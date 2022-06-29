U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,831.75
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,980.00
    +47.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,698.00
    +23.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,741.90
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.81
    +0.05 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.62
    +1.67 (+6.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1620
    +0.0340 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,111.93
    -779.60 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.42
    -14.64 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.58
    -41.83 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Growth in Cyber Attacks Boosts Global Demand for Endpoint Security

·2 min read

The rise in the volume of cyber threats due to remote work requirements is contributing to endpoint security needs, says Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- The changing landscape and significant surge in cyber threats have contributed to the high demand for endpoint security solutions globally, finds Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis. Endpoint security is the practice of using host-based software products to secure computing devices such as laptops and smartphones. The global endpoint security market will likely reach $31.1 billion by 2026 from $17.4 billion in 2021, registering expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.

Endpoint security ilustration
Endpoint security ilustration

For further information on this analysis, Global Endpoint Security Growth Opportunities, please click here

"With the rise in the volume of cyber threats due to the pandemic and remote working requirements, the world witnessed a significant increase in endpoint security needs," said Sarah Pavlak, Security Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "To mitigate attacks, endpoint security solutions—endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR)—are vital as they help identify unprotected assets."

Pavlak added: "Adopting an artificial intelligence (AI)-based protection approach allows the identification of endpoints in need of updating and their associated risk levels. Further, wider AI adoption will incorporate self-healing endpoints and become more comprehensive during the next few years."

To reap the benefits of the growing endpoint security industry, market participants should:

  • Develop an effective strategy for detecting and mitigating zero-day attacks. This should include a defensive plan with prevention technology and a response method for potential attacks.

  • Consider implementing on-device AI/ML (machine learning) capabilities on endpoint agents to support detection capacity and deliver collective intelligence competencies.

  • Focus on cloud-based endpoint security. It offers opportunities to extend product services, either on-demand or fully managed, and leverage Big Data for high-fidelity advanced threat detection.

  • Incorporate mobile threat defense into endpoint solutions to secure endpoints and track device behavior to detect and stop malicious activity.

Global Endpoint Security Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Security research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Endpoint Security Growth Opportunities

K6FD

Contact:
Sol Curet
Corporate Communications
E: sol.curet@frost.com 
https://www.frost.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-in-cyber-attacks-boosts-global-demand-for-endpoint-security-301573324.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/29/c9586.html

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Fined These US Companies Over Data Privacy Breach

    A Moscow court penalized Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) owned video streaming service Twitch, social network Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS), holiday rental company Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB), and United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) for refusing to store Russian citizens' data in Russia, Reuters reports. Russia penalized Twitch by 2 million roubles ($37,700), Pinterest and Airbnb by 2 million roubles, and UPS by 1 million roubles. In late May, Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor opened

  • The Crypto Mile: Has bitcoin reached the dip or will it fall even further?

    Episode 1 of Yahoo Finance UK's new show The Crypto Mile features three experts: a renowned economist, a crypto advocate, and a famous Wall Street trader, on the direction bitcoin is likely to take.

  • RansomHouse extortion group claims AMD as its latest victim

    AMD said it is investigating a potential data breach after RansomHouse, a relatively new data cybercrime operation, claims to have extorted data from the U.S. chipmaker. An AMD spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company "is aware of a bad actor claiming to be in possession of stolen data," adding that "an investigation is currently underway.” The group claims to be targeting companies with weak security, and claimed it was able to compromise AMD due to the use of weak passwords throughout the organization.

  • Disney cancels exclusive Disney+ streaming deal with Israel's YES

    Israel's Competition Authority said on Tuesday it closed a case against Walt Disney and Bezeq Israel Telecom's satellite TV unit YES after the companies agreed to cancel an exclusive streaming deal. Disney Israel launched its Disney+ streaming service in Israel earlier this month and it had forged an exclusive deal with YES to offer the service rather than make deals as well with cable company HOT and internet-based TV operators. The companies had applied for permission from the Competition Authority, which looked into the matter.

  • Should Value Investors Own This Leading Cable Provider?

    Value investing can be defined in many ways. It can mean buying stocks at cheap earnings multiples or buying companies with super fast top-line growth that aren't appreciated by other investors. Broadly, value investing is buying something at a discount to the cash it will generate for shareholders in the future.

  • LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FINAL UK DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT

    LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") (TSXV: LTE) (OTC: LTCCF), a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, is pleased to report that it has received the final UK distribution payment.

