Growth of Electric Vehicles Industry Presents Promising Growth Opportunities to Dimethyl Carbonate Market, Study by TMR

·6 min read

- Advantageous properties of dimethyl carbonate such as polarity, biodegradability, and enhanced reactivity make them an ideal raw material for use in numerous end-use industries, thus enhancing growth prospects

- Increase in research about green synthesis will assure better revenue opportunities for manufacturers in the dimethyl carbonate market

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The emergence of dimethyl carbonate as a feasible alternative to toxic reagents such as phosgene will present promising growth avenues for the dimethyl carbonate market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. In addition, the applicability of dimethyl carbonate in numerous end-use industries due to their advantageous attributes is expected to fuel growth across the global market.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.
Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.

The increase in construction activities around the world and extensive demand as a prime component in lithium batteries production will offer vital growth opportunities for the dimethyl carbonate market between 2020 and 2030. Moreover, versatile chemical reactivity of dimethyl carbonate in alternate fuel additives production and cleaning agents is anticipated to help strengthen the growth structure of the market.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=8245

Dimethyl carbonate is a versatile and biodegradable reagent used as a raw material for organic synthesis. It is also involved in reactions such as carboxymethylation, methylation, and carbonylation. The associated advantages of dimethyl carbonate including biodegradable properties and mild toxicology make them a significant raw material across various end-use industries. All these factors help in creating a positive impact on the growth trajectory.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted comprehensive research on diverse factors related to the growth of the dimethyl carbonate market. The experts at the TMR project the global market for dimethyl carbonate to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The dimethyl carbonate market is expected to reach the valuation of US$ 729.3 Mn by 2030.

The automotive industry is currently under an electrification revolution phase. Electric and hybrid vehicles are gaining considerable popularity among the masses. This factor will have a profound impact on the growth structure of dimethyl carbonate, as it is used in lithium batteries, which is a prominent component in electric vehicles (EVs). In addition, the utilization of dimethyl carbonate in paints and coatings will also bring tremendous growth opportunities, as construction activities are expanding due to increased urbanization levels across various regions. These factors are likely to fuel the growth of the dimethyl carbonate market.

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis on Dimethyl Carbonate Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=8245

Key findings of Report

Industrial Grade Dimethyl Carbonate Holds Substantial Market Share

A major share of the demand across dimethyl carbonate market is generated from end-use industries such as paints &coatings, solvents, cleaning agents, adhesives, and alternative fuel additives. Industrialgrade dimethyl carbonate is used extensively in these chemical-based industries. Hence, the industrial grade dimethyl carbonate segment acquired a dominating stance in 2019 with more than 80% market share. The industrial grade dimethyl carbonate segment is expected to maintain the same momentum during the forecast period.

Popularity of Electric, Hybrid Vehicles to Enable Exponential Growth of Dimethyl Carbonate Market

Due to harmful effects of carbon emissions and high fuel prices, the demand for electric vehicles in increasing at a rapid pace. Government bodies of numerous countries are encouraging the use of electric vehicles through providing subsidies. It helps the countries to achieve their sustainability targets. Lithium batteries are a crucial component in electric vehicles. Dimethyl carbonate is an important element used in the lithium batteries. Hence, the demand for dimethyl carbonate is estimated to increase significantly. In addition, the battery segment is also prognosticated to observe lucrative growth due to the rising sales across the automotive industry.

Buy our Premium Research Report on Dimethyl Carbonate Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=8245&ltype=S

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Promising Dimethyl Carbonate Market

The Asia Pacific held a significant share of the dimethyl carbonate market in 2019. The dimethyl carbonate market in the region is anticipated to strengthen during the forecast period of 2020-2030. Dimethyl carbonate is used in the production of polycarbonates. The rise in the demand for polycarbonates across Asia Pacific will offer growth opportunities. In addition, China is emerging as a hub of electric vehicles' production, which will further influence the growth of the dimethyl carbonate market in the region.

Some well-established players in the dimethyl carbonate market are Qingdao Aspirit Chemical Co., Ltd., Kindun Chemical Co., Limited, Hebei New Chaoyang Chemical Stock Co., Ltd., Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., and KOWA American Corporation.

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market – Segmentation

By Grade

  • Industrial

  • Battery

  • Pharmaceutical

By End Use

  • Solvents

  • Paints & Coatings

  • Adhesives

  • Cleaning Agents & Others

  • Alternative Fuel Additives

  • Polycarbonate Production

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Pesticides

  • Lithium-ion Batteries

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Chemical & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Industry:

Large Blow Molded Products Market - The global large blow molded products market was valued over US$ 4.79 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 7.77 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Large blow molded products are produced by forming hollow plastic parts. Large blow molded products such as automotive air ducts, jerry cans, and hollow industrial preform parts are made by using the blow molded process. Large blow molding offers advantages compared to other injection molding processes. Many industries use one of the three blow molding types to create common every day products, while others use the process to create unique low volume products.

Polycarbonate Diols Market - The global polycarbonate diols market was valued over US$ 200 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 400 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Polycarbonate diols are resistant to oxidation, wear, and stains; they also provide resistance to hydrolysis in polyurethane products as compared to polyester polyols and polyether. Solid polycarbonate diols provide high strength, excellent mechanical properties, efficient performance, and high thermal stability when used at low temperature. The demand for polycarbonate is increasing across the globe primarily due to the rise in the demand for synthetic leather. Solid polycarbonates are also employed in various applications in diverse sectors such as waterborne paints & coatings in textiles, furniture, and automotive.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/dimethyl-carbonate-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-of-electric-vehicles-industry-presents-promising-growth-opportunities-to-dimethyl-carbonate-market-study-by-tmr-301363509.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

