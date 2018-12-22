The growing U.S. soybean stockpile could come back to haunt Trump

As the trade war with China continues, U.S. farmers feel acute effects from tit-for-tat tariffs.

And despite the Trump administration giving American farmers the revenue made from new tariffs on China, the growing stockpile of certain U.S. agricultural products could become a political problem for the president.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with farmers impacted by Hurricane Michael at a farm in Macon, Georgia, October 15, 2018 (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) More

The growing U.S. soybean stockpile and ‘long-term damage’

From 2000 to 2017, Chinese imports of U.S. soybeans steadily increased. In 2016 and 2017, the U.S. exported 67,854,202 metric tons of soybeans to China, which was good for about 60% of total U.S. soybean exports during those two years.

In 2018, amid trade tensions, China basically stopped importing U.S. soybeans: Through September 2018, U.S. soybean exports China were down 98% compared to 2017. At the same time, the USDA forecasted that soybean production for 2018 will be an increase of 7% from 2017.

As a result, U.S. soybean inventory is poised to reach an estimated 955 million bushels in 2019, nearly doubling the 2018 stockpile.

“One of the problems we’ve all struggled with is trying to describe what’s happened to us,” Blake Hurst, a soybean farmer and president of the Missouri Farm Bureau, told Yahoo Finance recently. “We’ve seen record yields, a record crop this year, and a $2, or about a 10%, drop in soybean prices.

“Some of that due to the tariffs and the trade problems, but some of it due just to a big crop that we have to figure out how to market. So, the combination [of] the two has been pretty stressful for farmers.”

Farmers are going to have a massive soybean stockpile next year. Graphic: David Foster/Yahoo Finance More

In December 2018, China pledged to begin buying U.S. soybeans in a good faith gesture. However, that will not offset existing losses. “We are disappointed with the sales to China,” Ted Seifried, chief market strategist at Zaner in Chicago, told Bloomberg. “We needed at least 10 million metric tons, we got 1.1 million.” And the American Soybean Association stated that the deal “will not fix the prolonged period of low prices soybean farmers have faced since the trade war began.”

Hurst agreed. “I do think some long-term damage has been done to our export markets,” Hurst told Yahoo Finance in a follow-up interview. “It will take a while to repair that, even without tariffs.”

The U.S. and China will continue negotiating into 2019, with a hard deadline for a comprehensive trade deal set for March 1.

‘Even harder for the agricultural sector’

The pain extends to all kinds of farmers hit by the trade war.

“The issue with the tariffs is this tit-for-tat relationship,” Todd Kuethe, clinical assistant professor at the University of Illinois’ Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics, told Yahoo Finance. “If we impose additional tariffs, they’re likely to respond by increasing tariffs. The question is, will they increase tariffs on soybeans and pork, which have already been targeted, or focus on additional exports?”