  • The One Word That Defines Ethereum’s Goals

    The recent crash revealed decentralized finance (DeFi) markets as a labyrinth of complex financial instruments with contagion properties. DeFi did not lead to an open, permissionless alternative to the inherited financial system, but instead an accelerationist mirror image of it. The problem is centralized finance, or CeFi, cosplaying as DeFi, they said, and there are no issues with DeFi proper.

  • Google’s Cloud Customers Will Learn Their Gmail Carbon Footprint

    (Bloomberg) -- Google’s cloud-computing division is preparing to reveal the carbon footprint for its Workspace apps, including Gmail and Docs, as it builds out its suite of tools to help customers assess their impact on the environment.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May

  • A16z Leads $6M Seed Funding Round in Blockchain Linera

    The layer 1 chain aims to be low-latency with linear scalability to facilitate the transition from Web2 to Web3.

  • Speechmatics raises $62M for its inclusive approach to speech-to-text AI

    Last week I wrote about an AI startup that's building technology that can alter, in real time, the accent of someone's speech. There's a major need for that, too, and now a U.K. startup called Speechmatics -- which has built AI to translate speech to text, regardless of the accent or how the person speaks -- is announcing $62 million in funding to expand its business. Susquehanna Growth Equity out of the U.S. led the round with U.K. investors AlbionVC and IQ Capital also participating.

  • No More Parties in Airbnb, Company Bans It Permanently On Listings: Reuters

    Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) is set to make the ban on parties in homes listed on its site permanent, citing a significant decrease in reports of unauthorized gatherings since the ban was implemented in August 2020, reported Reuters. Since implementing the strategy, ABNB has reported a 44% decrease in the rate of party reports year after year. The ban was introduced and extended to halt the spread of COVID-19 infections. As the summer travel season begins, the company is making the ban permanent. “

  • Ethereum Lending Protocol XCarnival Hit With $3.8M Exploit, Recovers 50%

    Singapore-based metaverse lending protocol XCarnival recovered 1,467 ether following an exploit that saw a hacker siphon 3,087 ETH out of the platform.

  • Top REITs for July 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Needham Remains Upbeat On DoorDash; Slashes Price Target By 29%

    Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained DoorDash, Inc (NYSE: DASH) with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $140 to $100 (42% upside). He believes DASH could leverage its leadership position in restaurant delivery to become one of the leading, horizontal, on-demand, last-mile fulfillment providers in North America. Ultimately, he thinks DASH would be able to deliver all goods that consumers need within an hour, have an expiration date, and be produced by a local vendor. He spoke wi

  • ByteDance's metaverse investments continue with acquisition of Chinese virtual social platform PoliQ

    ByteDance, owner of short video app TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin, has acquired Chinese virtual reality (VR) start-up PoliQ, the latest move in the tech giant's foray into the metaverse as interest in the sector continues to grow. PoliQ, operator of the once-popular virtual social platform Vyou that allowed users to create their own avatars, was bought by ByteDance for "tens of millions of yuan" last week, according to business and trademark registration tracking firm Tianyancha. The sta

  • Jefferies Earnings Should Worry Investment Banks

    Wall Street just got a taste of what to expect when investment banks post second-quarter earnings next month and it isn’t happy. Jefferies Financial (ticker: JEF) posted results for its fiscal quarter ending May 31 and saw revenue slide 30% year-over-year to $1.37 billion amid a challenging capital markets climate. Not only did the bank miss expectations, it also saw a 65% decrease in earnings per share from the year-ago quarter.

  • BlackRock Official Cites Difficult Path on Inflation

    Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, and many experts don't see much improvement anytime soon.

  • Recession Risks Put Canada’s Stock Market Beat in Jeopardy

    (Bloomberg) -- Recession fears are dimming chances that the Canadian market can continue this year’s outperformance.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them HourlyWhile the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s drop is l

  • Tempe-Based Bookseller Thrives Post-Pandemic Thanks to GoDaddy Program for Small Businesses

    Empower by GoDaddy equips entrepreneurs in underserved communities with training, tools and peer networks to accelerate their journeys. Entrepreneurs receive customized training, work one-on-one wi...

  • Pinterest Pays a New Pal

    The social-media company hopes a new chief executive will inspire users to spend and investors to buy.