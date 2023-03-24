Growing Demand for Genetically Modified Seed Varieties Drives Strong Demand for the $114.4 Billion Market
Global Market for Seeds
Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seeds: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Seeds Market to Reach $114.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Seeds estimated at US$75.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cereals & Grains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$46.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oilseeds & Pulses segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR
The Seeds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.
The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.
Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Seeds: Most Critical Production Resource in the Agriculture-Food Value Chain
Recent Market Activity
Seeds: An Evolutionary Scan over the Years
The Vital Need to Feed the Expanding Global Population Provides the Foundation for Seed Market Growth
Global Food Scenario: Key Facts
Demand for Food to Witness Exponential Increase
Climate Change and Scarcity of Resources: Major Agricultural Production Impediments
Nutrient-Dense Seeds for Enhancing Crop Yield: Need of the Hour
Global Food and Feed Production: A Regional Addressable Market Perspective
Asia-Pacific: Dominant Region Worldwide in Terms of Cropped Area
Europe: Leading Producer and Exporter of Major Agricultural Products Worldwide
North America: Largest GM Crops Market in the World
Latin America: Brazil & Argentina to Play a Major Role in Global Agricultural Trade
Global Market Outlook
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Genetically Modified Seed Varieties Drive Strong Market Growth
Global Transgenic/GM Crop Facts in a Nutshell
Significant Increase in Global Biotech Cropland Area Augment Demand for GM Seeds
Genetically Modified Seeds Replace Crop Protection Chemicals in Agriculture
Bt. Cotton: Most Promising and Fastest Growing BioSeeds Category
Key Barriers that Hinder Widespread Expansion of Bioseeds/GM Seeds
GM Seeds and Crops: The US Represent the Largest Global Market while China is the Fastest Growing
GM Crops: Current Status in Key Countries
GM Crop Plantation Area: Developing Countries Surpass Developed Nations
The United States Lead the Way in Biotech Crops
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for GM Seeds and Crops
Latin America Witnessing Diverse Applications of Seed Biotechnology
Seed Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Comprehensive Cropping System: Future of Cultivation
Seed Solutions for High-yielding Crops
Renewably Sourced Products from DuPont
DuPont's Advanced Technologies for Better Seeds and Faster Growth
Complete DNA Sequencing to Facilitate Development of Superior Groundnut Varieties
Innovative Plant Breeding Techniques
Select Vegetable and Fruit Seed Advancements in Recent Years
Rising Adoption of Technology Enable Developing Countries to Turbo Charge Global Growth
India & China: Important Current and Future Markets
Surging Demand for Grain Seeds Benefit Market Expansion
Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils Sustains Demand for Oil Seeds
Myriad Benefits of Organic Farming Drives Robust Demand for Organic Seeds
Shift in Diet Habits towards Healthy Vegetarian Eating Fuel Demand for Vegetable Seeds
Superior Drought Tolerance, Productivity, and Nitrogen-Utilization Efficiency Drive Demand for Hybrid Seeds
Sustainable Agricultural Production Holds the Key to Various Seed Market Challenges & Issues
Seed Treatment Products: Essential for Crop Protection
Growing Demand for Non-GM Corn Seeds: A Divergent Trend
Favorable Demand and Production Trends of Various Crops Strengthen Market Prospects
