U.S. markets open in 6 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,826.50
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,937.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,687.00
    +12.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.90
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.49
    -0.27 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.70
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.80
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0494
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.36
    +1.41 (+5.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8750
    -0.2530 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,116.37
    -723.20 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.97
    -15.10 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Growing Desire to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions as Ocean Energy Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 4,759 Million by 2030 Says Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Ocean Energy Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ocean Energy Market Size was valued at USD 720 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 4,759 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 23.8% from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19-related international health emergencies have had a substantial influence on the renewable energy industry due to reduced transportation and economic growth around the world. However, while the epidemic impacted the global economy, the rise of renewable energy sources continued. The growing use of alternative energy sources has demonstrated their durability, which will drive demand for these technologies in the coming years.

Renewable energy is the energy obtained from resources that are constantly renewed, such as bio-energy, ocean, geothermal sources, sunlight, and wind. These are natural resources that can be transformed into this type of sustainable energy that may be used in commercial and residential applications. Renewable energy sources can be used to produce electricity, heat, and cool structures, and continue to move. Ocean energy is one of the most widely used renewable energy sources on the globe. Ocean energy includes all renewable energy sources derived from water. Tidal, wave and ocean thermal technology are the three basic categories of ocean technology.

Request for a free sample report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2978

Report Coverage:

Market

Ocean Energy Market

Market Size 2021

USD 720 Million

Market Forecast 2030

USD 4,759 Million

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

23.8%

 

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

 

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Technology, By Application, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Aquagen Technologies, Verdant Power, Inc., Corpower Ocean AB, SIMEC Atlantis Energy, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc, Pelamis Wave Power, Ocean Renewable Power Company, TENAX ENERGY, Eco Wave Power, and Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation


Global Ocean Energy Market Overview

The usage of the ocean and tidal energies could considerably help each other as well as global sustainability. Since all renewable energy sources are inexhaustible, humanity will never run out of alternative energy sources to produce electricity. Fuel is a widely used source of energy. As a result, it contributes to the greenhouse effect or waste products. However, ocean energy is advantageous in this sense because it is renewable and does not require any resources to create the energy. Tidal energy power stations have a long lifespan, even longer than conventional energy sources and traditional energy sources. Once the system is designed, it requires no further expenditure or funding in the future. As a result, ocean energy is less expensive than other forms of energy and thus is advantageous to emerge economies.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/ocean-energy-market

Global Ocean Energy Market Growth Aspects

Rapidly increasing investment in the renewable energy industry, an increase in the proportion of nutritional support provided by government agencies to promote the use of ocean energy, rising preferences for green electricity consumption, and unlimited access to sources are all fueling the ocean energy market growth over the forecast period. The rapid growth of population, increased commercial exploitation of energy inverters devices, increased energy demand, and increased environmental pollution as a result of the use of conventional energy resources are some of the major and important factors that will likely augment the growth of the ocean energy market size in the upcoming decades. In addition, an increasing number of research and development programs, an increasing supply of green energy sources, as well as an increasing number of technical breakthroughs would also contribute to the rise of the ocean energy market trend throughout the projection period.

Moreover, continuous government and non - government support for the use of renewable energy sources such as wave and tidal energy is predicted to propel the ocean energy industry forward in the next decades. Further to that, rising levels of pollution and exhaust emission have had a detrimental impact on human health, living beings, and the ecosystem, driving growing interest in renewable energy. With increased awareness, demand for such renewable resources has increased significantly, driving industrial development. Besides this, the high implementation costs of these systems, as well as restricting the increase in energy use, will constitute a ocean energy market restraint.

Global Ocean Energy Market Segmentation

The global ocean energy market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on technology, and application. Based on the technology, the market is divided into wave energy, tidal energy, and others. Based on the application, the market is separated into power generation, desalination, and others.

Global Ocean Energy Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global ocean energy market. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to develop at the fastest rate in the ocean energy industry due to the prevalence of government regulations, the rising number of environmental standards, and the presence of industry participants in the region. Due to population awareness, considerable economic growth, resource availability, and advancements in open testing facilities, the market is expected to develop over the projected period. Environmental rules, as well as public financing programs, are getting increasingly strict. Furthermore, rising population and energy consumption in Asia-Pacific economies such as Japan, India, and China add to the region's significant market requirement. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of these efforts is expected to boost market development during the projected timeframe.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2978

Ocean Energy Market Players

Some of the prominent ocean energy market companies are Aquagen Technologies, Verdant Power, Inc., Corpower Ocean AB, SIMEC Atlantis Energy, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc, Pelamis Wave Power, Ocean Renewable Power Company, TENAX ENERGY, Eco Wave Power, and Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd.

