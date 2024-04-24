Growing iced tea chain to join busy U.S. 90

A growing iced tea franchise could be further expanding into Florida’s market with a recent project proposal to build in Santa Rosa County.

Developers submitted plans to build two restaurants and an automotive facility in Pace on U.S. 90. The project’s documents, filed with Santa Rosa County, show that developers may plan for at least one of the restaurant spaces to be an HTeaO franchise.

The names of the auto repair shop and the second restaurant space is not yet available.

HTeaO sells their signature flavored iced tea with over 26 different flavors between their sweet, unsweet and secret menu options. They also sell hot and iced coffees with nearly 30 different flavor choices available between them.

HTeaO has two Florida locations up and running in Fish Hawk and Lakeland. There are three additional Florida locations planning to open soon in Santa Rosa Beach, Leesburg and Tallahassee, according to HTeaO’s website.

Here’s what we know about the potential project for Santa Rosa County.

What’s proposed for development?

Three buildings, one pond, two access roads onto U.S. 90 and associated parking are included in the project, proposed for land at 5055 U.S. 90 in Pace, according to its Concept Plans form filed with Santa Rosa County.

At this stage of the project, developers plan for the largest restaurant building to be approximately 2,018 square feet with 31 parking spaces. The second restaurant building is planned to be about 1,800 square feet and have 33 parking spaces.

Both restaurant buildings will have drive-thru windows and they will be located on opposite ends of the site, according to the project’s Concept Plans form.

The auto repair shop is expected to approximately 1,675 square feet and have 27 parking spaces, including three lanes for cars to enter the shop, according to the same form.

Concept plans for the potential development of a three-building project including wo restaurants with drive throughs and one automotive facility, filed with Santa Rosa County.

Developers discussed the project with Santa Rosa County’s Development Services Center during pre-application meetings on March 14 and were informed on necessary changes before moving onto the next steps of the approval process.

No specific restaurants were discussed during the developer’s pre-application meeting with the county Development Services Center, according to its Planning and Zoning Director Shawn Ward.

What is HTeaO?

HTeaO is a multi-state beverage franchise that sells their signature iced teas and coffees in more than 100 locations across the U.S.

HTeaO’s menu doesn’t include food options, but they do serve water and coffee in addition to their flavored ice tea selections. Their menu has more than two dozen flavor choices for customers, including their secret menu options such as Wedding Cake, Pink Flamingo and Apple Pie.

HTeaO opened 34 locations last year, including the two in Florida. Three more locations are planned across Florida, excluding this potential project, in Santa Rosa Beach, Leesburg and Tallahassee.

