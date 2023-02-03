Growing Trend of Fusion Cuisine is Driving the Vegan Sashimi Market: Estimated to Grow at a Steady 8.5% CAGR by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The growing popularity of sushi and sashimi dishes in the UK, along with the increasing interest in Japanese cuisine, is expected to drive growth in the traditional sashimi market. Also, the growing demand for sustainable and ethical options are expected to drive the demand for vegan sashimi.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vegan Sashimi Market is anticipated to be worth US$ 104.9 million in 2023 and US$ 218.8 million by 2033. The United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India are expected to emerge as major manufacturers as the market for Vegan Sashimi expands at a constant 8.5% CAGR.



Increasing awareness and concern for the environment, animal welfare and growing number of health-conscious consumers are driving the growth of the vegan sashimi market. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their impact on the environment and animal welfare, and are looking for alternative options that align with their values.

The growing popularity of sushi and sashimi dishes, along with increasing interest in Japanese cuisine, is driving the demand for vegan sashimi. Consumers are looking for alternatives to traditional sushi and sashimi that align with their values and dietary preferences.

Stringent food safety regulations and labeling requirements can be a major restraint for the demand for vegan sashimi as it can be difficult for companies to comply with these regulations. This can limit sales of vegan sashimi as companies may struggle to meet safety standards and get their products to market.

Limited consumer awareness and availability of vegan sashimi in certain regions can also be a restraint for the demand for vegan sashimi. If consumers in these regions are not aware of vegan sashimi or are unable to find it in their local stores, they may not be interested in purchasing it, which can limit market growth.

Opportunities Abound as Vegan Sashimi Market Adapts to Changing Consumer Preferences

Some major opportunities that are driving the growth of the market include:

The growing trend of fusion cuisine, which combines different culinary traditions, is an opportunity for the demand for vegan sashimi to expand.



The increasing number of health-conscious consumers is an opportunity for the growth of demand for vegan sashimi. Vegan sashimi is considered as a healthy food option as it is low in calories and high in protein.



The increasing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat products is an opportunity for the market growth. Companies can introduce packaged and frozen vegan sashimi products to cater to this demand.



The expanding economy of the Asian countries, especially in Japan and China, is an opportunity for the market to grow.

Competition from Traditional Sashimi Market Poses Threat to Vegan Sashimi Market

Despite the drivers of the demand for vegan sashimi, there are several threats that are restraining the growth. They are:

Limited consumer awareness and availability of vegan sashimi in certain regions can be a threat to the market growth.



Competition from traditional sashimi market can be a threat to the growth of the vegan sashimi market.



The high cost of production, which makes it difficult for some companies to compete with traditional sashimi can be a threat to the growth of the sales of vegan sashimi.



Limited availability of some plant-based ingredients can be a threat to the market growth.





Key Takeaways

The outlook for the market is expected to be positive in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness and concern for the environment as well as health-conscious and cautious consumers.

The growing popularity of sushi and sashimi dishes and the increasing interest in Japanese cuisine is driving the demand for vegan sashimi.

Advances in food technology and ingredient innovation are allowing companies to create products that mimic the taste and texture of traditional sashimi.

Government regulations and incentives that support the growth of plant-based alternatives to traditional seafood are helping to expand the vegan sashimi industry .

The high cost of production and limited availability in certain regions can be a restraint for the market growth.

The growing trend of fusion cuisine, expanding economy of the Asian countries, and increasing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat products can be the opportunity for the growth of the demand for vegan sashimi.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the vegan sashimi market is characterized by a significant number of players, both established and emerging. The major players in the market include companies such as Ocean Hugger Foods, Sophie's Kitchen, Good Catch Foods, and others. These companies are focusing on product innovation and development, as well as partnerships and collaborations, to expand their market share.

On the other hand, start-ups ecosystem in the market is growing, with new companies entering the market and existing companies expanding their product offerings. These start-ups are focusing on creating new and unique plant-based ingredients to mimic the taste and texture of traditional sashimi. They are also focusing on creating innovative packaging and branding to stand out in the market.

Some of the start-ups in the vegan sashimi market include:

New Wave Foods, who create plant-based seafood alternatives using algae and plant-based ingredients.

Wild Type, a startup that uses cellular agriculture to produce lab-grown fish cells for use in vegan sashimi.

Terramino Foods, which creates plant-based seafood alternatives using mushrooms.

Finless Foods, a company that produces lab-grown fish cells for use in vegan sashimi.

The vegan sashimi market is relatively new, and there is a significant opportunity for startups to enter the market and establish themselves as leaders. However, the competition is expected to increase as more companies enter the market and established players expand their product offerings.

Key Segments

Ingredient:

Soy

Seaweed

Others

Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online channels

Others

By Application:

Household

Food service

Commercial



