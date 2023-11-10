A growing information tech consulting firm is moving from Menomonee Falls to Milwaukee

Ontech Systems Inc. is moving to a newly purchased building on Milwaukee's far northwest side.

A growing information technology consulting firm is moving from Menomonee Falls to a Milwaukee office building purchased by a company affiliate.

Ontech Systems Inc. plans to relocate within a few months from N85 W16186 Appleton Ave. to 11800 W. Park Place, said founding partner Mike Piotrowski.

The two-story, 54,800-square-foot Park Place building was just sold for $2 million to Granite Haven LLC, which lists Piotrowski as its registered agent, according to state records.

Ontech Systems, with 35 employees, is running out of space at its Menomonee Falls site − where it's been since 2015, Piotrowski told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The company will use about half of the first floor and seek tenants for the rest of that space, he said. Liberty Mutual continues to lease the second floor.

Piotrowski launched Ontech in 2004 from his Slinger apartment. The company was in Waukesha and Germantown before moving to Menomonee Falls.

The Milwaukee site's advantages include a location close to Ontech's current building, good visibility from Interstate 41 and enough space to accommodate growth, Piotrowski said.

Mark Gorski, of Summit Commercial Real Estate, is the listing agent for both the new location and the Menomonee Falls building that's being vacated. The relocation is being overseen by OnTech President Mark Dohnal.

