U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,819.93
    -1.62 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,032.08
    +85.09 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,178.12
    -3.42 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,713.27
    -25.57 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.78
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    -0.19 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0474
    -0.0051 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1000
    -0.1060 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2140
    -0.0044 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5140
    +0.3860 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,099.01
    -540.31 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.77
    -5.90 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.32
    -11.09 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Growing Demand for Point-Of-Care Testing Will Propel the Lateral Flow Assays Market to USD 13,317 Million by 2030 Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Lateral Flow Assays Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Lateral Flow Assays Market size accounted for USD 8,256 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13,317 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global economy. Using lateral flow test kits instead of sending patient samples to the research center can be more convenient because they are compact, smaller, and can be governed with minimal guidance. As a result, they are endorsing execution outside of medical facilities, in low- and middle-income economies, and in countries that have implemented significant population screening programs. Despite being less accurate than PCR tests, lateral flow tests are particularly appealing in countries that lack comprehensive facilities and equipment or competent health care workers to conduct COVID-19 screening PCR trials.

Lateral flow assays (LFAs), also known as lateral flow immune chroma to graphic assay methods, are cellulose-based tools being used to detect the presence of an analyte in a sample. LFAs have a broad range of applications, including pregnancy testing, drug abuse screening, rapid cardiac marker diagnostics, and infectious disease screening. Moreover, it is also used to detect the presence or absence of a particular composition in animals or humans, such as microbes or biomarkers. Lateral flow tests are commonly used in human medicine. Aside from that, it is used in diagnostics for point-of-care, at-home, and laboratory analysis. It is commonly used in homeopathic settings for home pregnancy tests. A lateral flow assay strip consists of a reaction membrane, conjugate or reagent device, specimen pad, and wick or waste reservoir. Furthermore, there are three types of lateral flow tests: sandwich assays, multiplex detection assays, and competitive assays. The sandwich assay, on the other hand, is widely used due to its ease of use and accuracy in diagnosis.

Request for a free sample report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2985

Report Coverage:

Market

Lateral Flow Assays Market

Market Size 2021

USD 8,256 Million

Market Forecast 2030

USD 13,317 Million

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

5.5%

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, By Application, By Technique, By End-user, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGAA, Biomérieux SA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Quidel Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Danaher Corporation.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Growth Aspects

Growing occurrence of communicable diseases, rising geriatric population, and at home lateral flow assay equipment are expected to propel the global lateral flow assay industry forward. Furthermore, it employs cellulose to detect the presence of a highly structured liquid sample without the use of expensive or specialized equipment. The benefits of LFA-based testing methods over laboratory analysis, increased testing demand, increased use of home-based lateral flow assay kits, and growing recognition of connected devices are all driving factors in the overall lateral flow assays market. Additionally, excessive government involvement in communicable disease management and consumer awareness initiatives to improve microbes transmission, diagnostic procedures, and prevention methods, as well as the launch of diagnostic techniques in-home care settings, are expected to contribute to global market growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, increased spending on point-of-care diagnostics is supposed to drive market growth during the forecast period. Since point-of-care testing devices are fast, convenient, and compact, they produce a faster result, which leads to better patient outcomes. As the demand for point-of-care diagnostic equipment grows, more unique technologies with sophisticated technology are being developed. The continued growth of lateral flow tests in the food business, as well as the expanding implementations of lateral flow assays, provide significant opportunities for the lateral flow assays market in the future. Technological advancements and an increase in lateral flow assay analytical techniques in diagnostic techniques present appealing market expansion opportunities.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/lateral-flow-assays-market

Lateral Flow Assays Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global lateral flow assays market. Throughout the forecast period, North America held the largest share of the overall lateral flow assay market, owing to an increase in the number of chronic and infectious diseases, such as leptospirosis and tuberculosis, as well as an increased risk of mortality associated with Aids in the region. Due to the presence of a large patient pool, the increasing prevalence of home medical equipment, and accessibility with increasing purchasing power, the United States is expected to have the largest market share in North America.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is considered to have the largest CAGR in the coming years due to government initiatives, improved healthcare systems, and increased improvement in quality healthcare at reasonable prices. As communicable disease incidence rises in nations such as China, Japan, and India, Asia - Pacific is expected to grow steadily. During the forecast period, an increase in HIV and chronic disease prevalence is expected to drive market growth.

Lateral Flow Assays Market Segmentation

The global lateral flow assays market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, application, technique, and end-use. Based on the product, the market is divided into kits, and readers. Based on application, the market split into infectious disease testing, cardiac marker testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, cholesterol testing, drug of abuse testing, others. Based on technique, the market is classified into sandwich assays, competitive assays, and multiplex detection assays. Based on end-use, the market is categorized into hospital & clinics, homecare settings, diagnostic laboratories, others.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2985

Lateral Flow Assays Market Major Players

Some key players covered global in the lateral flow assays industry are Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGAA, Biomérieux SA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Quidel Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Danaher Corporation.

Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Sector Industry:

The Global Lacrimal Devices Market accounted for USD 137 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD185 Million by 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast timeframe of 2021 to 2028.

The Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market accounted for USD 1,124 Million in 2020 and is expected to arrive at USD 1,681 Million by 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 5.3%during the projected years 2021 to 2028.

The Global Cell Line Development Market accounted for USD 5,279 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11,489 Million by 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 10.5%during the predicted years 2021 to 2028.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • India Forced to Ship In Gasoline, Diesel as Shortages Arise

    (Bloomberg) -- Global energy markets that have thrown up plenty of anomalies in 2022 as flows get rerouted and prices jump just saw a fresh quirk: India, typically Asia’s leading gasoline and diesel exporter, has been forced to step up imports of the fuels.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitte

  • Upstart Looks Anything But Up on the Charts

    In the daily bar chart of UPST, below, we can see that the shares have stayed weak since our May 10 review. UPST has tried to move sideways from the May low but that stability may prove to be temporary. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from October to May followed by a slight improvement.

  • Tesla workers are returning to office only to find there aren’t enough desks or parking spots for them

    Weeks after Elon Musk's in-office mandate, Tesla workers find they have nowhere to park their seats or cars at work. Managers are telling them to WFH.

  • Elon Musk demanded Tesla staff return to the office – but it has gone wrong already, report says

    Mr Musk banned remote work and said employees must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week

  • Oil Rises as Stockpiles at Biggest US Hub Fall to 2014 Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied for a fourth day as a government report showed US stockpiles dropped last week, exacerbating global supply concerns with shipments from Libyan ports suspended. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shi

  • Ford’s Talk of New EV-Selling Rules Rattles Some Dealers

    Ford Motor is preparing new rules for how it sells electric vehicles, a shift that is concerning some dealers and seen as challenging the traditional franchise model.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.6pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive -source

    Group of Seven democracies have had positive and productive discussions with China and India about a plan to cap the price of Russian oil, a source familiar with the G7 discussions said on Tuesday, adding the two major oil consumers would have incentives to comply. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the price-per-barrel cap level had not yet been determined, but it would have to be high enough to give Russia an incentive to keep producing oil.

  • Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Denver company's shareholders approve merger creating $6 billion oil and gas producer

    Shareholders in a longstanding Denver oil company voted Tuesday to merge the business with a Texas oil producer in a deal that shifts the company headquarters out of Denver. Whiting Petroleum stock owners overwhelmingly favored the deal to combine the company with Houston-based Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS), creating an oil and gas producer worth $6 billion and focused on developing wells in the Williston oil fields of North Dakota. Oasis Petroleum shareholders approved the merger in a vote taken Tuesday, too.

  • OPEC, Allies Struggle to Meet Oil Production Targets

    As President Biden prepares to go to Saudi Arabia, OPEC members say the cartel and its allies have fallen far behind on their oil-production targets and are in their weakest position in recent years to help tame high crude prices.

  • Troubled Grubhub's Parent Company Seeks Investment Partner: WSJ

    Dutch multinational online food ordering and delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (OTC: TKAYF) is hit by doubts about whether it can sell its U.S. operation, Grubhub Inc. As per Wall Street Journal, Grubhub CEO Adam DeWitt said the company's parent hopes to find a strategic partner, though a divestiture cannot be ruled out. In some of his first public remarks about the company since Just Eat said in April it would consider selling Grubhub, as its U.S. division encounters challenges. "It's m

  • Oil Tanker Is Stopped by U.S. in Transit From Russian Port to New Orleans

    The ship carrying oil products was chartered by a Swiss-based commodities trader that said it complied with sanctions against Russia.

  • 'Stand out in the sun:' 500 FedEx pilots picket amid their quest for a new contract

    “We would have preferred not to stand out in the sun like this, on a summer day. But our goal is to get this done.”

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ACQUIRES XTO ENERGY CANADA IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION AND INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 22%

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire XTO Energy Canada for total cash consideration of approximately $1.9 billion and the assumption of estimated positive working capital on closing for a net purchase price of $1.7 billion (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is expected to close before the end of the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of nece

  • FedEx’s New Boss Faces Strategic Choice as Package Volumes Fall

    Investors want to see more efficient operations, while ground-delivery contractors are pressing for financial help.

  • OPEC+ Meeting On Tap Amid Global Oil Supply Concerns

    OPEC+ meets Thursday as world leaders urge oil giants to drum up supply amid inflation and recession fears.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for July 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for July 2022.

  • How much do you need to save for retirement?

    Worried about how much money you'll have in retirement? Looking to start saving now? Check out our expert advice on how much you need to save for retirement.

  • MVP Southgate pipeline project gets win in court

    The Sierra Club and others had filed suit seeking to overturn the certificate of need issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for MVP Southgate, a 75-mile proposed pipeline that would extend the main Mountain Valley Pipeline from its terminus in Virginia into North Carolina.