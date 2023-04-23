Growing Need for Food Grade Packaging to Steer Japan Food Cling Film Market Past US$ 43.0 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2023 / According to Future Market Insights (FMI), Japan food cling film market size is forecast to reach US$ 29.6 million in 2023. Overall food cling film sales in Japan will soar at 3.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The total market valuation in Japan at the end of 2033 is set to reach US$ 43.0 million.

Burgeoning demand for food-grade packaging is a prominent factor driving Japan market. In Japan, cling films are frequently used to package food. This is because these films are clear, simple to use and help keep food fresh.

The need for food-grade cling films that are safe for cooking and storing food is rising as customers' awareness of their own health increases. Driven by this food cling film sales in Japan will rise at a steady pace through 2033.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17072

Companies in Japan are increasing their capacity to produce food-grade cling films to meet the rising demand. Further, to cater to the rising demand for environmentally friendly packaging, key players are introducing cutting-edge products such as biodegradable cling films.

Development and rising popularity of environmentally friendly food cling films in Japan will boost market revenues.

As more consumers and businesses value sustainability and eco-friendliness in their purchase decisions, the market for cling films will continue seeing great growth potential in the years to come.

Another factor that will elevate demand in Japan is the rise in online grocery shopping and home deliveries.

Key Takeaways from Japan Food Cling Film Market.

Japan food cling film market will hit a valuation of US$ 43.0 million in 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, sales of food cling films are set to surge at 3.8% CAGR.

By material, polyethylene segment will account for over 53% of the market share in 2033.

By thickness, up to 90 microns segment is likely to hold around 65% of the market share during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the retail segment will generate the most revenues for the market through 2033.

Story continues

"Japan food cling film industry will expand due to the increasing demand for food-grade packaging, driven by rising health consciousness. Companies are expanding production capacity and introducing innovative products, such as biodegradable cling films, to meet demand." - Says an FMI analyst.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17072

Growing Hypermarkets to Drive the Market for Japan Food Cling Films

The food cling film market is likely to be driven by Japan's expanding hypermarkets. A broad variety of food products are sold in hypermarkets; thus, packaging must be secure, practical, and attractive.

Because they are simple to use and keep food fresh, food cling films are frequently used to package food items in hypermarkets. The market for food cling films will expand because of the demand brought on by Japan's growing number of hypermarkets.

Further, because food cling films are used for packaging and shipping food items, the trend towards online grocery shopping will elevate their demand. Hence, the expansion of hypermarkets and the rising popularity of online grocery shopping will boost Japan food cling film industry.

Who is Winning?

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Shin-Etsu Polymer Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Riken Technos Corp, Asahi Kasei Group, BENKAI Co., Ltd, KOHJIN Film & Chemicals, and Jiangyin Centry Plastic Products Co., Ltd. are few of the leading food cling film manufacturers profile in the report.

The Tier 3 players in the market hold 75 to 80% of the Japan food cling film market. New product launches, mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and

Japan Food Cling Film Market Segmentation

By Material: Polyethylene (PE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

By Product: Machine Films, Manual and Handheld Films

By Thickness: Up to 9 microns, 9 to 12 microns, Above 12 microns

By Sale Channel: Manufacturers (Direct Sales), Retail, Hypermarket, Supermarket, Variety Stores, Specialty Stores, Distributors, Online

By End Use: Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Baked Foods, Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Ready to Eat Meals, and Other Food Products collaborations are key strategies adopted by companies.

For more Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/japan-food-cling-film-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Japan Food Cling Film Market

1.1. Market Outlook

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USP's / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Market Demand Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tonnes) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tonnes) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Ask the Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17072

More Insights into Japan Food Cling Film Market Report

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the Japan food cling film industry, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals growth projections on the food cling film market based on the material (polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC)), product (machine films, and manual and handheld films, thickness (up to 9 microns, 9 to 12 microns, and above 12 microns), sales channel (manufacturers (direct sales), retail, distributors, and online), and end use (meat, poultry & seafood, baked foods, dairy products, fruits & vegetables, ready to eat meals, and other food products) and across Japan.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The packaging division at Future Market Insights (FMI) provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights (FMI) has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Packaging Landscape

Japan Polypropylene Packaging Films Market: is set to gain a valuation of US$ 883.5 million in 2023. Over the next ten years, polypropylene packaging film sales across Japan are likely to rise at 2.1% CAGR.

Packaging Testing Market: is expected to surpass US$ 16,099.87 million in 2023. The overall worth of the market may record a significant CAGR of 12.6% between 2023 and 2033. By 2033, the market is estimated to reach US$ 52,748.03 million.

Packaging Laminates Market: is projected to be valued at US$ 6,274.7 million in 2022 and is expected to rise to US$ 10,410.2 million by 2033. The sales of packaging laminates are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Pet Care Packaging Market: is estimated to be nearly US$ 10.6 billion in the present year 2023. The analysis report predicts the sales of pet care packaging are likely to record a decent CAGR of 4% between the years 2023 and 2033.

Sack Fillers Market: is anticipated to gain astonishing growth from 2023 to 2033. According to the research report, the global market is predicted to exceed a valuation of US$ 4,272.1 million in 2023. It is anticipated to hit a valuation of US$ 6,634.4 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of the Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of a high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750772/Growing-Need-for-Food-Grade-Packaging-to-Steer-Japan-Food-Cling-Film-Market-Past-US-430-Million-by-2033-Future-Market-Insights-Inc



