesterol, obesity, and hyperglycemia. It doesn't dissolve, passes through the intestines without gelling and improves bowel function. The Dietary Fibers market is expected to grow faster in the next years due to rising consumer demand for functional foods and growing health consciousness.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region held the biggest market share for Dietary Fibers globally. Throughout the forecast period, the region is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR. Demand for the business will be fueled by government initiatives that encourage eating a nutritionally balanced diet and by consumers' growing desire for active lifestyles.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players on the Dietary Fibers market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Dietary Fibers Market

In July 2022, Kerry begins collaborating with Upcycled Foods to develop an upcycled protein crisp that sustainably provides texture and nutrition to products. Upcycled foods are made from ingredients which have otherwise ended up in a food waste destination according to the firm.

In May 2022, Taiyo recently unveiled its new Sunfiber Water Concept, an optimal hydration product with health-improving qualities, as well as new additions to its Sunfiber portfolio, an all-natural, 100% soluble dietary fiber.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/dietary-fibers-market

Key Questions Answered in Dietary Fibers Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?



Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?



In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Bakery Contract Manufacturing Market

Global Food Contract Manufacturing Market

Global Halal Food and Beverage Market

Global Pates Market

Global Processed & Frozen Fruits Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



