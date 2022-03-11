U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,304.25
    +47.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,470.00
    +318.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,776.00
    +190.00 (+1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.70
    +23.80 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.09
    +1.07 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.80
    -27.60 (-1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    -0.41 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0993
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.31
    -3.14 (-9.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3088
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.8450
    +0.7150 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,853.04
    +568.50 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.62
    +14.10 (+1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,185.68
    +86.59 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions Based on Renewable and Biodegradable Materials Spurs Demand in Moulded Fiber Pulp Packaging

·3 min read

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Growing global demand for sustainable packaging solutions based on renewable, recyclable/ biodegradable materials has greatly renewed industry activity and interest in moulded fibre/pulp packaging.

Moulded fibre/pulp products are attractive due to their green/sustainable advantages, as the raw materials used are plant-based and/or recycled fibres. Technological developments in moulded fibre/pulp materials are also resulting in higher quality packaging products and the replacement of conventional plastic products for various packaging purposes. This is largely driven by government regulations as well as customer demands for plastic alternatives.

Renewable and biodegradable lignocellulosic fibres (including recycled paper, newsprint, cardboard and other natural planted fibres) are the main raw materials for moulded pulp products produced by processes, such as pulp preparation, forming, pressing and drying in the mould compression moulding to form different sorts of three-dimensional fibre products.

Moulded fibre products are commercially used in different packaging markets, such as food (egg and fruit trays), industrial packing (electronics and vehicle parts), disposable items (bedpans and urine bottles) and horticultural trays/pots.

The report includes:

  • Current and future market for Molded fiber/pulp packaging.

  • Market drivers, trends and challenges

  • The global market for Molded fiber/pulp packaging (volume and value) including historical data and forecasts to 2032.

  • Market segmentation by region.

  • Segmentation and in depth analysis of markets and applications.

  • Markets covered include:

  • 69 company profiles. Companies profiled include Brodrene Hartmann, EnviroPAK Corporation, Genera Energy, Huhtamaki, Nippon Molding Co., Ltd., PulPac, Pulp-Tec, and Tekni-Plex


Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Plastics packaging issues

  • Market drivers and trends

  • Industry developments 2020-2022

  • Global demand for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2015-2032 (tons)

  • Global revenues for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (billion USD)

  • Market segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (tons)

  • Market segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (revenues, billions USD)

  • Regional segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (tons)

  • Regional segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (revenues, billions USD)

  • Market and technology challenges

TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

  • Cellulose fibre sources

  • Manufacturing processes

  • Properties of moulded products

  • Environmental sustainability

MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

  • Large volume/ low value moulded pulp products

  • Small volume/high value pulp products

  • Food and drink

  • Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) including cosmetics

  • Industrial or engineered packaging

  • Single Use Medical

  • Horticultural

COMPANY PROFILES (69 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvjiiv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growing-demand-for-sustainable-packaging-solutions-based-on-renewable-and-biodegradable-materials-spurs-demand-in-moulded-fiber-pulp-packaging-301500871.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • It’s the Beginning of the End for Russian Gas in Europe. These Stocks Should Benefit.

    The European Union is planning to cut Russian gas imports. Its target may be aspirational but the political sign looks serious.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Exclusive-Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips, clouding outlook

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45%-54% of the world's semiconductor grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Got Crushed Thursday. Here’s Why.

    The SEC named Chinese companies that could face delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Goldman Sachs sees the risk of US entering a recession

    A recession may be taking form off in the distance, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • Frackers Say Bottlenecks Impede Output Boost as Oil Prices Soar

    Shale companies say they are trying to help to fill a gap in global oil supplies after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but wary investors and supply-chain issues are crimping output.

  • Exclusive: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon visits Nashville — his biggest concern isn't inflation, it's war

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon visited Nashville Tuesday to speak with local employees and to meet with city and state officials. In between, he sat down with the Nashville Business Journal for an exclusive interview to discuss inflation, the impact of the war in Ukraine and more.

  • Is a Costco Membership Worth It Just for Gas?

    If there's anything that gets our hackles up, it's stopping at the local gas station to fill up our tanks and seeing gas prices at a cringeworthy new high. Today's national average gas price is $4.25 per gallon according to AAA.

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet a year ago for Peabody Energy Corp. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarUkraine and Russia Fail to Make Progress in Talks to End WarBack then, many factories a

  • Oil Executives Meet With Biden Officials on Texas Home Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil industry executives are meeting with U.S. officials this week as surging energy prices and mounting national security concerns bring together two groups that have had a distant relationship since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory A

  • The Great Resignation is now 7 months long, which suggests you should quit your job, too

    Millions of workers are jumping jobs every month. And why shouldn’t they when they can get better pay, more flexibility, and greater opportunities for career growth?

  • Why Is United Bringing Back Unvaccinated Flight Attendants?

    An internal memo shows that United Airlines plans to bring back unvaccinated employees who are on unpaid leave later this month.

  • Toyota to cut quarterly production to ease strain on beleaguered suppliers

    Toyota Motor Corp will scale back domestic production by up to 20% during the months of April, May and June, it said on Friday, to ease the strain on suppliers struggling with shortages of chips and other parts. The move by Japan's largest automaker is the latest to spotlight the supply-chain difficulties hobbling the global auto industry as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. Toyota plans to reduce domestic production by about 20% in April, about 10% in May and about 5% in June from an earlier production plan, a spokesperson said.

  • ‘Putin’s price hike’ and oil company inaction are driving costs higher, WH economist says

    A key Biden aide pointed directly at the oil companies during an interview Thursday. “There is definitely some of that going on,” Jared Bernstein said about possible profiteering, adding that now is the time when “the companies very much have to step up.”

  • 'We don't know what an angry Vladimir Putin' will do to crude supply: Strategist

    The oil market could become even more volatile in the days ahead if Russia's leader decides to retaliate against Western sanctions using oil as a weapon.

  • U.S. eliminates human controls requirement for fully automated vehicles

    U.S. regulators on Thursday issued final rules eliminating the need for automated vehicle manufacturers to equip fully autonomous vehicles with manual driving controls to meet crash standards. Automakers and tech companies have faced significant hurdles to deploying automated driving system (ADS) vehicles without human controls because of safety standards written decades ago that assume people are in control. Last month, General Motors Co and its self-driving technology unit Cruise petitioned the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for permission to build and deploy a self-driving vehicle without human controls like steering wheels or brake pedals.