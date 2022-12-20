GrowRev Marketing grows APAC reach with Stand Out Social acquisition

Stand out Social is a premier social media marketing agency based in New South Wales

Acquisition solidifies GrowRev's digital media dominance

M&A expert Nick Bradley helped lead the acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowRev Marketing Inc., a leading digital media group, announced today it has acquired Stand Out Social, a premier social media marketing agency based in New South Wales, Australia.

The timing of the acquisition comes as GrowRev focuses on its growth in the APAC region. GrowRev experienced strong growth in the Australian market prior to the pandemic and the acquisition of Stand Out Social will allow the company to further capitalize on this success. It's a multi-million dollar acquisition that both company founders are very proud to announce.

Stand Out Social brings a wealth of expertise to the table, particularly in the areas of media buying and growth in the information and direct-to-consumer (D2C) spaces. This expertise provides new opportunity levels for GrowRev's existing client portfolio, further solidifying the company's position as a dominant media group in the digital space.

Under the leadership of CEO Rohan Sheth, GrowRev is committed to providing top-notch services to customers in the info and D2C spaces. Combining the Stand Out Social team with GrowRev will allow these businesses to access the same level of expertise and support previously only found at some of the biggest industry players.

"We are thrilled to welcome the entire Stand Out Social organization to the GrowRev family," said Rohan Sheth, CEO of GrowRev Marketing. "This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our growth strategy, and we believe that the expertise and experience of the Stand Out Social team will be a valuable asset as we continue to expand our presence in the APAC region. We look forward to working together to bring new and exciting opportunities to our clients."

The GrowRev's board of directors was instrumental in putting together the acquisition. In particular, board member Nick Bradley is a seasoned expert in mergers and acquisitions with a track record of 117 total mergers, including the last major acquisition to Black Stone Private Equity.

