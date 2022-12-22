U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,885.25
    -20.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,436.00
    -133.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,249.25
    -85.25 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.60
    -8.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.96
    +0.67 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.10
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    -0.32 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6790
    -0.0050 (-0.14%)
     

  • Vix

    20.38
    -1.10 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    -0.0050 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3280
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,793.73
    -50.51 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.82
    +0.59 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,523.21
    +25.89 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     

Growth In The Global Concrete Canvas Market Is Expected to Exceed USD 1205 Mn by 2030, Expanding at a CAGR of 12.5%

Zion Market Research
·10 min read
Zion Market Research
Zion Market Research

[197 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Concrete Canvases Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 417 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 1205 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 12.5% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Concrete Canvas Ltd, Milliken & Company., Bekaert., The Euclid Chemical Company, Nycon, Sika AG, GEOFABRICS AUSTRALASIA PTY LTD, Titan Environmental Containment., LafargeHolcim, Duraamen Engineered Products Inc., Flowcrete Group Ltd., KÖSTER BAUCHEMIE AG, LATICRETE International Inc., CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation, TCC Materials, Larsen Building Products, GCT Gulf Concrete Technology, Sakrete, Arkema Group, Saint-Gobain, and others.

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Concrete Canvas Market By Application (Ditch Lining, Slope Protection, Bund Lining, Pipe Line Protection, And Others), By End User (Roadways Infrastructure, Railways, Petrochemical, Military & Defense, Mining And Municipal), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Concrete Canvas Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 417 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1205 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What is Concrete Canvas? How big is the Concrete Canvas Industry?

Concrete Canvas Report Coverage & Overview:

Thermal paper, commonly known as audit roll, is a type of recording material that is widely used to display data. Unlike conventional paper, which requires a ribbon or toner, it is coated with a mixture of dyes and chemicals that may change color when exposed to heat. It is frequently used in portable devices such as fax machines, casino POS systems, cash registers, credit card terminals, kiosks, pay-at-the-pump machines, and mobile printers. These devices are used in retail, gaming, food & beverage (F&B), tourism & hospitality, and banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI) industries around the world.

Click Here To Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Concrete Canvas Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/concrete-canvas-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 197+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Concrete Canvas Market: Growth Dynamics

One of the major factors driving the global concrete canvas market is the rising construction activities across the globe. Moreover, the increasing investments from emerging economies to boost their national growth are contributing significantly towards the expansion and growth of the global concrete canvas market.

The primary factors that fueled the growth of the global concrete canvas market are easy installation, low costs, and easy use. The increasing inclination of people towards more innovative and efficient construction materials is projected to boost the growth of the market significantly. These Canvas are highly used in different applications like armor capping of earth bunds, surface erosion, slope protection, and construction of vent wall structures for mining. Moreover, these Canvas are also used on agricultural sites as an alternative to traditional concrete in different regions across the globe.

The growing preference of consumers towards eco-friendly construction materials is further boosting the growth of the global concrete canvas market. Concrete canvas facilitates lesser carbon emissions when compared to traditional ones and thus is adopted widely across the globe. However, the volatility in the raw material price is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/concrete-canvas-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 417 million

Projected Market Size in 2030

USD 1205 million

CAGR Growth Rate

12.5% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2030

Key Market Players

Concrete Canvas Ltd, Milliken & Company., Bekaert., The Euclid Chemical Company, Nycon, Sika AG, GEOFABRICS AUSTRALASIA PTY LTD, Titan Environmental Containment., LafargeHolcim, Duraamen Engineered Products Inc., Flowcrete Group Ltd., KÖSTER BAUCHEMIE AG, LATICRETE International Inc., CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation, TCC Materials, Larsen Building Products, GCT Gulf Concrete Technology, Sakrete, Arkema Group, Saint-Gobain

Key Segment

By Application, By End User, and By Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Concrete Canvas Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global concrete canvas market is segmented based on application, end user, and region.

Based on application, the market is segmented into ditch lining, slope protection, bund lining, pipeline protection, and others. The ditch lining segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. For ditch lining, the concrete canvas is used to prevent weed growth, erosion, and silt production.

