Growth Driven by Investment in Cold Chain Equipment, Storage and Transport Coupled with Significant Demand for Milk: Ken Research
The report concludes with future market projections on the basis of revenue and sales volume, by product type and distribution channel and success case studies highlighting opportunities and cautions for both existing as well as new players.
Key Findings
The manufacturers intend to use small packaging, notably for the single-serving, due to the rising popularity of the dairy products among households. Indonesians consumers prefer single size products as they can be consumed on the go.
Investment opportunities lie in scaling up production, introducing modern technology and improving farming methods. Greater capacity in cold storage and transportation is also needed to transport dairy products across the archipelago.
Collaboration with the local Indonesia dairy cooperatives that have already established sourcing and distribution networks will prove to be a convenient way for foreign companies to enter the market and get access to farmers.
Efficiency in Manufacturing and Procurement to provide a Competitive Advantage: Domestic demand for fresh milk and its by-products (such as butter, cheese and cream) has not always been fully met in Indonesia by local companies. As a result, numerous international players such as Nestle and Royal Friesland entered the market. Increased awareness of quality products and flavor variants, higher personal disposable incomes and adoption of a healthy lifestyle has forced manufacturers and retailers to intensify their efforts to improve accessibility towards natural, organic healthy friendly dairy based products in future thus, believing it to be more nutritious and lower levels of fat.
Growth in Dairy Derivatives over Long Term Supported by Population Growth and Consumer Shift towards Modern Retail Channels: According to the Inside Story News Article, Indonesia's per capita milk consumption was evaluated at 11.7 liters per annum during 2018 (which is quite compared to other Southeast Asian countries such as the Philippines and Vietnam) and it is anticipated to grow in the near future. Along with rising internet penetration in the country, dairy food manufacturers have been adopting to sell their products on several online portals. In order to further diversify the demand, international standard players over the long term are planning to improve production and distribution standards by respective investment and tie-ups in transport and cold chain infrastructure within Indonesia.
Dairy products such as Milk powder, cheese, butter and coffee whiteners are 80-85% imported in Indonesia from major countries and a small portion of 15-20% is produced domestically. Most of the raw materials were imported from Netherlands, Philippines, Germany, China and other neighboring Countries. The market is greatly affected by the trade halts from China due to pandemic situation caused in the year 2020. Due to Corona Virus infection, dairy consumption pattern changed to a great extent. All the major players shifted their product distribution either through internet retailing or via home delivery. All sectors except the ice cream market have been showcasing a major depression in their growth curve.
The report titled "Indonesia Dairy Food Market Outlook to 2025 – Rise in Demand and Use of New Distribution Channels to Drive Market" by Ken Research suggested that Indonesia Dairy Food Market is further expected to grow in future majorly due to changing Urban Lifestyle of the Indonesia and alteration in the preferences of the purchasing platform. Indonesia dairy food market is expected to register a positive six year CAGR of 6.1% and 3.7% in terms of revenue and sales volume respectively during the forecast period 2019P-2025F.
Key Segments Covered:-
Product Type
Drinking Milk Product
Flavoured Milk Drinks
Dairy only Flavored Milk Drinks
Flavored Milk Drinks with Fruit Juices
Powdered Milk
UHT/Fresh/Liquid Milk
Shelf Stable Milk
Full Fat Shelf Stable Milk
Semi Skimmed Shelf Stable Milk
Fresh Milk
Full Fat Fresh Milk
Fat Free Fresh Milk
Semi Skimmed Fresh Milk
Milk Alternatives
Soy Drinks
Other Milk Alternatives (Almond Milk, Cashew Milk and Rest)
Condensed Milk Products
Plain Condensed Milk
Flavoured Condensed Milk
Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products
Yoghurt
Drinking Yoghurt
Plain Yoghurt
Flavoured Yoghurt
Sour Milk
Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts
Impulse Ice Cream by Type
Single Portion Dairy Ice-Cream
Single Portion Water Ice-Cream
Impulse Ice Cream by Format
Sticks
Cones
Others (Single Serving Cups, Family Pack Tubs, Ice-Cream Cakes and Rest)
Take Home Ice Cream
Bulk Dairy Ice Cream
Multi-Pack Dairy Ice Cream
Take-Home Water Ice Cream
Cheese
Processed Cheese
Spreadable Processed Cheese
Reconstituted Cheese
Cream Cheese
Other Processed Cheese
Unprocessed / Packaged Hard Cheese
Cheddar Cheese
Others (Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Emmental, Romano, Ricotta and Rest)
Cream
Fresh Whipped Cream
Fresh Half/ Single Cream
Long Life/ UHT Whipped Cream
Butter and Spreads
Butter
Margarine and Spreads
Coffee Whiteners
Product Form
Concentrated/ Thick liquid non dairy creamer
Powdered non dairy creamer