Browse More Research Topic on Energy and Power Industry:

The Offshore Wind Energy Market Size accounted for USD 23,750 Million in 2020 with a considerable CAGR of 19% throughout the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

The Global Internet Of Things (Iot) In Energy Market is anticipated to reach market size of around USD 36,000 Million by 2027

Global Renewable Energy Market is expected to reach the market value of around USD1500 Billion by 2027

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power To Build Large-Scale Hydrogen Plant In Europe; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Net zero red tape to be ditched as Britain returns to coal

    Fossil fuel power plants are set to be temporarily freed from planned checks on their emissions in a scramble to prevent blackouts as Britain turns back to coal.

  • Miner unexpectedly unearths 'most important' paleontology discovery in North America

    A young miner called for backup when his front-end loader unexpectedly struck something in the Canadian permafrost last week on the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. Roughly 67 miles east of the Alaskan border, in Yukon's Eureka Creek, the miner, who was originally searching for gold, uncovered a whole mummified baby woolly mammoth, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported. Scientists hailed the find as one of the "most important" paleontological discoveries ever made o

  • 'Greenwashing': a new climate misinformation battleground

    Fossil fuel firms are misleading the public about their moves to cut greenhouse gases and curb climate change -- and social media are hosting ads that perpetuate this "greenwashing", researchers say.

  • SSR MINING HOSTS MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT, URBANIZATION AND CLIMATE CHANGE OFFICIALS AT ÇӦPLER

    SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") received a delegation from Turkey's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change ("Ministry of Environment") at the Çöpler mine in the afternoon of June 28th local time. The visit was the second from the Ministry of Environment in response to a leak of leach solution containing approximately eight kilograms of diluted cyanide at the Çöpler mine site on June 21st. As noted previously, the leak occurr

  • U.S. power companies face supply-chain crisis this summer

    U.S. power companies are facing supply crunches that may hamper their ability to keep the lights on as the nation heads into the heat of summer and the peak hurricane season. Extreme weather events such as storms, wildfires and drought are becoming more common in the United States. Consumer power use is expected to hit all-time highs this summer, which could strain electric grids at a time when federal agencies are warning the weather could pose reliability issues.

  • Lucid Motors to lease more than 1,300 acres in Casa Grande

    The Pinal County Board of Supervisors held a special session and approved on a development and lease agreement with the electric vehicle maker for another major expansion.

  • Two Stocks To Watch As The Oil Industry Battles A Water Crisis

    As much as two-thirds of the United States is experiencing at least moderate drought, and that’s bad news for frackers

  • From under to on the rocks: Invasive crabs become whiskey

    A New Hampshire distillery has come up with its newest concoction called “Crab Trapper" — whiskey flavored with invasive green crabs. Tamworth Distilling, a maker of craft spirits, is not afraid of pushing boundaries with unexpected flavors. WHY DID THE COMPANY CHOOSE GREEN CRABS?

  • Bitcoin energy use suddenly drops after price collapse

    Figures suggest cryptocurrency’s electricity demands dropped by a third in the space of a week in June

  • Cut meat, fly less and cycle to work to achieve net zero, say climate change chiefs

    The government’s advisors on tackling climate change have more challenges than usual to contend with. Britain faces the biggest cost of living squeeze in a generation, while Russia’s war on Ukraine deepens chaos in international energy markets.

  • BP Data Show World Embraced Fossil Fuels Again After Covid Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- A historic drop in greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic rapidly reversed course last year when the dirtiest fossil fuel made a comeback, according to oil giant BP Plc.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Th

  • Australia Locks Down Its Bees After Detecting Hive-Killing Mite

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is racing to protect honey bees after the discovery of a mite that has ravaged hives around the world sparked fears for the pollinators crucial to the country’s A$83 billion ($57 billion) agricultural industry.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to t

  • Volkswagen Gets a Big Boost in Its Fight Against Tesla

    Volkswagen says that Siemens is investing $450 million in the electric charging company Electrify America.

  • G-7 Leaders Favor LNG Investment in U-Turn Due to Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Investments in liquefied natural gas -- already booming as Europe seeks to cut its energy dependence on Russia -- are set to get another boost, even amid longstanding climate concerns.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseTesla Lays Off About 200

  • Office Staff Work in Dark as Japan Extends Power-Saving Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government called for Tokyo residents to continue conserving electricity by switching off the lights as forecasts for further scorching heat threaten to put more pressure on the grid.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillio

  • Tesla plans super-sized project in small Oregon town

    Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of Sutherlin, 165 miles south of Portland and home to 8,563 people. Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) has about two dozen Supercharger stations in Oregon.

  • California, don't give renters a raw deal with new solar net metering rules

    While most associate NEM with traditional homeowners, tenants have also been able to reap the benefits through Virtual Net Energy Metering (VNEM) programs.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    These innovative companies are working to solve some of the biggest challenges that mankind faces today.

  • These Plants Grew in the Dark Without Sunlight. Here's How.

    ShutterstockCast your mind back to your fifth grade biology class when you first learned about photosynthesis, the process where plants use energy from sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose for food. Lose the sunlight, and the tomatoes you planted this spring aren’t likely going to last very long.This can create a major challenge when it comes to addressing global food needs in increasingly cramped urban areas, where energy costs to grow indoor plants can run high. Sunlight i