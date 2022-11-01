U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,860.86
    -11.12 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,671.33
    -61.62 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,923.09
    -65.05 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.00
    +13.14 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.49
    +1.96 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.40
    +12.70 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    19.71
    +0.59 (+3.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9886
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0540
    -0.0230 (-0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1481
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2150
    -0.4990 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,432.02
    +28.67 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.91
    -0.14 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Growing Use of Honey in Food and Beverages Industry to Create Novel Growth Opportunities for Apiculture Market: Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Growing use of apiculture products in polishing, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics is likely to drive overall market growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published industry report by Fact.MR, The value of the global apiculture market is US$ 10.3 billion in 2022 and the same is projected to reach US$ 15.3 billion by 2032-end. Worldwide demand for apiculture products is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4% through 2032.

Bee venom, royal jelly, propolis, bee bread, honey dew, beeswax, and honey are some key ingredients that are available in the market that are widely used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors. Further, honey is also used as a carrier in Ayurveda and helps prevent colds, coughs, etc., and acts as a laxative. Honey is used as a treatment for acne cure, to reduce weight and anxiety, to improve digestion, and others. The product is also utilized as a sweetener in different organic products. Further, pollen is an effective source of proteins and vitamins.

Download Sample Copy of This Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6238

Propolis consists of natural antibiotics that are used commonly to make anti-aging and cosmetic products. Elders use royal jelly as a nutrition-rich diet. Furthermore, venom is applied to cure the sting of bees and serve effectively against AIDS.

In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in the demand for honey-based products and honey due to shifting consumer preference towards Ayurveda products. A noticeable increase in the demand for chemical-free, natural, and organic products further drives growth opportunities in the apiculture market.

There are various products that are available around the world because of their wider application range. These are useful in different end-use industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, polishing, food and beverages, cosmetics, etc.

Bees, propolis, royal jelly, venom, wax, honey but pollen, queens, and their larvae are some useful bee products that are available in the apiculture (beekeeping) industry. Honey can serve as the best cure for a lot of body and health problems; for instance, blood sugar, ulcers, heel burns, cough, etc. Owing to probiotic and anti-bacterial properties, honey is being used at an increased rate to make different soaps, medicines, cosmetic products, etc.

Bee venom is basically an indispensable ingredient that is used generally to cure the sting of the bee. Further, it is also used for the treatment of various problems such as rheumatism and arthritis. Honey is helpful for the reduction of indigestion and acidity, and for glowing skin. Honey is further used to boost immunity and lower the risk of heart disease.

Thus, with the growing use of these products across the medical industry, the expansion opportunities in global apiculture are likely to increase over the coming years.

Have A Query? Speak To An Analyst

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=6238

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Worldwide sales of apiculture products are predicted to reach US$ 15.3 billion by the end of 2032.

  • Demand for industry products is likely to progress at a CAGR of 4% through 2032.

  • The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 3 billion by the end of 2032.

  • Among the European countries, the market in Germany is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3%.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the apiculture market are adopting strategies for the generation of novel growth opportunities. Some of these key strategies are acquisition, collaboration, novel product launches, portfolio expansion, partnerships, and agreements that are adopted by players to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

Some of The Key Manufacturers of Apiculture Products

  • Wild Forest Honey

  • Forest Essentials

  • Zizira

  • Roses&Tulip

  • Betterbee Inc.

  • Beehive Botanicals Inc.

  • Amul Honey, in September 2021, launched an item of GCMMF (Gujrat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.). This initiative is under active cooperation with NBB (National Bee Board).

  • In 2021, Hilltop launched an original apiculture lip balm. It contains natural emulsifiers that replenish and hydrate lips and provide protection against UV rays. This launch provides assistance to establish a market for natural products that are gaining popularity among consumers.

Winning Strategy

Top companies serving in the market are concentrating on novel product innovation for the improvement of their production capabilities. These players are investing at an increased rate in R&D activities and related projects.

For instance,

  • In 2019, Comvita established a Conditional Agreement to acquire the remaining 49% of Comvita China Ltd. & Comvita Food Ltd., its Chinese joint venture. The aim of this acquisition is to strengthen its business across China and drive higher profitability.

Get Full Access of This Report Via Secured PayPal Payment Gateway

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6238

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global apiculture market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (honey, honey dew, beeswax, bee venom/apitoxin, royal jelly, propolis/bee glue), end use (cosmetics, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, industrial), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Segmentation of Apiculture Industry Research

  • By Product:

    • Honey

      • Liquid Honey

      • Comb Honey

      • Creamed Honey

      • Floral Honey

    • Honey Dew

    • Beeswax

    • Bee Venom/Apitoxin

    • Royal Jelly

    • Propolis/Bee Glue

  • By End Use:

    • Cosmetics

    • Agriculture

    • Pharmaceuticals

    • Food & Beverages

      • Alcoholic Beverages

      • Non-alcoholic Beverages

    • Industrial

  • By Distribution Channel:

    • Business to Business

    • Business to Customer

      • Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

      • Specialty Stores

      • Convenience Stores

      • Online Retail

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Browse Fact.MR's Latest Reports on Food&Beverages Domain

Honey Market: The global honey market was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2020, and it is projected to reach USD 15.2 billion by the end of 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The sales of honey are expected to exceed US$ 15.2 Bn by registering a positive CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Organic Honey Market: Global sales of organic honey are estimated to exceed US$ 150 Mn by 2022-end and are forecasted to garner a CAGR of 7.2% during the assessment period. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has mandated all manufacturers producing organic products to be USDA-certified, in order to label their products as ‘organic’. This might positively influence demand and sales of organic honey in North America. The region is expected to be the fastest expanding market for organic honey during 2017 to 2022.

