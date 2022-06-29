U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

GrowPath to Showcase Best in Breed Solutions

·2 min read

Case Management Software Company GrowPath Will Be at AAJ to Demonstrate Patented Tools, Include Matter Trackers and Lead Scoring

DURHAM, N.C., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intake and case management software firm GrowPath will showcase the latest in their patented case management software at the American Association for Justice's (AAJ) annual convention at the Washington State Convention Center and Sheraton in Seattle, Wash. from July 16-19.

(PRNewsfoto/GrowPath)
(PRNewsfoto/GrowPath)

Law firm managers and attorneys can stop by Booth #119 to explore a complete case management solution in GrowPath that includes patented features such as matter trackers, document management, and advanced analytic functions that will increase the case management efficiency of any law firm.

Our experts will be on hand to talk about our intake, case management, and analytic tools, and how they might help individual firms solve their own unique challenges.

"GrowPath was built from the ground up to help law firms master case management, from intakes to case resolution," said GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman. "AAJ is an exciting opportunity for our firm to meet with up-and-coming law firms to talk about the latest challenges in case management and how GrowPath can help them."

In addition to case management tools, GrowPath also features marketing analytics and lead scoring that allows law firm managers to generate reports on case projection and settlement amounts, which in turn makes it easier to accurately calculate the firm's marketing ROI.

You can find out more about these and other patented features by scheduling a demo today.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit GrowPath.com.

Media Contact:
Connie Wong
(919) 286-5759
media@growpath.com

Related links: https://growpath.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growpath-to-showcase-best-in-breed-solutions-301578046.html

SOURCE GrowPath

