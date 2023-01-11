U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.75
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,871.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,276.75
    -5.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,833.10
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.53
    -0.59 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.90
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.1040 (+2.96%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -1.39 (-6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2155
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4710
    +0.2790 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,412.43
    +206.13 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.38
    +3.31 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,457.56
    +282.00 (+1.08%)
     

Grown Rogue Grants Options and Issues Shares

·2 min read

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company") (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a craft cannabis company operating in Oregon and Michigan, has announced that it has issued a total of 200,000 common shares, at the current market price, to an owner of Golden Harvests, LLC ("Golden Harvests"). The common shares were issued pursuant to an option agreement relating to the prior acquisition of a 60% controlling interest in Golden Harvests by Canopy Management, LLC ("Canopy Management") in May of 2021. Grown Rogue Unlimited, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company, holds an option to acquire 87% of the membership units of Canopy Management.

The Company has also granted options to purchase an aggregate of 6,400,000 common shares of the Company (the "Stock Options") to certain directors, officers and employees. The Stock Options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of four years from the date of grant.

The aforementioned issuance of options resulted in certain directors and officers of the Company receiving an aggregate of 4,250,000 Stock Options of the Company. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), contained in section 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

The common shares described above and the common shares underlying the Stock Options are subject to a four-month and one day hold period.

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF) is a craft cannabis company focused on delighting customers with premium flower and flower-derived products at fair prices. Our roots are in Southern Oregon where we have demonstrated our capabilities in the highly competitive and discerning Oregon market and, more recently, we successfully expanded our platform to Michigan. We combine our passion for product and value with a disciplined approach to growth, prioritizing profitability and return on capital. Our strategy is to pursue capital efficient methods to expand into new markets, bringing our craft quality and value to more consumers. We also continue to make modest investments to improve our outdoor craft cultivation capabilities in preparation for eventual interstate commerce

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Grown Rogue International Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/10/c7343.html

Recommended Stories

  • Residents lose home in Ventura County flooding

    Two Ventura County residents lost their home when flood waters swept through their trailer park. (Jan 10)

  • Tesla a stock ‘you want to own 3-5 years from now,’ strategist says

    Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of Tesla stock amid its recent struggles, why earnings season could bring disappointment for investors, and the odds of a recession.

  • Gundlach Says Listen to Bond Market Rather Than Fed on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Prominent fixed-income manager Jeffrey Gundlach said investors trying to figure out how the interest-rate situation will play out should pay attention to the bond market rather than the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorStocks

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Pfizer (PFE) closed at $47.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day.

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • 11 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best American oil stocks to buy now. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now. The oil industry notched record gains in 2022 and analysts are hopeful that the industry would continue to post record profits […]

  • Why Frontline Stock Is Soaring While Euronav's Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) had skyrocketed more than 25% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, while Euronav's (NYSE: EURN) stock price had plunged more than 15%. Driving the big move in the oil tanker stocks was the termination of their merger agreement. Frontline has abandoned its bid to acquire rival oil tanker Euronav.

  • Why AT&T Stock Topped the Market on Tuesday

    Although macroeconomic factors are producing drag at the moment, one pundit believes there is plenty of reason to be bullish on the company.

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While They're "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • Why Nio Popped, Dropped, Then Popped Again on Tuesday

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of those, taking some notable swings in value over the past couple of months. The company's American depositary shares maintained that volatile behavior in Tuesday's trading session. After spiking by nearly 6% early, Nio stock slid briefly into the red, then recovered to a gain of 3.3% as of 3:30 p.m. ET.

  • Mormon Church’s 15 Biggest Stock Positions

    In this article, we will take a look at Mormon Church’s 15 biggest stock positions. To see more such companies, go directly to Mormon Church’s 5 Biggest Stock Positions. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or the Mormon Church, has over $40 billion worth of stocks positions as of the end of the […]

  • Why Riot Platforms Is Absolutely Skyrocketing Today

    As of 2:45 p.m. ET, RIOT stock has rocketed 15.4%, among the leaders in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has continued to move higher, appreciating 2.3% over the past 24 hours. For Bitcoin miners such as Riot, this is a key fundamental metric, which is typically the directional driver for price movements on a given day.

  • What Makes Transocean (RIG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Transocean (RIG) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on GE (GE): Should You Buy?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for GE (GE) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • How High Can Boeing Stock Go From Here? Check the Chart.

    Boeing stock slipped on Jan. 10 after an analyst downgrade. Here's how high it can go from here.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars following Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses why Bed Bath & Beyond stock is soaring on Tuesday.