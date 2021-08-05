U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

Growing Packaging, Automotive, and Construction Industries Creates Promising Growth Avenues in Performance Minerals Additives Market, States TMR

·6 min read

Performance minerals additives market is expected to be valued worth US$ 72.5 Bn by 2031. Apart from plastic industry, the market players will experience lucrative avenues from the construction industry

The expansion of cosmetics and personal care industries is projected to work as a driver for market growth

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance mineral additives are gaining impetus across a wide range of end-user industries such as building and construction, packaging, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, automotive, food & beverages, oil & gas, energy & power, and home care and personal care. Noteworthy growth in the product use by all these industries is creating sizable sales opportunities in the performance minerals additives market.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo
Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

Calcium carbonate, bentonite, mica, kaolin, quartz, perlite, feldspar mineral, talc, refined clay, and halloysite are some of the key examples of performance mineral additives.

The global performance minerals additives market is expected to expand at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2021–2031, according to researchers at Transparency Market Research.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart.

Performance Minerals Additives Market: Key Findings

  • Research and Development Activities Toward Robust Polyolefin Compatibilization Technology

The concept of incorporation of various properties of virgin plastics into recycled plastic is quite a complex process. Thus, the enterprises operating in the performance minerals additive market can grow efforts toward the research and development activities, which are focused on robust polyolefin compatibilization technology. With these research activities, enterprises will be able to develop additives, which may help recycled plastics to reproduce the properties of virgin plastics.

Plastic Application: Potential Dominant Segment in Performance Minerals Additives Market

Performance mineral additives are increasingly utilized in many applications including plastics production, owing to a variety of advantages they offer. The use of performance mineral additives in the plastic materials production allows for incorporation of various properties such as thermal conductivity or high electrical conductivity in them. Thus, the performance mineral additives help in strengthening the functional quality of plastics.

The demand for plastics is increasing from all across the globe day by day. Owing to this scenario, the global performance minerals additives market will experience dominance of plastic application segment in the years ahead.

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis on Performance Minerals Additives Market

Performance Minerals Additives Market: Growth Boosters

  • Owing to the easy availability of performance mineral additives, the prices of these products are growing at a sluggish pace. As a result, the product is available at cheaper rates. Thus, the cost-effectiveness of performance mineral additives is one of the key factors boosting their adoption at rapid pace.

  • Major players in the global performance minerals additives market are focused on execution of many key tactics such as joint ventures, mergers, and collaborations. All these efforts are helping enterprises in maintaining their prominent market position. This aside, many players in the market are growing focus on product innovation of performance minerals additives.

  • Over the period of past few years, there is noteworthy growth in the use of minerals in the cosmetics and personal care industry. As a result, the demand for additives utilized for improving the performance of such products is increasing. Thus increased sales of cosmetics and personal care products is likely to translate into increased demand avenues in the global performance minerals additives market in the future years.

  • The demand for plastics is increasing at prominent pace in many developing regions such as Asia Pacific. Owing to this factor, the Asia Pacific performance minerals additives market is projected to shows expansion at a CAGR of over 6.5% during forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Buy our Premium Research Report on Performance Minerals Additives Market

Performance Minerals Additives Market: Some of the Key Players

The report profiles some key players working in the performance minerals additives market. This list includes following names:

  • LKAB Minerals

  • Minerals Technologies Inc.

  • Dicalite Management Group, Inc.

  • GLC Minerals, LLC

  • Imerys

  • EP Minerals

  • ORGANIC INDUSTRIES PVT LTD.

  • Bharat Mines and Minerals

  • Kutch Minerals

  • Upreti Talc Pvt. Ltd.

Global Performance Minerals Additives Market: Segmentation

Performance Minerals Additives Market, by Type

  • Bentonite

  • Calcium Carbonate

  • Kaolin

  • Mica

  • Perlite

  • Quartz

  • Talc

  • Feldspar Mineral

  • Halloysite

  • Refined Clay

  • Others(including Limestone and Gypsum)

Performance Minerals Additives Market, by Application

  • Plastics

  • Rubber

  • Lubricants

  • Paints & Coatings

  • Adhesives

  • Glass

  • Ceramics

  • Others(including Dietary Supplement)

Performance Minerals Additives Market, by End-use Industry

  • Packaging

  • Building & Construction

  • Automotive

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

  • Agriculture

  • Food & Beverages

  • Home Care & Personal Care

  • Oil & Gas

  • Energy & Power

  • Others

Performance Minerals Additives Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Chemical & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Industry:

Dewatering Aids for Mining Market - The dewatering aids for mining market in Europe and Middle East & Africa was valued at US$ 148.3 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 203.4 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Dewatering aids are used to reduce cake moisture in the filtration of mineral slurries, such as sulfide flotation concentrates, iron ore concentrates, and coal concentrates, and tailings and alumina trihydrate in the Bayer process. Dewatering aids in mining increase filtration throughput in mineral processing by reducing moisture content and improving release of the filter cake. They offer unique chemistry that can significantly increases production rates, and lowers energy and transportation costs.

Mineral Oil & Mineral Spirit Market - In terms of value, the global mineral oil & mineral spirit market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2030. Mineral oil and mineral spirit are primarily used in pharmaceutical, textile, and building & construction applications. Mineral oils such as propylene, ethylene, and benzene are widely employed in various end-use industries such as rubber, electronics, plastics, and packaging. Mineral spirit is a transparent-liquid extracted from petroleum due to its solvency characteristics. Mineral spirit is highly used as a paint thinner, as it is insoluble in water. It is also utilized as extraction, cleaning, and degreasing solvent. Different grades of solvents are available. They are segmented based on their production and modification process. Four types of mineral spirits are produced as fractional distillation fractions obtained from kerosene cut of crude oil and naphtha. The composition of these types varies within some specific limits due to difference in raw materials used during the production process.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growing-packaging-automotive-and-construction-industries-creates-promising-growth-avenues-in-performance-minerals-additives-market-states-tmr-301349253.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