It may be installed more quickly than traditional concrete systems and with a smaller staff. On the other hand, demand for the product is anticipated to be driven by an increase in the use of concrete canvas in bund lining and containment solutions throughout the forecast period. Due to the protection, it offers against abrasion and erosion, the concrete canvas is utilized in a variety of industries, including the petrochemical and oil and gas sectors.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into roadways infrastructure, railways, petrochemical, military & defense, mining, and municipal. The roadways infrastructure segment is anticipated to hold a substantial revenue share over the forecast period. For a variety of purposes, including ditch and channel lining for water management, the concrete canvas is frequently utilized in roadway infrastructure as a more affordable option to traditional concretes. Besides, the railway segment grows at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The segment growth is attributable to the product's simplicity of installation, reduced line possession, and increased safety, concrete canvas is being used more frequently in the rail sector. Market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by rising government initiatives to boost rail and road construction in emerging nations. For instance, the Indian government allocated USD 10.9 billion in 2019 to develop the nation's highways.

The global Concrete Canvas market is segmented as follows:

By Application

  • Ditch Lining

  • Slope Protection

  • Bund Lining

  • Pipe Line Protection

  • Others

By End User

  • Roadways Infrastructure

  • Railways

  • Petrochemical

  • Military & Defense

  • Mining

  • Municipal

Browse the full “Concrete Canvas Market By Application (Ditch Lining, Slope Protection, Bund Lining, Pipe Line Protection, And Others), By End User (Roadways Infrastructure, Railways, Petrochemical, Military & Defense, Mining And Municipal), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/concrete-canvas-market

Competitive Landscape

  • Concrete Canvas Ltd

  • Milliken & Company.

  • Bekaert.

  • The Euclid Chemical Company

  • Nycon

  • Sika AG

  • GEOFABRICS AUSTRALASIA PTY LTD

  • Titan Environmental Containment.

  • LafargeHolcim

  • Duraamen Engineered Products Inc.

  • Flowcrete Group Ltd.

  • KÖSTER BAUCHEMIE AG

  • LATICRETE International Inc.

  • CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation

  • TCC Materials

  • Larsen Building Products

  • GCT Gulf Concrete Technology

  • Sakrete

  • Arkema Group

  • Saint-Gobain

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Concrete Canvas market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 12.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

  • In terms of revenue, the Concrete Canvas market size was valued at around US$ 417 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1205 million by 2030.

  • Rising construction activities, urbanization, and infrastructural development, especially in emerging economies have propelled the growth of the concrete canvas market.

  • Based on the application, the slope protection segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

  • Based on the end user, the military & defence segment held the largest revenue share in 2021.

  • Based on region, the Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2021.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/concrete-canvas-market

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for the Concrete Canvas industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Concrete Canvas Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Concrete Canvas Industry?

  • What segments does the Concrete Canvas Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Concrete Canvas Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By End User, and By Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5987

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Among the regions, the Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global concrete canvas market due to the enormous product demand in growing economies like China and India. Moreover, the growing road and highway constructions in the region to boost the development of a nation further fuel the growth of the regional markets. On the other hand, North America is anticipated to witness huge growth owing to the growing adoption of concrete canvas in containment and corrosion control applications in sectors like petrochemicals. Moreover, the rapid proliferation of the petrochemical industry in the region is likely to boost regional market growth during the forecast period.

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Recent Developments

In March 2021, Concrete Canvas Ltd. introduced a major expansion into the U.S. market. Beginning March 25, a newly incorporated Concrete Canvas USA will take primary responsibility for the sale and master distribution of Concrete Canvas products across the United States. As one of the largest geosynthetic markets in the world, the United States is viewed as being integral to the continued growth of sales for Concrete Canvas’s erosion control and containment products.

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/concrete-canvas-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

  • Which key factors will influence the concrete canvas market growth over 2022-2030?

  • What will be the value of the concrete canvas market during 2022-2030?

  • Which region will contribute notably toward the concrete canvas market value?

  • Which are the major players leveraging the concrete canvas market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Construction Flooring Chemicals Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/construction-flooring-chemicals-market

Construction Sustainable Materials Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/construction-sustainable-materials-market

Construction Adhesive Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/construction-adhesive-market

Construction Equipment Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/construction-equipment-market

Cold Storage Construction Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cold-storage-construction-market

Artificial Intelligence In Construction Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ai-in-construction-market

Construction Sealants Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/construction-sealants-market

Construction Glass Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/construction-glass-market

Construction Composites Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/construction-composites-market

Construction Fabrics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/construction-fabrics-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • Here are the 3 big bets Warren Buffett is taking into 2023 — if you're worried about the new year, it might be time to follow along

    Bonus: this trio provides diversification.

