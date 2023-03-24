U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.75
    -25.25 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,075.00
    -244.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,798.25
    -55.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,716.20
    -16.30 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.87
    -2.09 (-2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.00
    +7.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0752
    -0.0085 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3220
    -0.0840 (-2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    24.14
    +1.88 (+8.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2219
    -0.0070 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1290
    -0.6600 (-0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,963.13
    +455.83 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.59
    +11.13 (+1.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.60
    -110.00 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Growing Demand for Genetically Modified Seed Varieties Drives Strong Demand for the $114.4 Billion Market

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Seeds

Global Market for Seeds
Global Market for Seeds

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seeds: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Seeds Market to Reach $114.4 Billion by 2030

The global market for Seeds estimated at US$75.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cereals & Grains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$46.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oilseeds & Pulses segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR

The Seeds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

283

Forecast Period

2020 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020

$65.3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$94.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.5%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Seeds: Most Critical Production Resource in the Agriculture-Food Value Chain

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Seeds: An Evolutionary Scan over the Years

  • The Vital Need to Feed the Expanding Global Population Provides the Foundation for Seed Market Growth

  • Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

  • Demand for Food to Witness Exponential Increase

  • Climate Change and Scarcity of Resources: Major Agricultural Production Impediments

  • Nutrient-Dense Seeds for Enhancing Crop Yield: Need of the Hour

  • Global Food and Feed Production: A Regional Addressable Market Perspective

  • Asia-Pacific: Dominant Region Worldwide in Terms of Cropped Area

  • Europe: Leading Producer and Exporter of Major Agricultural Products Worldwide

  • North America: Largest GM Crops Market in the World

  • Latin America: Brazil & Argentina to Play a Major Role in Global Agricultural Trade

  • Global Market Outlook

  • Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Demand for Genetically Modified Seed Varieties Drive Strong Market Growth

  • Global Transgenic/GM Crop Facts in a Nutshell

  • Significant Increase in Global Biotech Cropland Area Augment Demand for GM Seeds

  • Genetically Modified Seeds Replace Crop Protection Chemicals in Agriculture

  • Bt. Cotton: Most Promising and Fastest Growing BioSeeds Category

  • Key Barriers that Hinder Widespread Expansion of Bioseeds/GM Seeds

  • GM Seeds and Crops: The US Represent the Largest Global Market while China is the Fastest Growing

  • GM Crops: Current Status in Key Countries

  • GM Crop Plantation Area: Developing Countries Surpass Developed Nations

  • The United States Lead the Way in Biotech Crops

  • Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for GM Seeds and Crops

  • Latin America Witnessing Diverse Applications of Seed Biotechnology

  • Seed Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

  • Comprehensive Cropping System: Future of Cultivation

  • Seed Solutions for High-yielding Crops

  • Renewably Sourced Products from DuPont

  • DuPont's Advanced Technologies for Better Seeds and Faster Growth

  • Complete DNA Sequencing to Facilitate Development of Superior Groundnut Varieties

  • Innovative Plant Breeding Techniques

  • Select Vegetable and Fruit Seed Advancements in Recent Years

  • Rising Adoption of Technology Enable Developing Countries to Turbo Charge Global Growth

  • India & China: Important Current and Future Markets

  • Surging Demand for Grain Seeds Benefit Market Expansion

  • Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils Sustains Demand for Oil Seeds

  • Myriad Benefits of Organic Farming Drives Robust Demand for Organic Seeds

  • Shift in Diet Habits towards Healthy Vegetarian Eating Fuel Demand for Vegetable Seeds

  • Superior Drought Tolerance, Productivity, and Nitrogen-Utilization Efficiency Drive Demand for Hybrid Seeds

  • Sustainable Agricultural Production Holds the Key to Various Seed Market Challenges & Issues

  • Seed Treatment Products: Essential for Crop Protection

  • Growing Demand for Non-GM Corn Seeds: A Divergent Trend

  • Favorable Demand and Production Trends of Various Crops Strengthen Market Prospects

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 226 Featured)

  • AgReliant Genetics, LLC (USA)

  • Bayer AG (Germany)

  • Bejo Zaden B.V (The Netherlands)

  • Canterra Seeds (Canada)

  • China National Seed Group Corporation (China)

  • DLF (Denmark)

  • DLF Pickseed USA (USA)

  • Dow AgroSciences LLC (USA)

  • Mycogen Seeds (USA)

  • DuPont Pioneer (USA)

  • East West Seed Company (Thailand)

  • Enza Zaden (The Netherlands)

  • Groupe Limagrain Holding SA (France)

  • Vilmorin & Cie (France)

  • Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Hefei Fengle Seed Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Hunan Xiangyan Seed Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Krishidhan Seeds Private Ltd. (India)

  • KWS SAAT SE (Germany)

  • Land O'Lakes, Inc. (USA)

  • Lantmannen SW Seed AB (Sweden)

  • Mahyco (India)

  • Monsanto Company (USA)

  • Seminis, Inc. (USA)

  • Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd. (India)

  • Rasi Seeds (P) Ltd. (India)

  • Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V. (The Netherlands)

  • Sakata Seed Corp. (Japan)

  • Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

  • Takii & Company Limited (Japan)

  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (USA)

  • UPL Limited (India)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8g57o0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • Deutsche Bank shares plunge, default insurance at highest since 2018

    LONDON (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank shares tumbled on Friday after the cost of insuring the bank's debt against the risk of default shot to more than four-year highs, highlighting concerns among investors about the stability of Europe's banks. The region's banking sector has had a rough ride in the last week, with a state-backed rescue of Credit Suisse and turmoil among regional U.S. banks fuelling concerns about the health of the global banking sector. Deutsche shares, which have lost more than a fifth of their value so far this month, fell by as much as 14.9% on Friday to their lowest in five months.

