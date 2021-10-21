U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,517.50
    -10.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,378.00
    -99.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,356.25
    -21.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.00
    -9.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.67
    -0.75 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.40
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    -0.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1647
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.04
    +0.34 (+2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0800
    -0.2490 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,312.95
    +2,366.07 (+3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,565.87
    +85.07 (+5.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.41
    -19.69 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

GrowPath Announces New CEO

·2 min read

Neal Goffman, an experienced business development executive, will lead the legal tech company into its next phase of innovation and growth.

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath, a leading global provider of Case Management solutions for Personal Injury lawyers, today announced that Neal Goffman has been named as Chief Executive Officer. Tara Williams, who has been acting Chief Executive Officer, will continue as Chief Customer Experience Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/GrowPath)
(PRNewsfoto/GrowPath)

Goffman has more than 15 years of senior management experience. This includes a decade of strategic development and plan execution at SaaS companies, most recently as COO with Vanguard Software, where they had a successful exit for $110M all cash. Prior to that, Goffman served in leadership positions with IBM Global Business Services and StrikeIron, a SaaS company that was acquired by Informatica.

"Neal is the right leader for GrowPath," said Jim Farrin, GrowPath investor and advisor. "Neal's extensive startup background and business development skills will help GrowPath build sales, develop strategic alliances, and mature our international processes. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus GrowPath to achieve significant growth."

"I am very excited to be joining the GrowPath team," said Goffman. "I believe GrowPath has a great solution and a talented team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the legal tech space. As the industry evolves post Covid, I believe GrowPath is in a position to help law firms transform and maximize revenues."

About GrowPath
GrowPath provides cutting-edge legal case management software and solutions for law firms nationwide. GrowPath's mission is empowering firms to improve the efficiency of the services they deliver, in turn decreasing stress and boosting revenue. To learn more, visit https://growpath.com/demo.

Media Contact:
David Chamberlin
(919) 287-6064
media@growpath.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growpath-announces-new-ceo-301404887.html

SOURCE GrowPath

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Intel Reports Earnings Thursday. What to Expect.

    Analysts expect Intel to report adjusted earnings of $1.11 a share and sales of $18.23 billion, according to FactSet.

  • Is QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Tesla Earnings Were Great. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    The EV company reported $1.86 in per-share earnings from $13.8 billion in sales. It beat Wall Street's profit estimate but missed on sales.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • European markets slump after China’s Evergrande falls 14%

    Following a 17-day suspension, the property development company nosedived as much as 14%.

  • China Evergrande Ends Talks on Hopson Deal, Asks to Resume Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • Tesla’s earnings show is more cautious — and yes, boring — without Elon around

    Tesla Inc. was more cautious Wednesday in both its shareholder letter and its conference call, its first since Chief Executive Elon Musk bowed out of the quarterly earnings show, and it may have cost the stock.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Names Warren Buffett’s Daughter and Money Manager Chris Davis to Its Board

    Berkshire Hathaway has named Susan Buffett, the daughter of CEO and Chairman Warren Buffett, and investment manager Chris Davis to its board of directors. The moves expand the size of Berkshire’s board to 15. Susan Buffett, 68, is the chairman of the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and the chairman of the Sherwood Foundation, each of which is a private, grant-making foundation based in Omaha, Neb.

  • Most Stocks Fall as Mood Sours; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most stocks fell Thursday as investors weighed corporate earnings, elevated inflation and the outlook for China’s property sector. Treasuries and the dollar were little changed.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront W

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina describes the main headwin

  • J.P. Morgan’s Bullish Stance on Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Comes to an End

    Almost two years after Covid-19 made its unwelcome entrance, the pandemic is still presenting opportunities for companies looking to stunt its progress. Merck appears to have taken the opportunity by the horns after its antiviral oral Covid-19 treatment impressed in clinical trials and appeared to reduce the hospitalization risk by half. The pharma giant is not the only company seeking to provide patients with an alternative to more intrusive treatments. Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) has also been

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for November 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.