  • Is There Any Hope for Novavax?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has brought investors extreme gains and extreme losses in just a few years. Since, Novavax shares have made their way progressively back down to earth. Meanwhile, due to a late commercial start, Novavax's vaccine sales have disappointed.

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Fell Today

    Shares of cybersecurity software stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were falling today, down 2.1%, 1.1%, and 1.3% as of 1:49 p.m. ET, even though the broader Nasdaq Composite was up by about 1.5% at that time. Yesterday, Palo Alto announced the closing of its acquisition of Cider Security, a leader in software application protection. On Tuesday night, cybersecurity peer BlackBerry had its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, in which management noted some caution in closing large cybersecurity deals in the near term, as sales cycles have become "elongated," which is a fancy term for customers being slower to sign off on purchases.

  • Lithium Stocks List: 15 Biggest Lithium Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest lithium battery stocks. If you want to explore similar stocks within the lithium industry, you can also take a look at Lithium Stocks List: 5 Biggest Lithium Stocks. At a time when the world is at a crossroads with regard to climate change, lithium has risen […]

  • 2 Magnificent Semiconductor Stocks Down 46% and 51% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "When there's a war going on, don't buy the companies that are doing the fighting; buy the companies that sell the bullets." While numerous companies are fighting for control of end markets like cloud computing, consumer electronics, and electric cars, all of them depend heavily on semiconductors. Building on that, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have seen their share prices plunge 51% and 46%, respectively, but both stocks are well positioned to rebound when economic conditions improve and the next bull market thunders to life.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    There’s been no hiding place for most investors seeking shelter from 2022’s stormy market conditions. Most corners of the market have been subjected to a torrid time, pushed under by a combination of soaring inflation, the aggressive interest rate hikes taken in order to tame it, and a global macro environment rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s zero-Covid policies. The fear now is that a recession in 2023 is all but inevitable – either of the mild variety or a lengthy and painful

  • Biggest market movers at the close: Chinese stocks, Carnival Cruise Line, Nike, Crocs

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights key tickers moving markets at the close of the trading session.

  • Investor Daniel Loeb Unleashes Criticism of Ark's Cathie Wood

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has dropped 66% year to date, and is down 80% from its February 2021 peak.

  • 6 big reasons Apple stock is a must buy for 2023: analyst

    Apple's stock looks like a compelling value. Here's why, according to one top tech analyst.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs shares rise on higher annual fixed prices for steel

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) shares moved up by 2.3% in premarket trades after the steel maker said it will achieve higher annual fixed prices for steel in the calendar year 2023. Cleveland-Cliffs also expects “significantly lower” steelmaking unit costs in 2023 compared to 2022. Cleveland-Cliffs projected an average selling price of approximately $1,400 per net ton in 2023, up from $1,300 per net ton in 2022.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Make Big Comebacks in 2023

    As bad a year as the Nasdaq Composite is having (it's down 31.6%), that's still nothing compared to Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK), which has collapsed 65%. The fund is full of growth stocks, which investors shunned in 2022, and many of the stocks in the ETF are at or near their lows. The Cathie Wood stocks I see as the most likely to make big comebacks next year include Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP).

  • Nvidia, AMD, and Other Chip Stocks Slip After Micron Disappoints

    FEATURE Chip stocks were down early Thursday after Micron Technology reported weak results and said demand for semiconductors had softened. Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) declined 0.7% in premarket trading. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell 1% and Qualcomm (QCOM) slipped 0.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Berkshire Hathaway owns some excellent stocks in its portfolio, but some should be approached with caution.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Could Soar 34% to 45% in 2023, According to Wall Street

    George Washington's dentures were made of wood. Here's another myth that some investors believe: Dividend stocks don't deliver huge gains. Here are three such dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 45% in 2023, according to Wall Street.

  • Dividend Champions List Ranked By Yield: Top 25

    In this article, we discuss top 25 high-yielding dividend champions. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and returns of dividend stocks in the past, and go directly to read Dividend Champions List Ranked By Yield: Top 10. Analysts recommend loading up on dividend stocks because they are an important source of return […]

  • ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.70

    ConocoPhillips' ( NYSE:COP ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.70 on 13th...

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Because of that, these energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) look like ideal options for investors seeking lucrative passive income streams. Energy Transfer currently offers investors a 9% yield. Put another way, a $1,000 investment in Energy Transfer could generate $90 of annual passive income.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 26 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.