  • Oil slides as U.S. holds off refilling strategic reserve

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell sharply on Friday amid declining European banking shares and after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years, dampening demand prospects. Banking stocks slid in Europe with Deutsche Bank and UBS Group hit hard by worries that the worst problems in the sector since the 2008 financial crisis have not yet been contained. "The lack of crude buying for the SPR represents a major blow to the oil demand outlook," PVM Oil analyst Stephen Brennock said.

  • Deutsche Bank Tumbles, Default Protection Costs Spike As U.S. Bank Crisis Spreads To Europe

    Deutsche Bank, one of Europe's biggest lenders, is getting pounded Friday as traders price-in major risks from an expanding U.S. banking crisis.

  • BofA Says Investor Rush to Cash Is Fastest Since Covid Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are fleeing to cash in the biggest rush since the onset of the pandemic as concerns of an economic slowdown mount, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists who see equity and credit markets slumping in coming months. Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among

  • Down More Than 50%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    When stock prices fall, opportunities open up. That’s true whether we’re talking about a general market decline, or a slip in some individual stocks. However, it is crucial for investors to conduct due diligence and investigate the reasons behind the drop in price to ensure that they are making informed investment decisions. The key to success here is recognizing when a low-priced stock is fundamentally unsound or just facing tough trading conditions. Fortunately, Wall Street’s equity analysts a

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • Sorry, Elon! The Fed Didn't Drop Rates 50 BPS: Here's What the 0.25% Hike Means For Retirees

    With the recent collapse of two banks serving as a backdrop, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates another 25 basis points on Wednesday. The decision to raise the federal funds rate to a 4.75-5% target range comes on the heels of the … Continue reading → The post Fed's Latest Rate Hike: What Retirees Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey’s net worth was hammered after Hindenburg Research’s latest report, which alleged the payments company ignored widespread fraud. Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeDorsey’s fortune plunged by $526 m

  • The Fed gave stocks a reprieve, but the all-clear is a ways off: Morning Brief

    The market may have some answers post-Fed decision, but things are still on edge.

  • No 'Guarantee' But Yellen May Have Just Set a Trap for the Bears

    For once, Wall Street isn't blaming Powell for a market beatdown. Here's how I expect things to play out as we edge toward the end of March.

  • Deutsche Bank Shares Slump as Credit-Default Swaps Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG shares slumped and the German lender’s credit-default swaps surged amid wider concerns about the stability of the banking sector. Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeThe stock dropped 10%. The cost of insuring Deutsc

  • Carnival (CCL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in The Cards?

    Carnival's (CCL) fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strong demand for cruising, relaxation in COVID-related protocols and acceleration in booking volumes.

  • Here’s What Retirement With Less Than $1 Million Looks Like in America

    Total household balances in retirement accounts for those 55 to 64 years old are $413,814 on average, according to its estimates based on 2019 data, the most recent available. “For many, the expectation of retirement doesn’t match the facts of their everyday financial lives,” said Larry Raffone, chief executive of Edelman Financial Engines. Dana and Elsie Jones hoped to become snowbirds in retirement, living half the year in Florida.

  • Deutsche Bank shares drop amid global jitters over banks

    Shares in Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, fell sharply on Friday, dragging down major European banks as fears about weaknesses in the global financial system send fresh shudders through the markets. Deutsche Bank shares were off 14% in early afternoon trading on the German stock exchange. The drop follows a steep rise in the cost of financial derivatives, known as credit default swaps, that insure bondholders against the bank defaulting on its debts.

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg Research said it will soon release a new report, two months after the US short seller’s explosive allegations against Adani Group wiped more than $100 billion off the Indian conglomerate’s market value.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Ru

  • Nvidia Stock Scores Successful Breakout Amid Investor Excitement Over AI

    After a tough 2022, Nvidia stock is staging a big rally. Nvidia earnings were better than feared. Is NVDA stock a buy?

  • GE Stock Keeps Rising After Strong Aerospace Outlook — Is It A Buy?

    General Electric will emerge as an aviation and defense pure play in early 2024 after completing its big breakup. Is GE stock a buy after its huge rally? The company remains on track to spin off its energy business, as GE Vernova, in early 2024.

  • Think Texas has a cheaper tax burden than California? Think again.

    "When people are like, 'Oh California is so much more expensive than Texas,' that’s the top income tax rate."

  • Dow Jones Futures Sell Off On Renewed Banking Fears; Deutsche Bank Plunges As Credit Default Swaps Surge

    Dow Jones futures sold off 300 points Friday on renewed banking fears. Deutsche Bank dived 10% as the bank's credit default swaps surged.