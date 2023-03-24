Growing Demand for Genetically Modified Seed Varieties Drives Strong Demand for the $114.4 Billion Market

Company Logo

Global Market for Seeds

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seeds: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Seeds Market to Reach $114.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Seeds estimated at US$75.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cereals & Grains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$46.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oilseeds & Pulses segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The Seeds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Key Attributes:

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Seeds: Most Critical Production Resource in the Agriculture-Food Value Chain

Recent Market Activity

Seeds: An Evolutionary Scan over the Years

The Vital Need to Feed the Expanding Global Population Provides the Foundation for Seed Market Growth

Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

Demand for Food to Witness Exponential Increase

Climate Change and Scarcity of Resources: Major Agricultural Production Impediments

Nutrient-Dense Seeds for Enhancing Crop Yield: Need of the Hour

Global Food and Feed Production: A Regional Addressable Market Perspective

Asia-Pacific: Dominant Region Worldwide in Terms of Cropped Area

Europe: Leading Producer and Exporter of Major Agricultural Products Worldwide

North America: Largest GM Crops Market in the World

Latin America: Brazil & Argentina to Play a Major Role in Global Agricultural Trade

Global Market Outlook

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Genetically Modified Seed Varieties Drive Strong Market Growth

Global Transgenic/GM Crop Facts in a Nutshell

Significant Increase in Global Biotech Cropland Area Augment Demand for GM Seeds

Genetically Modified Seeds Replace Crop Protection Chemicals in Agriculture

Bt. Cotton: Most Promising and Fastest Growing BioSeeds Category

Key Barriers that Hinder Widespread Expansion of Bioseeds/GM Seeds

GM Seeds and Crops: The US Represent the Largest Global Market while China is the Fastest Growing

GM Crops: Current Status in Key Countries

GM Crop Plantation Area: Developing Countries Surpass Developed Nations

The United States Lead the Way in Biotech Crops

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for GM Seeds and Crops

Latin America Witnessing Diverse Applications of Seed Biotechnology

Seed Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Comprehensive Cropping System: Future of Cultivation

Seed Solutions for High-yielding Crops

Renewably Sourced Products from DuPont

DuPont's Advanced Technologies for Better Seeds and Faster Growth

Complete DNA Sequencing to Facilitate Development of Superior Groundnut Varieties

Innovative Plant Breeding Techniques

Select Vegetable and Fruit Seed Advancements in Recent Years

Rising Adoption of Technology Enable Developing Countries to Turbo Charge Global Growth

India & China: Important Current and Future Markets

Surging Demand for Grain Seeds Benefit Market Expansion

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils Sustains Demand for Oil Seeds

Myriad Benefits of Organic Farming Drives Robust Demand for Organic Seeds

Shift in Diet Habits towards Healthy Vegetarian Eating Fuel Demand for Vegetable Seeds

Superior Drought Tolerance, Productivity, and Nitrogen-Utilization Efficiency Drive Demand for Hybrid Seeds

Sustainable Agricultural Production Holds the Key to Various Seed Market Challenges & Issues

Seed Treatment Products: Essential for Crop Protection

Growing Demand for Non-GM Corn Seeds: A Divergent Trend

Favorable Demand and Production Trends of Various Crops Strengthen Market Prospects

