U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,484.00
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,327.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,358.50
    +3.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.90
    +1.80 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.99
    +0.45 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.60
    -15.90 (-0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    +0.0170 (+1.32%)
     

  • Vix

    17.36
    +0.21 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3703
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9650
    +0.3280 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,703.04
    -1,560.97 (-3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,196.49
    -53.22 (-4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.93
    +16.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Growth Accelerates at The Investment Center, Inc. in 2021

The Investment Center
·2 min read

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Center, Inc., an independent broker-dealer, welcomed a number of new advisors to the firm over the past several months with combined Assets under Management (AUM) of over $525M.

Nicole Johnson, VP Business Development, stated:
“We’re extremely excited to announce the arrival of several new advisors to The Investment Center. As the turbulence of 2020 has passed, we are looking forward to continued success and welcoming additional advisors to the TIC family.”

The Lancaster Financial Group joined in mid-May after 20 years with Cadaret Grant & Co. The successful group of 9 advisors and 2 assistants are licensed in over 20 states.

Durrette Ofosu joined the firm on May 24th from Grove Point Financial. She joins three other reps that made the move in 2020 from Grove Point.

Thomas Dircks joined The Investment Center on June 1st, and operates under Prairie Wealth Strategies. He has been a financial advisor for 23 years most recently with LPL.

Jeff Alexander and Eric Obalil from Washington, IL moved from Royal Alliance Associates Inc., on August 11th. With nearly 50 years of experience they operate under Alexander Financial.

With the Lancaster Financial Group and Durrette Ofuso, The Investment Center adds three new female advisors to its growing Women Advisors Group.

Ralph DeVito, President and CEO of The Investment Center, stated:
“With a thriving Business Development Team, continued growth is key to our success. I am excited to see where our efforts lead us as we continue to grow our business. Coming out of 2020 with a strong pipeline of recruits is a testament to the service we provide to our advisors, and the culture and values of our firm.”

Contact Information
Marc Lefurge
Chief Marketing Officer
mlefurge@investctr.com
800.345.8041

Nicole Johnson
VP Business Development
njohnson@investctr.com
800.345.8041

Additional Information

About The Investment Center, Inc.
Established in 1986, The Investment Center, Inc. is an independent broker-dealer with over $11.9 billion in assets under management. (Member FINRA/SIPC) based in Bedminster, NJ serving approximately 300 financial advisors. For more information about TIC, visit www.investmentctr.com, eight time winner of the "Broker-Dealer of the Year" award.


Recommended Stories

  • Tilray Has Found a Partner for Its Expansion Into the U.S. Pot Market

    The Canadian-based cannabis producer is just the latest company to announce a deal that could set it up for some promising growth prospects south of the border.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • Here's Why Chinese Tech Stocks Made Big Gains Today

    What happened Chinese tech stocks made big gains in today's trading. E-commerce industry giants Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) surged 6.9% and 14.5%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • GameStop Stock Gained 27% on Tuesday. How Much Higher Can It Go?

    GameStop and AMC Entertainment are on the move, and the revival of the meme-stock trade could be good news for small-company stocks.

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods shares soar after record profit and sales, special dividend

    Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. shares soared 11% in Wednesday premarket trading after the athletic retailer reported record second-quarter profit and sales. Net income totaled $495.5 million, or $4.53 per share, up from $276.8 million, or $3.12 per share. Adjusted EPS of $5.08 blew past the FactSet consensus for $2.88. Sales of $3.27 billion were up from $2.71 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.84 billion. Comparable sales rose 19.2%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for a 5.4% inc

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Is Roblox Stock a Buy?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been a volatile stock since its direct listing in March. The gaming company's stock started trading at $64.50 per share, far above its reference price of $45, and briefly topped $100 in June.

  • Excitement around Powell’s Jackson Hole speech evaporates as attention turns to next week’s jobs report and the ever-abundance of cash

    Analysts say Fed's tapering process will still mean injection of liquidity --- which would weigh on Treasury yields over the next year, while sending investors into risky parts of the financial market.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...