Liquid non dairy creamer
Fat Type
Medium Fat
Low / No Fat
High Fat
Application
Coffee
Tea
Baking Items
Other Applications (Drinks, Candy and Remaining Concentrated Beverages)
Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Independent Small Grocers
Convenience stores
Other grocery retailers
Non store retailing
Health and beauty specialist retailers
Key Target Audience:-
Dairy food manufacturers
Milk Processors
Dairy Association
Milk Importers, Distributors and Manufacturers
Condensed Milk Manufacturers and Distributors
Ice-Cream Manufacturers
Frozen Dessert Manufacturers
Yoghurt Manufacturers
Sour Milk Manufacturers
Butter and Spreads Manufacturers
Cheese Manufacturers and Distributors
Dairy Cream Manufacturers
Coffee Whiteners Producers
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
Historical Period: 2013-2019P
Forecast Period: 2019P–2025F
Companies Covered:
Drinking Milk Products –
Nestlé SA
Royal FrieslandCampina NV
Ultrajaya Milk Industry & Trading Co Tbk PT
Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT
Greenfields Indonesia PT
Diamond Cold Storage PT
Cisarua Mountain Dairy PT
Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd
Condensed Milk Products –
Royal FrieslandCampina NV - Frisian Flag Indonesia PT
Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT
Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT
Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products –
Yakult Honsha Co Ltd
Cisarua Mountain Dairy PT
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
Royal FrieslandCampina NV
Salim Group
Yummy Food Utama PT
Diamond Cold Storage PT
Heavenly Nutrition Indonesia PT
Ice-Cream and Frozen Desserts –
Unilever Group
Campina Ice Cream Industry PT
Alpen Food Industry PT
Diamond Cold Storage PT
Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk P
Cheese –
Kraft Heinz Co
Mulia Boga Raya PT
Rokko Butter Co Ltd
Megsnow Milk Brand Co Ltd
Mondelez International Inc
Bel, Groupe
Cream –
Sukanda Djaya - Roselle Whipped Cream
Fonterra Brands Indonesia PT - UHT Anchor
Greenfields Indonesia PT - Whipping Cream
Haan Indonesia - Wippy Cream
Savencia Fromage & Dairy - Elle and Vire - Crème Liquid - Whipping Cream
Pondan Food Creations - Whip Cream
BrookFarm - Whipping Cream
ConAgra Brands - Reddi Wip
Kraft Foods - Cool Whip
Organic Valley - Heavy Whipping Cream
Butter and Spreads –
Upfield Holdings BV / Unilever Group
Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT
Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
Wysman & Zonen BV, HJ
Coffee Whiteners –
Sari Incofood Corp PT - Max Creamer
Nestle Indonesia - Coffee Mate
PT. Santos Premium Krimer / Kapal Api - Fire Boat Kream Café
PT Lautan Natural Krimerindo - Fiber Crème
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
Executive Summary – Indonesia Dairy Food Market
Need, Opportunity and Industry Size of Dairy Food Market
Demand & Supply Side Ecosystem, Preferences & Trends across End Users Market
Dairy Food Market Segment by Product Type, 2013-2019P
Ecosystem for Dairy Food Industry in Indonesia
Value Chain Analysis
Indonesia Drinking Milk Products Market
Indonesia Condensed Milk Market
Indonesia Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Market
Indonesia Ice-Cream and Frozen Desserts Market
Indonesia Cream Market
Indonesia Butter and Spreads Market
Indonesia Coffee Whiteners Market
Trade Scenario in Indonesia Dairy Food Market, 2014-2018
Comparative Landscape in Indonesia Dairy Food Market
Regulatory Landscape in Indonesia Dairy Food Market
SWOT Analysis
Indonesia Dairy Food Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019P-2025F
Online Portals Dairy Product Indonesia
Dairy products Demand Indonesia
Dairy Product Preference Indonesia
Hypermarket Chains Indonesia
Dairy Product Specialist Retailers Indonesia
Dairy Product Business Outlets Indonesia
Indonesia Dairy Product Market Growth
Consumer Shift Produk Susu Indonesia
Consumer Shift Dairy Products Indonesia
Drink Milk Product Sales Indonesia
Indonesia Milk Consumption per Capita
Indonesia Health Awareness
Powdered Milk Sales Indonesia
Prospective of UHT Milk Indonesia
Major Distribution Centers in Indonesia
Grocery Retailers in Indonesia
Hypermarket and Supermarket Chains
Indonesia Milk Market Supply Demand Gap
Penjualan Es Krim Indonesia
Condensed Milk Product Sales Indonesia
Penjualan Produk Minuman Susu Indonesia
Indonesia Flavored Condensed Milk Market
Major Entities Involved in SCM Market
Brand Share in Condensed Milk Market
Limited Milk Production in Indonesia
Technological Innovation in Indonesia
Tie-Ups of Dairy Cooperatives Indonesia
Flavored Yoghurt Sales in Indonesia
Growing Trend of Yoghurt
Butter Sales Indonesia
Ice-Cream Sales Indonesia
Single Service Ice-Cream Indonesia
Popular Take-Away Ice-Cream Indonesia
Margarine Sales Indonesia
Coffee Whiteners Sales Indonesia
Cream Sales in Indonesia
Cheese Sales in Indonesia
Processed Cheese Sales Indonesia
Popular Dairy Product Brands Indonesia
Major Dairy Product Categories Indonesia
Dairy Product Innovations Indonesia
Online Distribution Future Indonesia
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-
Indonesia Dairy Food Market Outlook to 2025
More Dairy Food Market Research Reports:- https://www.kenresearch.com/productsearch.php?searchKey=Dairy+Food