Natural Sweetener Blends Market: With high prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes, consumers are relying on natural sweetener blends that reduce added sugars in some of the food and beverages. Increasing demand for zero- or low-calorie sweeteners that help control blood sugar and blood pressure is likely to accelerate the growth of natural sweetener blends market.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog


Recommended Stories

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Ford targets quiet quitters with new policy that could see underachievers lose their severance

    Eight-year veterans face a stark choice: Leave now with a competitive payout or risk it all.

  • Oil Industry Blasts Biden Over ‘Outrageous’ Claim of War Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s suggestion that US oil companies are profiting from Russia’s war in Ukraine was “absolutely outrageous,” according to the trade group representing American oil and natural gas companies.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChi

  • Oil-price gains intensify on report of potential Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia

    Oil futures climbed toward session highs on Tuesday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia shared intelligence with the U.S. warning of a possible Iranian attack on targets in the kingdom. In response to the warning, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and several other neighboring states raised alert levels for their military forces, the report said. Iran was poised to carry out attacks on Saudi Arabia, as well as Erbil, Iraq, to distract attention from domestic protests in the nation that began in September, the report said, citing Saudi officials.

  • US Manufacturing Nears Stagnation, Price Gauge at Two-Year Low

    (Bloomberg) -- US manufacturing neared stagnation in October as orders contracted for the fourth time in five months, while an index of prices paid fell to a more than two-year low.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social

  • US Carmakers Passing Up Lithium From Australia’s First Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Australia’s first lithium hydroxide refinery says it’s attracted little attention from US carmakers seeking to buy the metal that’s crucial to the world’s renewable energy revolution.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curve Poised for InversionRaytheon W

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Ford Asks Underperforming Employees To Choose Severance Or Performance Improvement: Report

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has chosen an alternative approach to deal with its white-collar employees deemed underperformers. The automaker has conveyed to its managers that the underperforming workers should choose between severance or a performance enhancement program, WSJ reports. Also Read: Ford Credit CFO Schaaf To Retire; Eliane Okamura Named Successor The change will mostly apply to employees who have eight or more years of service with a consistent decline in performance. The report added t

  • Biden Calls for Penalties on Oil-and-Gas Companies’ ‘Windfall’ Profits

    The president said the energy companies should be punished if they don’t use their profits to help lower energy costs for consumers.

  • iPhone Assembler Foxconn Moves to Limit Plant Disruption as Shares Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s main listed arm fell the most in three weeks, after the world’s largest maker of iPhones said it may boost capacity at alternative sites to mitigate potential disruption at its main Covid-stricken plant in China.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found

  • Zebra Technologies Misses Third-Quarter Goals; ZBRA Stock Tanks

    Zebra Technologies on Tuesday missed Wall Street's targets for the third quarter. ZBRA stock fell on the news.

  • Dogecoin Is Flying After an Elon Musk Tweet. More Gains May Come Before a Big Crash.

    The 'meme' cryptocurrency has torn higher amid the completion of Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter. It might not last.

  • Climbing Caterpillar Meets Resistance: Here's What Could Happen Next

    In the daily bar chart of CAT, below, we can see that the shares blasted sharply higher in October. The trading volume turned heavy and the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line responded on the upside. The price gap on the daily bar chart disappears on this chart.

  • Amazon E-Commerce Remains in the Red. Should Smart Investors Care?

    You're only hearing bits and pieces of the whole story. The bigger picture is much more encouraging.

  • Exxon, Shell CEOs weigh in on windfall profit taxes for energy companies

    As oil and gas companies in the U.S. and Europe rake in huge profits this year, governments are mulling ways to lower costs for consumers — including through windfall profit taxes. Here's what CEOs from Shell, Exxon had to say on the subject.

  • BP Profit Boosted by Natural-Gas Trading, to Buy Back More Shares

    London-based BP reported robust underlying profit for the third quarter and said it would buy back another $2.5 billion of shares, as a strong performance in natural-gas trading offset weaker refining margins.

  • China Southern scrubs plans for first MAX flights since grounding

    China Southern Airlines scrapped plans for what would’ve been the first flights of a Boeing Co. 737 MAX by a Chinese airline since early 2019. Both the airline’s website and flight tracking site FlightRadar 24 indicate two flights using the MAX within China planned for Sunday were canceled amid broader cancellations across the country for the carrier. China Southern did not respond to a request for comment in a report from Reuters.

  • 'There is no more retirement': Runaway prices are pushing seniors back to work as the future of Social Security remains 'under threat'

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • Tesla Sends Shanghai Workers to California for Factory Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is sending engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, in a bid to boost production at the US facility, according to people familiar with the plans.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Canc

  • China aims to ship 25 million virtual reality devices by 2026

    China released its first action plan dedicated to virtual reality on Tuesday, with an aim its industry ship more than 25 million devices with a value exceeding 350 billion yuan ($48.20 billion) by 2026. It was published by five ministries in Beijing, led by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and categorised virtual reality as a key industry for the digital economy under the country's 14th five-year plan. The paper includes augmented reality and mixed reality in its definition of virtual reality.